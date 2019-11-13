Alibaba Group Holding Limited: Taking Patent Dynamics Into Account

BABA’s patent scorecard, weekly and historical patent value, risk and disruptive scores in relation with stock price, market capitalization and competitors provide useful information to the investor.

We present here an analysis of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) based on its patent activity and combined with writer's technical analysis, in particular derived from PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) patent applications which are administered by the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO).

Companies filing PCT patents fare better than the ones which don't, see Figure 1. Hence, the worst companies are those without a patent index, not those with a patent index but bad scores. Investor should therefore not short such companies, i.e. companies with bad patent scores but still with a patent index. Indeed, our models based on our out of sample backtestings, real track and third party confirmation all show that the investor should preferably avoid, but not short companies with negative patent value scores but still having a patent index. As mentioned, the patent value score is conferred by the market, computed from the out of sample backtestings. We are of the opinion that presently and in general the market doesn't confer the correct value to companies having developed a PCT patent portfolio, even more so when the market confers value to companies having no or nearly absent patent portfolios. But the market decides, not us. As shown, it is interesting for the investor to check the historical profiles of companies which provide useful perspective. Models relying on PCT patent applications translate into forward looking innovation and strong market outperformance versus current methods relying on granted patents (past innovation). This is evidence of the strength of patent dynamics with the identification of patent patterns/clusters and cycles of innovation.

Figure 1 - (IP = companies filing PCT applications) - Source Innovalpha

Innovalpha is the first company to provide evidence of the strong intrinsic value of patent applications, in particular of PCT applications. It is therefore highly recommended to select companies having filed recently at the least one PCT application. Further, it is a strong incentive for companies to file PCT applications, which will provide a competitive hedge.

A multitude of models have thereafter been built from the PCT patent indexes. Some results are presented below. They all show the important outperformance of basic and more advanced models.

This can be explained by the novel approach adopted focused on forward looking innovation, taking into account the recent patent activity of companies in contrast to other methods relying on granted patents (with innovation that occurred several years ago). Indeed, alpha lies in expectations not in past innovation already part of companies' market valuation.

Figure 2 shows the outperformance of a basic model with companies having a patent index >= 15. However, better performance is achieved with different settings, e.g. with IP<100. Innovalpha has also shown outperformance of models with a basic increase in the patent index (results not shown).

Figure 2 - Source Innovalpha

Figure 3 shows the outperformance of another model based on a specific pattern in the patent index, buying 12 weeks following pattern detection.

Figure 3 - Source Innovalpha

Figure 4 shows the outperformance of another model summing points awarded to companies depending on the way their patent index fluctuates on a weekly basis.

Figure 4 - Source Innovalpha

Figure 5 shows the outperformance that can be obtained by combining different models.

Figure 5 - Source Innovalpha

Even though we have shown that companies filing a certain number of PCT applications fare better than those filing very few PCT applications, see Figure 2, this is certainly not the criteria to take into account when selecting companies for your portfolio. Indeed, all the other models show better market outperformance when specific fluctuations/patterns are detected over time in the weekly PI of companies independently of the PI level.

As explained in our previous articles, see links above:

Innovalpha has developed proprietary IP and quantitative investment models based exclusively on patents. Patent applications are processed on a weekly basis and result in a proprietary IP index for each company that files patents. Patent patterns/clusters are identified from the IP index, grading all companies that are filtered through.

Innovalpha has demonstrated that more alpha is generated amongst innovative companies with out of sample backtestings, third-party confirmation and real track performance. This is measured by weekly fluctuations in specific patent filing activity. From a weekly intellectual patent index (PI), it is possible to calculate innovation/patent scores for any company worldwide that files patents.

These IP models provide buy and sell signals for stocks essentially saying that now is the time to consider those stocks based on patent dynamics/patterns. In other words, companies that have seen quite recent notable increase in patent activity (see examples below) corresponding to identified patent patterns/clusters by the IP models provides support to integrate these stocks in your watch-list.

As mentioned in a previous SA article, such patent patterns reflect in principle interesting internal innovation that may lead to products on the market. At the minimum, such recent patent patterns reflect management belief that such innovation deserves consideration with consequently substantial financial and human resources allocated through increased patent-filing activity over a defined period of time. Further, the smaller the company is, the greater likelihood this is correct.

