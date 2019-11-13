Best-Performing Small-Cap Stocks YTD: November 2019

This article takes a look at the best-performing small-cap stocks with a list that presents an interesting group of emerging companies that are fast-growing or have attracted significant bullish sentiment based on a strong outlook. We take the Russell 2000 (IWM) constituents as our universe given the index and tracking ETF is the benchmark for small capitalization companies.

Small caps are generally defined as any company with a market value less than $10 billion although you can break the group down further to include "micro-cap" with a value under ~$250 million and "nano-cap" under $50 million although these terms are less defined. The Russell 2000 itself is based on the 2000 smallest companies of the broader Russell 3000 and we note there are a number of smaller companies that don't make the list based on various inclusion criteria.

Source: FinViz.com

IWM is up an impressive 18.5% year to date in 2019 although this trails the broader market considering a large cap index like the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 23.5%. The returns this year are in the context of the depressed levels ending 2018 with historic volatility in Q4 of last year. In this regard, some of the percentage gains are simply a rebound off the lows while the median average stock in IWM is still down 15% from its 52-week high. IWM reached its all-time high in August of 2018 and is down about 9% from that level.

One of the explanations for small caps as a group lagging the broader market has been based on the idea of investors favoring earnings quality and dividend safety typically found in large cap sector leaders in the market environment this year. Still, as the data below shows, there have been some big winners in the group.

The story this year for the market has been better than expected earnings, along with resilient economic growth, while risk sentiment was also supported by dovish Fed policy. The ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute resulted in some volatility particularly during Q2 but the outlook for a resolution has improved since early September and stocks are otherwise strong right now. The list below presents the top 50 underlying holdings of the Russell 2000 and IWM ETF.

The Best Performing Small-Caps Year to Date 2019

Source: Data by YCharts/ table author

Based on our full data set the average return for the underlying holdings of IWM is up 17.4% while the median return is up a more moderate 14.3%. Keep in mind that the Russell 2000 underwent its annual "reconstitution" back in July that added and removed a number of stocks. Notably, streaming media platform Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) was removed from the index and has climbed 340% this year helping the Russell 2000 during the first half of 2019 but actually outgrew the "small cap" designation. There are also some cases where the stocks with big gains this year were added at the annual rebalancing.

Out of the current total 1,990 stocks in the IWM ETF, 95 are up by more than 100% while 115 stocks are down by more than 50%. Indeed, the graph below shows a skew towards positive returns this year, but the wide distribution shows the value in diversification through an ETF.

Source: Data by YCharts/ table author

The first observation from the list is that it has multiple biotech firms including 20 of the top 50 best-performing stocks. Indeed, the biotechnology industry is the most well-represented in the Russell 2000 with 248 total constituents and this is based on the large number of early stage clinical research and drug development companies accessing equity markets for funding. The possibility that one of these stocks develops the next "blockbuster" treatment for a disease highlights the upside potential of small-cap biotech investing. Still, it's important to recognize that for all these winners, there are even more losers and the median average return for biotech stocks year to date in the Russell 2000 is actually negative 7.4%.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) are the two best-performing small-cap stocks in 2019 up 789% and 757%, each respectively. Axsome develops treatments for central nervous system 'CNS' diseases and has a number of drugs in its pipeline undergoing testing with promising product candidates showing better results than existing medications. Constellation is up 149% just this month of November with promising data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of a treatment for myelofibrosis. Without going into details it's clear most of these big winners among biotech stocks have gained this year based on product development or positive clinical trial data. M&A has also been a theme in biotech, including the case of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) up 185% this year following a tender offer by Swiss Giant Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) as an example.

Tech and internet stocks are also well-represented among the biggest gainers. EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) with a market cap of $810 million is up 642% in 2019. The company which operates an online insurance marketplace IPO'd last year focusing on auto insurance but has since moved on to healthcare and posted revenue growth of 60% in the last quarter. Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) which focuses on advertising for mobile apps is up 300% in 2019 and now has a market cap of $630 million.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) is something of an outlier amid what has been a difficult environment for apparel retailers. The stock is up 143% year to date in 2019 based on better than expected growth and earnings with strong same-store sales growth.

Forward-Looking Commentary And Analysis

We think it's a delicate period in the market which may be entering a new phase with indications the Fed may be pausing its rate-cutting cycle as global economic conditions have rebounded in recent months. We are more cautious on growth expectations and have concerns with broad market valuations in key sectors including consumer staples, utilities, and REITs which have been bid up all year as a defensive play supported by lower interest rates.

A rotation out of those sectors based on a move higher in interest rates now could lead to wider market volatility. We are also keeping a close eye on Treasury yields with a move above 2% in the 10-year as a major near-term technical level. Into 2020, the U.S. Presidential election introduces a number of uncertainties based on the direction of policy regardless of the outcome. Overall, we are bearish on equities and think the most speculative names among small caps would present significant downside should market conditions deteriorate.

Conclusion

One of the curious points from the data above is the column that shows the percentage change off each stock's 52-week high. A number of the names are down significantly from recent highs highlighting the extreme levels of volatility. Medical device technology maker Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) with a market cap of $135 million is up 450% yet down by 59% from its highs set in June. That's also the case with solar energy storage company Enphase Energy (ENPH) with a market cap of $2.3 billion down nearly 50% from its highs in August, yet still up 296% year to date in 2019.

The point is that small caps by their nature are very risky and there's no expectation that yesterday's winners will continue that momentum. Our advice is to never make an investment decision on the basis of a single metric or data point. With that said, we think the list above serves as a good starting point for further research and due diligence. Leave a comment about which stocks have more upside or which of these winners could be a good short pick going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.