SDIV: Borrowing Money To Pay Dividends Is A Recipe For Disaster

If credit conditions continue to tighten, many of these firms will reduce dividends to zero and a few are likely to go bankrupt.

40% of the companies in the ETF lack the current assets to make due on current liabilities over the coming year.

While the fund has a value tilt, value and income investors are much better off in less indebted companies that generate higher earnings.

The problem is that the fund selects global companies with the highest dividend yield and does not account for those that pay dividends with borrowed money or, worse, equity dilutions.

There is no denying that investors today love dividends. As someone who generally focuses on ETFs, I have found that those with high dividend yields have far more followers on Seeking Alpha and tend to achieve higher assets under management. This is likely because many investors today are at or near retirement and are searching for adequate income distribution in an environment of extremely low global yields.

While falling interest rates are making it increasingly difficult to find safe yielding investments, they have also propped up the principal value of dividend-paying stocks, particularly in Utilities, REITs, and Consumer Staples.

While it is certainly logical for investors to hunt for high-yielding investments, I am finding that they are drastically overvaluing the "value" of dividends. For example, many unprofitable companies today are simply borrowing money to pay a high dividend. While this works in the short run, it needlessly increases leverage and drastically raises the risk of the stock going to zero.

Frankly, I see very little difference between owning a stock that pays dividends with debt and living off of your home equity or a credit card. If a company pays dividends and if those do not come from (positive) operating or investment cash flow, they are essentially a legal Ponzi scheme.

One ETF that suffers tremendously from this practice is the Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV). The median company in the ETF pays an enchanting 9% yield, but only generates an earnings yield of 6.8% which means that those dividends are coming from increasing debt, skimping on maintenance CAPEX, and/or equity dilutions.

The Global X Super Dividend Strategy

The strategy for (SDIV) is extremely simple, buy the top 100 highest-yielding equity securities in the world in equal weight. The only due diligence done on these companies is to exclude those that don't meet a liquidity standard (i.e avoid low market cap) and those that plan to cut dividends. No diligence is given to where the dividends are actually coming from.

The ETF has been trading since 2011 and is surprisingly popular given its consistent underperformance. Take a look at its AUM vs. price and yield below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the ETF tends to attract investors after its yield increases which, funny enough, is usually after the ETF's value declines considerably.

It has a higher expense ratio of 58 basis points and pays dividends monthly (which is generally attractive to income investors). On a positive note, it does have a strong global footprint among which I believe is a good way to enhance a value investing strategy today, but value investors are probably better off looking at funds with better filtering.

Despite the fund's 9% yield, it consistently underperforms both the S&P 500 (SPY) and the all-world MSCI index (ACWI) even when dividends are accounted for. Take a look at the rolling YTD total returns of each:

Note, total returns = price returns plus dividend returns.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the ETF underperformed the S&P 500 and all-world every year. To see the severity of this underperformance even better, take a look at the total return price of (SDIV) divided by that of (SPY). Note, this tells us how a "long SDIV short SPY" pairs trade would have performed if rebalanced daily (i.e alpha generated or lost by SDIV):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the underperformance of SDIV is so consistent that it nearly generates a straight line down at a rate of about 9-10% per year. A long-short hedge fund or trader may have a good opportunity with this bet as the current borrowing cost of SDIV is only 1.5%.

I usually refrain from calling any product an outright "bad investment" since performance is not usually a good indicator of long-run future performance. But, in the case of SDIV, I will demonstrate that it is truly a poor investment because its diligence-lacking selection methodology consistently picks companies that are poor fiduciaries.

The Truth Is In the Fundamentals

To demonstrate the problem with SDIV's "buy the top yielders" selection system, I created a database of the fundamentals of 97 of the ETF's 100 holdings (three were not found in my system). Since the ETF is equal-weighted, median fundamental statistics are highly representative of the ETF as a whole.

Here is the data:

Data Source - Unclestock

(Apologies for the small font, I wanted to be sure to fit it all on one screen).

As you can see, the median "P/E" ratio is 14.2X which equates to an earnings yield of 7%. Given they have a median dividend yield of 9%, one must ask themselves where the missing 2% came from. The answer, of course, is debt and likely deferment of maintenance CAPEX (i.e letting buildings depreciate to lower earnings and taxes while not spending cash to maintain them).

While the companies are cheaper than most in the U.S, they are highly leveraged with a median debt ratio of two-thirds. Because they pay unearned dividends, they also generally have low cash balances with a median current ratio of only 1.26. In fact, 41% of the stocks have a ratio of less than one which is a signal that they don't have enough cash and equivalents on hand to make upcoming debt repayments.

Even worse, a quarter of the companies make a net margin of less than 2% which is a sign that they are struggling to stay afloat (one-sixth are losing money). About half saw their gross profits fall last year and nearly a third have seen negative revenue growth over the past three years.

Look At Shareholder Yield Not Dividend Yield

There are a few other important statistics that I could not fit into the table. The median company increased its total debt by 5% of its current market capitalization over the past year and diluted equity by 2% (from equity sales). Adding the two together and subtracting from 9% median dividend yield, we get a net shareholder yield of only 2%.

On that note, shareholder yield is truly the best statistic for dividend investors. It is dividends + net share repurchases - net debt issuance (per share) over price. This effectively eliminates all companies who are paying investors by borrowing money and treats companies that engage in stock buybacks equal to those that pay dividends.

To solidify my point, let's do a quick case study on a company in the ETF. I'll pick Pattern Energy (PEGI) simply because I am currently long on the company. That said, I believe they are currently making poor financial decisions by issuing dividends with borrowed money.

Take a look at the company's high dividend yield vs. its net paydown yield (negative implies the firm is borrowing) and buyback yield (negative implies firm is diluting equity by issuing shares):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the company is paying a very high dividend yield of 6.1%, but has been borrowing 2.8% of market cap and issuing 8.8% of market cap, giving a true shareholder yield of negative 5.55%.

While I like PEGI's business model and revenue growth, this practice can put shareholders' principal value in jeopardy if it goes on too long. Problematically, this practice is extremely common across the companies in SDIV.

The Bottom Line

Put simply, SDIV's high dividend yield amounts to little more than a trick to entice income investors. While that may sound harsh, there are very few legitimate economic reasons for a company to be diluting shares or borrowing money to pay out dividends unless the company is in Europe or Japan and can borrow at negative interest rates.

While investors may not be concerned in the short run and happy with their income distributions, when the economic cycle turns over and credit conditions tighten many if not most of these companies will quickly stop paying dividends. Those that have increased debt too much may even go bankrupt under the weight of that debt. As Warren Buffett said:

Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked.

In my opinion, the tide is going out (albeit slowly) and the majority of the companies in SDIV are swimming naked. SDIV is a clear "sell." It would probably be best for Global X to protect its clients by at least screening out heavy borrowers as is the case with Cambria's (SYLD).

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.