Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF: An 8% Yield That Leaves A Lot To Be Desired

Fund has some value within a portfolio to boost income and can play a role in diversification but should not be used as a core holding in our opinion.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSE:DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that tracks a basket of the 50 highest yielding U.S. stocks, providing investors with an attractive non-leveraged 8.0% high-yield monthly income vehicle. Investors here are giving up total return and capital appreciation potential for a yield level that is among the highest in an equity ETF. That being said, we note that the fund has underperformed the market significantly and even other "high dividend" ETFs with a surprising level of realized volatility over the past year. This article provides and overview of the fund along with our view on where DIV is headed next.

(source: Finviz.com)

DIV Background

The strategy of investing in the highest yielding stocks deserves its own ETF and DIV fills that role. The underlying tracking index includes stocks, REITs, and MLPs with a low beta criterion as a quality measure. On a quarterly basis, a holding with a recent dividend cut or negative outlook towards the dividend is removed, while the tracking index features an annual rebalancing.

(source: Global X)

Current DIV holdings are an otherwise random group across various industries, with REITs representing about 20% between the Mortgage REITs and other REIT sub-industries. Still, this is not a REIT ETF and we think the diversification across sectors, including 13.8% in consumer staples and 10% in utilities, represents a good variety of companies, but keep in mind the industry breakdown is simply a coincidence as the primary inclusion factor is the dividend yield. In this regard, DIV is essentially holding the highest-yielding representatives of these major industry group that happen to enter the top 50 ranking in the entire market.

(source: Global X)

Among the 48 current underlying holdings, there are a couple of mega-cap names like AT&T (T), Verizon Communications (VZ), and Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), but the fund exhibits a significant tilt towards small- and micro-cap stocks which represents nearly 70% of the weighting.

DIV Holdings Performance

Year to date, DIV is up 11.2% on a total return basis which includes the dividend. While the fund does not have a benchmark beyond the tracking index, we include the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSE:SPYD) for comparison purposes. SPYD is based on the top 80 highest yielding stocks in the S&P 500 and is up 19% in 2019 while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) itself is up 25.3% for reference. We think SPYD is a good benchmark because like DIV, the strategy is to focus on the highest dividend yields, but in the case of SPYD, the "universe" is only S&P 500 stocks which are naturally large cap companies only. Keep in mind the dividend yield for SPYD is 4.3%, nearly half the level of DIV.

Data by YCharts

Longer term, it's clear that DIV and its strategy simply underperforms. DIV has returned 5.9% per year on average over the last three-year period which is well below the 14.8% average for SPY and even 9.6% for SPYD through October 31st. Part of the underperformance may be related to the relatively high turnover at 33% based on DIV's methodology of annual rebalancing which may structurally impact returns by cutting winners and adding to losers. The tilt towards micro and small cap holdings tend to be inherently more volatile. On a cumulative basis, DIV is up 19.9% over the past three years compared to 32.5% for SPYD and 51.7% in SPY.

(source: Global X)

Effectively, investors have missed out on significant gains over the period with a trade-off being a higher yield and the monthly distribution profile. More importantly, in our view, is that DIV has also exhibited a surprisingly high level of volatility despite its "low-beta" screening criteria. The fund's price fell by 27% between 2014 and 2016, exceeding the drawdown of SPY over the period which fell by 13% to its low point.

Data by YCharts

Risk Metrics

On the point of volatility, it's true DIV's beta published by Global X at 0.61 is below SPYD's beta of 0.85 and SPY at 1.0, but that doesn't translate to a significant advantage in terms of risk adjusted returns. While the inception date of DIV in 2013 doesn't include a full market cycle with a recessionary period. The data over the past year provides a good example of what to expect during periods of market stress. In Q4 of 2018, during a period of exceptional market volatility, SPY fell by nearly 20% from the previous high, briefly approaching a technical "bear market", while DIV fared only better but still declined by 13.5%. Curiously, the drawdown over the period was similar for SPYD with a 13.6% drop. The risk-adjusted returns for DIV are poor in our opinion.

