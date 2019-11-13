Party City: Recovering From A Massive Hangover

Wow, what a difference a few weeks makes. I recently covered Party City a few days prior to the 3Q earnings announcement (I had the article on my drive for a few weeks but had other life stuff to take care of) and was surprised to see the stock get crushed after the 3Q earnings release, which came in much lower than expected, with management revising guidelines. The stock is down a whopping 66% since then. I had taken a pass on the company citing unconvincing long-term potential but could see the argument for a bullish thesis had earnings held. Given the large decline in stock price, I wanted to re-evaluate my position.

3Q results recap

Expectations were already low coming in for 3Q as investors had forecasted an EPS of 0.01, the actual results were much worse with a Non-GAAP EPS loss of (-$0.28). The headline figure looks even worse from a GAAP perspective with an EPS loss of (- $3.02). Despite the “scariness” of the headline EPS figure, digging deeper we can see that Revenue only fell by 2.3% YoY. Not exactly a drop in revenue that indicates a business that is in trouble or something that warrants a 60+ % drop. The market may have overreacted based on that headline figure (or the shorts dog-pilled into a falling stock). Let’s dig deeper into the financials and see where those losses are coming from.

Looking at the 3Q 2019, excluding extra-ordinary items, we can see that the main drivers for the increase in costs come from COGS and retail operating expenses. Reading over the transcript the increase in COGS seems to be linked with the Helium shortage and other factors. The company views the gross margin decline as temporary in nature and broke it down as follows:

1.8% - Helium shortage related. Higher Helium costs + decrease in high margin balloon sales

1.6% - Store optimization reserves

1.3% - Higher freight costs associated with Chinese tariff disruptions

1.0% - Increased promotion

0.2% - Product mix and Other

Looking over the reasoning (and assuming management is correct in its assessment) we could see a normalization of gross margins next year or 2021.

Source: 3Q 2019 financials

Looking over Party City’s debt ratios, the company took a Goodwill Impairment which reduces its assets and equity thereby increasing its debt to equity ratio to 4.4x. The impairment saves the company on taxes so it does have some benefits. While the debt level looks high, the low-interest-rate environment makes financing a lot easier. The company has an EBITDA/ IE ratio of 1.7x.

Source: Author’s calculations based on company financials

The company’s wholesale business has a decent moat

As discussed in my previous article, while I believe Party City’s retail operations will be challenged, the company’s Wholesale operations (Amscan) should be fine. Many of the company’s retail competitors (such as Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT)) are actually customers of Amscan’s wholesale business. The company’s products are offered in over 40,000 retail outlets worldwide, ranging from Party City stores, other party goods retailers, mass merchants, independent card and gift stores, dollar stores, and eCommerce merchandisers.

As of 2018, Amscan has manufactures roughly 40% of its products at globally competitive costs. These products are mostly paper and plastic plates and cups, paper napkins, metallic and latex balloons, injection-molded product, costumes, pinatas, and other party and novelty items.Competition on the wholesale segment is based on the diversity and quality of our product designs, breadth of product line, product availability, price, reputation and customer service. Amscan also holds numerous licenses of third-party IP and characters. There are many smaller competitors at the wholesale level but none with the designing, manufacturing and sourcing breadth and complexity of Amscan. With any manufacturing business, scale is a very important competitive advantage (due to efficiencies) and Amscan is a giant within this niche.

Source: Party City’s October 2018 Investor Presentation

Source: Amscan Company Overview

The way forward

Looking over the entirety of Party City we can see that there is a viable business somewhere in there. Having a large retail footprint may no longer be viable in this day and age however the company still has a moat on the Wholesale side of the business. Roughly half of the Wholesale sales is currently in intercompany transactions with the Retail arm but there is no reason that could not shift to other 3rd party retailers should the company de-emphasize retail.

Source: Company’s 10K 2018

Do I think the company is worth the $7 per share before the massive sell-off? No, of course not. However, there is a scenario where the company relies solely on its Wholesale business, sells of locations to pay off debt (like it did with its Canadian operations) and right sizes its retail and e-commerce footprints. Company revenue only decreased by 2% year over year and its EBITDA/ IE ratio while not great is completely manageable. Unlike other retailers, Party City still has its Wholesale segment and lean on that to maintain a certain level of revenue at the cost of its own margins. In other words, customers who no longer shop at Party City locations can still end up buying Amscan products through other retailers.

In this scenario, a steady EPS of 0.4 – 0.7 is possible (for reference management’s guidance is 0.84 to 0.91 for 2019). I’ve obtained my EPS range by taking Total wholesale sales of $1.3 billion, multiplying it with a Net Income margin of 3-5% and divided by 94m shares outstanding. Using a P/E ratio of 7 gives me a price range of 2.8 to 4.9. At the current price of 2.35, that is a decent 20% upside to the lower end of my range. I recommend a buy at prices below 2.5 and a sell at prices 3.25 and up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.