S&P 500 Ups And Downs

The S&P 500 has recently recorded record highs over the 3,000 mark. Some pundits see the index hitting 3,300. The fact is that prices for equities are extremely high. This is one result of the huge buyback programs executed by many companies. Reducing the number of shares means that EPS figures necessarily rise ceteris paribus. It also means that share prices will rise because of the demand for the stock.

(Source: Bloomberg)

A gain of 100 points in less than a month is considerable.

Fundamentals

The market gains are hardly justified by fundamentals. The earnings season was not particularly impressive. The big jump in earnings in 2018 was due to the Trump tax cut. There have not been significant increases since then.

United States Corporate Profits

(Source: Trading Economics)

Unemployment figures are not really an indication that can be relied upon. The BLS produces numbers that look good but have little correlation to reality. If one considers the percentage of the people of working age that are employed, the picture is entirely different. A quick look at employment figures on the US debt clock shows that the number of people employed is not much higher than it was in 2000. Over 95 million are not in the workforce now. The number of officially unemployed is about half of those actually unemployed, and that does not count those who have entirely given up looking for work.

There are numerous signs of an economic slowdown, such as fewer car sales and less freight shipped. The conclusion is that higher stock prices have been generated by factors other than fundamentals. The recent Fed rate cut and the implementation of repo financing as well as non-QE QE help increase asset prices but do not mean that the economy is making much progress.

Mean Reversion

Given that the SPX is significantly above its daily moving average, a reversion to the mean is only to be expected.

S&P 500 Index

(Source: MarketWatch)

Considering further that the current rally is the longest on record, that is another reason to expect a correction rather soon.

Sell High, Buy Low

As the market is now at an all-time high, it seems reasonable that investors should take profits while they can. Investors who are all in with equities, i.e., with 100% of their portfolios in stocks, run the risk of suffering major losses in the event of a market downturn. Since the market has very high prices at the present time, selling equities now and turning to fixed-income, real estate and gold in order to protect one’s capital might mean missing out on further gains in the market, but capital protection pays off in the long run. If the market runs out of steam on a gradient, slamming on the brakes with stop-loss limits might not be timely enough if there is a flash crash. In the current market environment, it is unlikely that stock prices are going to go much higher soon. So, it is safer to take preventive measures right now. One should keep in mind that December 2018 was not a good month for stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments.