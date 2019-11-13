Why Cisco Is Undervalued
Cisco is undergoing a very important strategic shift from pure hardware player to a networking service provider focussed on software as a subscription.
This strategic change should increase revenues and profits drastically as of 2020-2021. This will make an end at Cisco's slow growth and make the stock more attractive.
However, Cisco is valued around its 5-year dividend yield and Price to FCF mean. This means the stock market does not believe that the software transition will increase shareholder value.
A DCF valuation shows Cisco stock has 54.50% upside from current levels, while the bear case and bull case have respectively 13% and 110% upside.
Cisco Systems (CSCO) is drastically changing from a hardware company to a networking service provider focussed on software. This strategic shift should create a lot of shareholder value because software as a subscription