Data by YCharts

Recognizing that DIV ETF is not intended to "beat" the market to the upside, but instead serves its function as an income booster and portfolio diversifier, the performance history and risk profile are rather disappointing. Indeed, even as DIV is built around the concept of "low beta", it's important to recognize there is still plenty market risk here.

DIV Underlying Holdings

To better understand the trading dynamics of DIV, it's good to visualize its underlying holdings. The section here presents current performance data for underlying holdings. The fund has a 33% level of turnover so the current holdings may not be reflected of the portfolio composition going back to other periods.

Investment conglomerate Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) with a market cap of $1.3 billion is the current largest holding at 2.9%. The company holds strategic interest in a number of smaller middle market firms and is currently the top holding at 2.9% of the fund. CODI's return of 93% year to date has resulted in the stock gaining weighting in the fund against the biggest losers. Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) with a market cap of just $230 million is the worst performer in 2019, down 62%, and now represents just a 0.6% weighting.

(source: data by yCharts/ table by author)

From the table above, we see that most stocks have performed well this year in line with the overall strong market environment. The average median stock in DIV is up 23% on a total return basis in 2019, while the returns are more muted over a 1-year period with the median average at 9.7%. Beauty, fragrance, and makeup manufacturer Coty Inc. (COTY) is the best performer, up 95.7% year to date.

Among the stated forward dividend yields for the underlying stocks, we note that the median average is 8.3%. This ranges from Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) at 3.2% to Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), a REIT, at 22.8%. Our take is to be skeptical of any equity dividend yield above ~8%, which often times reflects a depressed stock price and market skepticism on the long-term payout safety. Each case deserves a closer investigation, but it's good for investors to know what's included.

(source: data by yCharts/ chart by author)

DIV Holdings Valuation Metrics

(source: data by yCharts/ table by author)

Valuation metrics for the underlying DIV stocks are presented above. Keep in mind some of the data may not comparable across sectors and industries. Based simply on the high dividend focus of the fund, it's clear the stock style exposure is titled towards value and this is also confirmed based on the average P/E ratio generally. Including on stocks with positive earnings forecasts, the median average P/E for DIV holdings is 14.2x, which compares to a forward P/E for the S&P 500 at about 18.7x.

The numbers need to be considered on an individual basis, but from a top down level, the valuation multiples for the highest dividend paying stocks in the market featured in the DIV ETF are otherwise reasonable.

DIV Forward-Looking Commentary and Analysis

It's possible DIV could outperform SPYD and even SPY over any particular holding period, in a scenario of extended volatility, but the results thus far suggest the strategy is not efficient.

The advantage of DIV as we see it, comes down to the added flexibility that the yield of 8% offers when taking the cash dividend option over an automatic reinvestment. We recommend taking the cash and tactically redeploying into DIV or other investments when the opportunity arises at favorable entry points. This strategy which can be applied other high yielding securities as well and combines the passive nature of the ETF with a more active approach for experienced investors.

A holding in DIV could also make sense for investors that have a "moderately bearish" outlook on the market as the fund could participate to some upside and help reduce overall portfolio risk to the downside. The current environment where interest rates have begun to move lower on anticipation the Fed may be end its rate cutting cycle could be bearish for high dividend stocks that are often times leveraged with significant debt levels. That's one trend we will be watching.

Takeaway

The allure of an 8% yield through a strategy of simply holding the highest yielding stocks is a nice concept, but unfortunately, the total return performance leaves a lot to be desired. More importantly, the risk adjusted return is poor and we point investors to the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF with its reasonable yield at 4.3% as a better alternative with a higher risk-adjusted return.

We can't recommend DIV as a core holding option but recognize its value considering the monthly distribution schedule and the role it can play within a portfolio to boost income and add to diversification. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.