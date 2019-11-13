Global X MLP ETF: Midstream Looks Extraordinarily Cheap And Offers High Yields

The Global X MLP ETF holds a relatively basket of the largest MLPs in the midstream universe and is my pick for exposure to the high income sub-sector.

Midstream stocks should see slower distribution growth going forward in exchange for increased distribution stability and safety.

Increased concentration remains a risk for midstream ETFs like the Global X MLP ETF, but investors are compensated by a high yield of almost 10%.

Midstream energy infrastructure stocks have been in a bear market for five years, driven by the oil price collapse, regulatory changes, and lost faith from institutional investors.

Background

Midstream oil & gas investors have been getting pummeled in recent months. More accurately, the sub-sector has been in a bear market for five years, beginning with the oil price collapse in 2014-2015.

See the Alerian AMZ index performance as an example:

Midstream stock prices bounced back thereafter as the upstream sub-sector adapted to a lower oil price regime and fracking spurred a ramp-up in production.

But then, with the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, midstream took another hit as the tax advantages of the master limited partnership structure that dominates the industry were diminished. In the wake of the tax changes, numerous MLPs either converted to corporate structures or were subsumed by their corporate sponsors. Examples include Kinder Morgan (KMI) and ONEOK Inc. (OKE). Others suffered significant equity dilution (and thinning distribution coverage) in order to eliminate incentive distribution rights. Examples of this option include Plains All American (PAA) and EQT Midstream Partners (EQM).

This wave of corporate conversions seems poised to continue, as many MLPs are already heavily indebted and high distribution yields make the cost of equity quite high as well. As such, one of the primary strengths of the MLP structure - as a cheap funding vehicle - is diminished. Corporations, too, are offering high yields and, subsequently, high costs of equity.

Then came yet another hit to the midstream energy industry in March 2018 with an FERC ruling that changed a rule for interstate pipelines. That caused yet another dip in midstream stocks, but the sub-sector recovered as investors began to understand the limited application of the rule change. Most pipeline owners reported little to no effect on their revenues afterward.

As a result of all these challenges, institutional investors such as pension funds have been gradually abandoning the industry to retail investors. Pensions have clearly been disappointed with the lack of income stability and stock price performance, and their selling has caused further declines.

In recent months, oil and gas production growth has slowed, which is not a positive trend for an industry that derives revenue based more off of volume than commodity prices.

Of course, production tends to follow oil & gas prices, and thus, the midstream industry is affected by commodity prices indirectly. When exploration & production companies pull back on capital spending, it will surely filter through to less growth for midstream. On the other hand, it would also mean less capital expenditures, which would free up cash flow for other purposes such as debt reduction or share buybacks.

In the intermediate term, however, oil (and by extension, natural gas) production growth will continue to be robust. The International Energy Agency forecasts that 70% of oil production growth will come from the US through 2024. By that year, the US is expected to export more oil than Russia and come close to Saudi Arabia, giving North America an unprecedented level of energy independence.

The upshot of low stock prices and high yields is that the strongest and highest-quality midstream companies are pursuing self-funding approaches in order to reduce reliance on the capital markets. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is the paragon of this. The Houston-based company generates ample retained cash flow with which to pay down debt or fund future growth projects.

With this shift toward a self-funding model, midstream stocks should see more stability in their distributions but also slower distribution growth.

Enter The Global X MLP ETF

That's where the Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) comes in. It holds a relatively small basket of the largest, most liquid, and highest-quality MLPs, while still offering a high yield. It offers a yield of ~9.5%, compared to that of the industry standard ETF run by Alerian (AMLP) of ~9.4%. Meanwhile, it is more choosy with its holdings, including only 20 stocks, while AMLP has 32 constituents in contrast.

MLPA holds fewer, larger component companies that should be less likely to change structures or be subsumed by parent companies. Then again, Marathon Petroleum's midstream arm (MPLX) is over $25 billion in market cap, and yet, its continued existence as an MLP is questionable.

The top holdings of each ETF are very similar, and thus, the total return performance over these past five critical years has been almost identical.

The value proposition is certainly there, as its trailing P/E ratio has fallen from 17.1x in 2018 to 12.6x in 2019. On a weighted basis, the fund's holdings are trading at 0.86x book value.

The expense ratio of 0.45% may not as cheap as many investors are coming to expect for an ETF in today's world, but it is roughly 30% lower than that of competing midstream ETFs. It's 47% lower than AMLP's 0.85% ratio.

The stock price has slumped almost to its low reached in December 2018, while the trailing yield is only ~8% lower.

With strong constituent companies like Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer (ET), Magellan Midstream (MMP), and Plains All American, the ETF looks like a great value right now.

I am buying shares, along with shares of the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX). The latter is a good choice for those worried about increasing concentration in fewer holdings for MLPA.

