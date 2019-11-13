Geron: A Different Company

Back in the day Geron was filled with promise; its telomerase inhibition therapies had shown utility in combating a broad range of cancers.

During Geron's (NASDAQ:GERN) recent Q3, 2019 earnings CC, CEO Scarlett announced that Geron was a different company today (11/7/19) than it was a year ago. This comment set a rather low bar insofar as one year ago, Geron was reeling from its huge Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) subsidiary Janssen disappointment as discussed below.

Scarlett's statement brings to mind how challenging telomerase's development as a cancer therapeutic has proven to be over the years. Today's Geron has just a bare hint of its former promise. This article parses whether it currently makes sense for investors.

Back in the day, Geron was filled with promise; its telomerase inhibition therapies had shown utility in combating a broad range of cancers.

Geron's 10-K for fiscal 2007 (p. 2) boldly listed two key platforms as follows:

Geron is developing first-in-class biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer and chronic degenerative diseases, including spinal cord injury, heart failure and diabetes. We are advancing telomerase targeted therapies, including an anti-cancer drug and a cancer vaccine, through multiple clinical trials. We are also the world leader in the development of human embryonic stem cell-based therapeutics,...

At the time it had a nice stream of revenues far outmatched by expenses as follows:

It was operating as a full-fledged biotech with 172 employees, most of whom had advanced degrees and worked in its research and development department. Only 28 were involved in business development, administration and the like.

Its 10-K for fiscal 2010 (p. 4) listed the following trials in progress:

Geron described the theory underlying this ambitious slate of trials as:

Upregulation of telomerase is necessary for most cancer cells to replicate indefinitely and thereby enable tumor growth and metastasis. One of our strategies for the development of anti-cancer therapies is to inhibit telomerase activity in cancer cells. Inhibiting telomerase activity should result in telomere shortening which can cause aging and death of cancer cells. Recent data show that telomerase can protect tumor cells from genomic instability and other forms of cellular stress, suggesting that inhibiting telomerase can cause a more rapid suppression of tumor growth than predicted by telomere loss alone. Because telomerase is expressed at very low levels, if at all, in most normal cells, the telomerase inhibition therapies described below are being developed with the goal of being less toxic to normal cells than conventional chemotherapy.

As the years passed, Geron's lights grew ever dimmer

Despite Geron's ambitions, matters were not going well for it. Its 2013 10-K (pp 68-69) tells a sad tale. Geron underwent three restructurings. It downsized in 2011, 2012, and again in 2013, the last of which involved the total shuttering of its vaunted research laboratory.

Finally in 2014, Geron signed on to its ill-fated collaboration agreement (the Agreement) with Janssen. Having totally given up on its own ability to develop its telomerase inhibitor imetelstat, it turned the entire project over to Janssen.

There was still hope. Hype followed close behind. One particularly optimistic article, "The Best Pairs Trade In The Market: Buy Geron And Short Incyte," speculated that Janssen was planning to present an imetelstat NDA in treatment of myelofibrosis [MF] in 2017.

The calendar moved inexorably past 2017 with no NDA. I worked to document Geron's journey as it moved inevitably forward towards Janssen's highly anticipated continuation decision under the Agreement which had been pegged to take place during Q3 2018. Instead of the happy prospect of a favorable decision, in 2018, Janssen ended its entire project returning imetelstat back to Geron to develop as best as it might.

One year ago, Geron was at a critical crossroad with a highly uncertain future

Geron's stock reacted swiftly and negatively. I evaluated the situation on 11/5/18 in "Geron's Last Hurrah?" This was a downbeat article. I concluded that management had little concern for shareholders' interests and no articulated vision for a financially productive future for the company.

At the time, I maintained a small stake in the company. Subsequently, when its shares caught a little updraft, I exited my position entirely. To date, I have not ventured to reenter this drama. Geron has significantly clarified its future prospects. There is a vision for the company. It is going to soldier forward on its imetelstat telomerase inhibitor as it has been for the last ~dozen years.

If we measure it against itself as it existed last year, we see encouraging progress. If we measure it against itself in 2007, we can only sigh at what might have been.

Today Geron is a less exciting but a more focused company

As the saying goes, "it is what it is." This section takes a look at Geron as it exists coming out of its Q3 2019 earnings call. Financially, it is little changed from what it has been.

