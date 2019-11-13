Deluard: The Tables Are Turning On Silicon Valley

Because valuations are based off of comparable deals, and cash flows are non-existent or negative in many cases, the collapse in value of one company will have a ripple effect.

Silicon Valley’s “pyramid scheme” pricing model is a massive bubble that’s about to pop, Vincent Deluard, director of global macro strategy for INTL FCStone, told Real Vision’s The One Thing.

According to Deluard, WeWork (WE) and Uber (NYSE:UBER) are just the tip of the iceberg. With the recent slaughtering of the unicorn, the entire model of the Bay Area economy of rising asset prices, stock-based compensation, and very high real estate prices is beginning to unravel.

“The way Silicon Valley works is almost like a pyramid scheme in a way where every valuation is based off someone else's valuation. If one needs to take a ride down, then the entire chain needs to work its way down,” he said.

Additionally, about 18% of the companies in the Russell 2000 have lost money in 15 of the past 16 quarters. That's a significant number, and it’s not just tech startup or biotech companies.

These companies can't figure out how to make a profit despite the cheapest cost of capital in 5000 years. According to Deluard, that unprofitability could be the kiss of death for any new financing - and that has major implications for the rest of the economy.

“You have all the ingredients for a major correction,” he said.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.