Denbury Resources: Chipping Away At Its Debt

At $65 WTI oil, leverage could be reduced to around 2.6x if further debt repurchases at a discount are also done in the interim.

The 2022 debt maturities may be more challenging, with leverage expected to be around 4x at $55 WTI oil.

This would give the company a route to deal with its 2021 debt maturities without needing to refinance it.

The company may be able to generate over $100 million in positive cash flow in 2020 if it can offload its planned pipeline spend as part of a JV.

Denbury has been repurchasing its subordinated debt at a significant discount and still has repurchase capacity remaining.

Denbury Resources (DNR) has been chipping away at its debt via debt repurchases at a discount. The company also has the credit facility capacity (combined with positive cash flow) to deal with its 2021 debt maturities, but may find its 2022 debt maturities more challenging to deal with, as its leverage is still quite high at mid-$50s WTI oil.

Q3 2019 Results

Denbury's production in Q3 2019 ended up fairly low at 56,441 BOEPD, which was a 5% decrease from Q2 2019. This was largely due to planned plant maintenance at its Rockies CO 2 source plant, which affected Bell Creek production by close to 1,000 BOEPD during the quarter. An unplanned issue was the effect of Tropical Storm Imelda, which negatively affected Gulf Coast production by close to 400 BOEPD during the quarter.

Production should rebound in Q4 2019, as Denbury expects to end up around the midpoint of its full-year guidance, which suggests Q4 2019 production of around 57,500-58,000 BOEPD.

Debt Reduction

The company has been working at reducing its debt by repurchasing debt at a discount. In Q3 2019, it repurchased $11 million in 5.5% 2022 Subordinated Notes for $5.3 million in cash. In October 2019, it repurchased $42.8 million in Subordinated Notes ($13.5 million in 2022 notes and $29.3 million in 2023 notes) for $5.9 million in cash and 13.7 million shares of common stock (total consideration of approximately $20.8 million at Denbury's current share price).

This is a pretty good result, since Denbury managed to repurchase $53.8 million in junior debt for only $11.2 million in cash ($26.1 million in total consideration). The company mentioned that its credit facility allows it to spend another $94 million to repurchase debt at the moment.

Denbury is also generating positive cash flow still, so it expects to pay down the $50 million in credit facility borrowings by the end of the year.

Surface Acreage Sales

Denbury has also been generating a bit of cash through surface acreage sales. The company completed $9 million in surface acreage sales in Q3 2019 and another $5 million in October 2019. It also has $16 million in surface acreage sales contracted to close in 2021 and another $16 million under contract to close in 2022.

Denbury's 2020 Outlook

If Denbury maintains around 58,000 BOEPD (97.3% oil) in production in 2020, it would generate around $1.213 billion in revenue after hedges at current strip prices. WTI oil is currently a bit above $55 in 2020, and I've assumed that Denbury realizes approximately zero differential to WTI for its oil.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 20,598,410 $55.40 $1,141 Natural Gas (MCF) 3,429,540 $2.10 $7 Net Other $35 Hedge Value $33 Total $1,213

If the company averages $22.50 per BOE for lease operating expenses, then it would end up with around $476 million in lease operating expenses.

Denbury is also considering JV options for its CCA CO 2 pipeline that would reduce or eliminate its planned 2020 pipeline capital spending. The company estimates that pipeline spend would be $100-120 million in 2020, so eliminating that spend would reduce its estimated capex spend in 2020 to around $265 million (assuming that it maintains around 58,000 BOEPD in production).

Thus, in this mid-$50s WTI oil scenario, Denbury would end up with around $1.112 billion in cash expenditures in 2020. This would give the company $101 million in positive cash flow, assuming that it eliminated the pipeline capital spending.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $476 Transportation and Marketing Expenses $43 Production Tax $88 Cash G&A $60 Cash Interest $180 Capital Expenditures $265 Total $1,112

Debt Situation

At the end of 2019, Denbury is projected to have around $2.34 billion in outstanding debt. This includes around $666 million in debt that matures in 2021 (with $615 million of that being second-lien debt).

Between its positive 2020 cash flow and the $615 million borrowing base on its credit facility, the company should be able to deal with its 2021 debt maturities even if it can't refinance that debt. This does assume that it can get its 2021 credit facility maturity extended though.

End of 2019 $ Million Credit Facility $0.0 9% Second Lien Notes due 2021 $614.9 9.25% Second Lien Notes due 2022 $455.7 7.75% Second Lien Notes due 2024 $531.8 7.5% Second Lien Notes due 2024 $20.6 6.375% Convertible Notes due 2024 $245.5 6.375% Subordinated Notes due 2021 $51.3 5.5% Subordinated Notes due 2022 $70.2 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2023 $182.4 Pipeline Financings $171.1 Total Debt $2,343.5

The 2022 debt (currently around $526 million) may be more challenging to deal with. Without further debt repurchases at a discount, Denbury is projected to have around $2.24 billion in debt at the end of 2020, which is around 4.4x its unhedged EBITDAX at $55 WTI oil. If the company is able to reduce its debt to $2 billion via further debt repurchases at a discount, it would still be left with debt that is around 3.9x unhedged EBITDAX at $55 WTI oil.

(Source: Denbury Resources)

Denbury would be significantly helped by higher oil prices, as a $5 increase would increase its unhedged EBITDAX by around $95 million. This would reduce its leverage to around 3.6x unhedged EBITDAX without further debt repurchases. An increase to roughly $65 WTI oil would reduce its debt to around 3.0x unhedged EBITDAX without further debt repurchases. Removing $240 million in debt via debt repurchases at a discount would lower this to approximately 2.6x.

Conclusion

Denbury has been chipping away at its debt, and also looks likely to have a fair amount of positive cash flow in 2020 (assuming that it does a JV for its pipeline). The company appears to have the ability to deal with its 2021 debt maturities, although the 2022 debt maturities would be more challenging if its credit facility is utilized to deal with the 2021 maturities.

In addition to continuing to chip away at its debt via debt repurchases at a discount, Denbury could use oil in the $60s in order to get its leverage reduced enough to facilitate refinancing its debt.