It is carrying liquidity of $159.3 million in cash and marketable securities. It generated $19.3 million from sales of 13,214,867 shares under its at the market sales agreement realizing ~$1.46 per share close to its price of $1.48 as I write on 11/12/19. According to its Q3 2019 10-Q (p. 19), Geron sold 6,908,525 shares for net cash proceeds of $10,232,000 in October 2019.

CFO Bloom issued the following cash guidance for end of year 2019:

...we began the year with approximately $183 million in cash and marketable securities. We estimate our year-end cash and marketable securities to be approximately $145 million to $150 million. This projection includes our 2019 operating expense guidance adding back certain liabilities that will be paid in 2020 such as the purchase of Janssen materials, interest income to be earned in 2019, and the $19.3 million in net cash proceeds raised under the ATM program.

The graph below shows selected metrics for over the last year, including share price, shares outstanding, and short interest.

Data by YCharts

Here we see the share count rising as it works to bolster its liquidity with its ongoing share offerings. Short interest grew rapidly following the negative continuation decision but has been falling back as Geron executes on its clinical trial strategy.

It is hard to read too much into its share price movement over the year beyond the ever descriptive, "bleh." In sum, financial metrics do not show a notable change over the last year.

However, Geron has nonetheless had a highly productive year where it counts the most. Last year Geron was a de facto vassal to Janssen having taken few, if any, strategic moves that were not part of the Agreement. Now effective at the end of Q3 2019, it has entirely (Janssen is still providing imetelstat under a separate agreement) disentangled itself. As CEO Scarlett announced in his earnings call:

We assumed full control of all development for imetelstat by completing the transition of the program back to Geron from Janssen in the third quarter. This means that in addition to the US we’re now responsibe for both IMerge and IMbark in all countries where the trials are being conducted.

Not only is Geron now controlling the trials, their future course has clarified and brightened. IMerge has advanced to Phase 3 and dosed its first patient in October 2019. IMbark has a near action date.

The slide below from Geron's October investor presentation describes their status and potential:

One thing to bear in mind is that "fast track" is a relative term. The FDA granted imetelstat fast track status in October 2017 when Janssen was still running things. According to slide 3 in Geron's investor presentation, Geron is not expecting top line results from IMerge until mid-year 2022.

IMbark, the trial which I consider as the most promising for Geron's future, recently netted its own fast track designation. Its path forward is uncharted until the end of Q1 2020 when Geron has its FDA meeting.

On the expense front CFO Bloom advised:

Total operating expenses for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2019 were $16.1 million and $42.8 million respectively compared to $7 million and $22.2 million for the comparable 2018 period.

These expenses are not proof for future expenses insofar as they included significant transitioning costs. Geron has yet to reach a steady state where it has an operating history of expenses as master of its clinical trials and hopefully imetelstat marketer once it receives FDA approval.

Conclusion

Biotech investors expect the unexpected. Geron investors will surely have more than their share of surprises as it moves forward to explore its destiny. We do not know if Geron will continue on its solo development track.

The discussion which follows will assume that to be the case. If matters progress favorably, it will report blockbuster data readouts from IMerge in midyear 2022 costing it seven quarters of expenses in the interim.

Under such an assumption, without yet factoring in IMbark, Geron would have a rough ride until the data readout. Nonetheless, it should be well able to muddle through with the prospect of share appreciation following positive IMerge data.

If you add IMbark into the mix, Geron's prospects may brighten considerably. Geron bulls have long thought that imetelstat's overall survival benefit in high-risk MF ought to entitle it to FDA approval.

Perhaps there is sympathy for this point of view within the FDA. Perhaps the regulatory path forward to be developed at Geron's upcoming FDA meeting will trigger prospects for imetelstat's approval on a truly expedited basis.

Over the last years, the news from Geron has been predominantly negative. In order for it to rise from its near penny stock doldrums, it is going to have to catch some breaks. As a former busted advocate of the bull case for Geron, I am eternally hopeful that the new different Geron is a productive Geron, not just for its beleaguered investors but most importantly for patients.

My hopefulness has yet to compel me to reenter Geron as an investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in Geron overt the next 72 hours.