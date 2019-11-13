Why Cisco Is Undervalued

Summary

Cisco is undergoing a very important strategic shift from pure hardware player to a networking service provider focussed on software as a subscription.

This strategic change should increase revenues and profits drastically as of 2020-2021. This will make an end at Cisco's slow growth and make the stock more attractive.

However, Cisco is valued around its 5-year dividend yield and Price to FCF mean. This means the stock market does not believe that the software transition will increase shareholder value.

A DCF valuation shows Cisco stock has 54.50% upside from current levels, while the bear case and bull case have respectively 13% and 110% upside.