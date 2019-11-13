Plains All American: Results Show Growth Story Continuing

On Wednesday, November 5, 2019, midstream infrastructure partnership Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) announced its third quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were somewhat mixed as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts in terms of top-line revenues but did beat their expectations for its earnings. However, a closer look at the actual earnings report shows that there was a lot to like here as the company continues to execute quite well on the growth story that I have previously outlined for it and is in fact ahead of schedule on some of its projects. It also continues to maintain very solid coverage of its 8.10% distribution along with its financial strength, which is something that any investor should appreciate.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Plains All American Pipeline's third quarter 2019 earnings results:

Plains All American Pipeline brought in total revenues of $7.886 billion in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 10.30% decline over the $8.792 billion that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $492 million in the most current quarter. This was roughly in line with the $493 million that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline transported an average of 7.081 million barrels of liquids per day in the third quarter. This represents a very substantial 17.72% increase over the 6.015 million barrels of liquids per day that it transported on average during the year-ago period.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $506 million during the quarter. This represents a 16.86% increase over the $433 million that the company reported during the prior-year quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline reported a net income of $454 million in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 36.07% decline over the $710 million that it reported in the third quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights will notice is that Plains All American Pipeline's revenues went down year-over-year, which does not seem to fit in with the idea of a growth story. However, the company's results from this quarter were not directly comparable to the year-ago ones. As I discussed in my analysis of the partnership's third quarter 2018 results, the company completed the sale of the BridgeTex pipeline system at the end of that quarter. It stopped collecting revenues and cash flows from this business at that time. Thus, the reported year-ago revenues would include what that pipeline brought in but clearly this year's cannot as Plains All American no longer owns it. This sale also provided a one-time boost to net income in the year-ago quarter that clearly did not recur in this one as there was no comparable transaction. Thus, any real comparison for this quarter's results with last year's needs to take this difference into account.

In some past articles, I presented the Cactus II pipeline as one of the likely sources of forward growth for the company. The Cactus II pipeline is a joint venture between Plains All American, Western Gas Equity Partners, and various third-party investors (although Plains All American owns 65% of it) intended to connect the venerable Permian basin in West Texas to the transportation hubs in Corpus Christi, Texas. This project was brought online in mid-August, mostly corresponding to the original schedule. The company notes that the pipeline is meeting its design capacity of 670,000 barrels per day and has begun transporting its customers products between its two endpoints. This pipeline's commencement of operations was therefore one of the contributing factors to the increase in volumes that we saw in this quarter. It also seems likely that the pipeline will boost the company's average transported volumes further in the fourth quarter as it will be operational for the entire quarter instead of only half of it.

This increase in transported volumes was a major contributor of the improvement in distributable cash flow that we saw during this quarter. It also partially offset the decrease in revenues that was caused by the sale of the BridgeTex pipeline. This is due to the fact that like all midstream companies, Plains All-American Pipeline's revenues directly correlate to transported volumes because the firm's business model essentially revolves around charging a fee for every unit of resources that moves through its infrastructure network. For the most part, the more revenues increase, the more money is available to move through the company and directly raise distributable cash flow.

The Cactus pipeline start-up will not be the last source of growth for this company out of the Permian basin. In past articles, I have discussed the Wink-to-Webster pipeline, which is a joint venture between Exxon Mobil (XOM), Plains All American Pipeline, MPLX (MPLX), Delek US Holdings (DK), Lotus Midstream, and Rattler Midstream to transport crude oil and condensate from the Permian basin to the Texas Gulf Coast. As such, this pipeline will likely help to support the burgeoning American energy export industry. As designed, the pipeline will transport about one million barrels per day of liquids so it is clearly one of the larger pipelines in the area, which is one reason for the joint venture as no individual company wants to carry the entire financial outlay of the project. The Wink-to-Webster pipeline is currently proceeding according to the original schedule that has been outlined before and should come online in early 2021. The pipeline should thus begin generating incremental revenues and distributable cash flow for the company at around that time.

One interesting development came about during the third quarter with with regards to this pipeline. This is the fact that the just mentioned joint venture sold 29% of the Midland-to-Webster segment to an undisclosed third party. This will have the effect of reducing the ownership stake of every other company involved in the venture, including Plains All American. This will have the effect of reducing the amount of both revenue and cash flow that the company can expect to generate once the pipeline begins operating but it also reduces the amount the company will need to spend to construct the pipeline compared to previous projections. This move therefore frees up capital for other tasks, which could prove beneficial if the company can find another place to invest it that will generate a higher return than this pipeline will.

Plains All American Pipeline noted in its earnings presentation that it has been making good progress on advancing its growth projects that are outside of the Permian region, although these are of a much smaller scale than the ones that were just discussed. For example, the White Cliffs pipeline is currently being converted to transport natural gas liquids and an extra 100,000 barrels per day of capacity is being added to the Saddlehorn system. The company is also willing to sell 10% of its stake in the Saddlehorn system and offered an option to a third part to that effect. These are all things that could have an impact on the company over the coming few quarters and we will want to keep an eye on.

As I mentioned in the introduction to this article, Plains All American continued to maintain very strong coverage in the quarter so the distribution continues to look very safe. We can see this by looking at the partnership's distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of money that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is theoretically available to be paid out to the common unitholders. As already mentioned, Plains All American Pipeline reported a distributable cash flow of $506 million during the third quarter of 2019. Based on the current weighted average diluted common units outstanding figure of 800 million, the company had a distributable cash flow of $0.64 per unit in the quarter. This is substantially higher than the $0.36 per unit quarterly distribution that it pays out so it looks as though the company is generating more than enough to pay out its distribution even if some unexpected event causes its cash flow to decline somewhat. This is exactly the kind of thing that an income investor should like to see.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Plains All American Pipeline. The company's growth story continues to play out as evidenced by the growth in volumes and the firm continues to execute quite well on the projects that are still in progress. It also continues to maintain a strong financial position. Overall, there continues to be a lot to like here.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.