Figure 6 shows how the models are built.

Figure 6 - model construction - Source Innovalpha

In summary, identification of patent patterns or profiles is an indication of growth within a company. The IP models do not assess the value of a patent per se, which is already a very difficult and likely an impossible task for a patent expert, but takes into account the type of patent and fluctuations of patent activity over time (patent patterns/clusters). Our article "Patent Dynamics And Stock Performance - Part II On IP/Patent/Innovation Indexes" provides further information, explanations and examples of the IP/patent models/Indexes.

Construction of IP models and IP/Patent Index

Currently, nearly six thousand (5796) companies are taken into account by the IP algorithms corresponding to Nasdaq, NYSE and Amex constituents.

The models/algorithms are built as follows:

i. Patent Profile: Each company's patent activity over time is unique and represents its history of patent activity. Algorithms have been designed to capture each company's patent profile on a weekly basis = IP [Patent] index for each company. The IP index fluctuates over time.

The IP index takes the following factors into account:

Type of patent data - this is a quality measure as patents are not equivalent per se. Indeed, different types of patents coexist, e.g. utility patents, design patents, innovation patents, patent applications, granted patents...

History of patent activity of a given company with distinct period of time for each company.

The IP index is therefore calculated in the same manner for all companies worldwide, whether private or public, for all sectors and regardless of the size of the company.

ii. Patent Dynamics: Among the thousands of different patent profiles (IP Index over time), specific patterns or fluctuations of patent activity over time have been detected to be correlated with market outperformance (alpha) via backtesting (patterns may be related to intense innovation, product launch, good management, etc.) = Patent Dynamics

iii. Ranking: The degree of outperformance is dependent on the type of patent pattern, e.g. a pattern A results in a better outperformance than a pattern B. This enabled the construction of a ranking system.

The IP models therefore enable the determination of buy and sell signals but also recommendations. The actual implementation of the buy/sell signal, i.e. the buy and sell recommendation (the moment shares of the company are bought/sold,) is not necessarily immediately following the buy/sell signal and may depend on the sector of activity or determined exclusively by each patent index. The buy/sell signal may be implemented after a few weeks or months. The time interval between the buy signal and its implementation (buy recommendation) may represent the average time needed for a company in a given sector to actually develop and market the products derived from in-house innovation, which will in turn materialize into equity return.

Criterion for success? Which are the factors and patterns that lead to outperformance? The main factors consist of a certain level of patent history and evidently the type of data used. Patterns that lead to outperformance include i) constant and progressive filing activity over a certain length of time and ii) increased or intensive filing activity over a shorter period of time. A lot of variations have been derived from these basic concepts. In general, a steady, even slow, increase over a certain period of time (from approximately 3 years) is in principle better than a rapid increase in a short period of time, e.g. 6 months. This makes sense for the rationale as it underlies a sustainable innovation/business.

In summary, Patent Dynamics is the design of unique models to identify specific patterns of innovation in any given Patent Profile. The use of patent data with patent dynamics represent a synergistic combination, which provides an entirely new way of identifying and selecting innovative growth-driven companies.

Evidence of alpha generation has already been shown in previous Innovalpha's articles/blogs. From the Patent Index, other scores can be computed like a patent value score, a patent risk score and a patent disruptive score.

As mentioned in our previous article, the IP models contribute significantly in the selection of promising innovation-driven and patent-centric healthcare companies because:

companies in the healthcare sector more often rely on patent assets, i.e., secure their innovation with patents (sector with high patent activity albeit the average IP index is not the highest, see our previous article); and patent patterns/clusters synonymous of alpha generation are consequently more often identified within this sector.

Innovalpha's (IA) expertise is therefore in the development of IP algorithms for the early detection of innovation-driven companies.

We believe that the combination of Patent Dynamics with financial analyst opinions will increase the likelihood of stock outperformance.

Analysis of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Figure 7 shows BABA's scorecard based on Innovalpha's models described above displaying the patent index, grade, patent value, patent risk and patent disruptive scores.

The company displays a high overall patent score taking into account patent value, patent risk and patent disruptive scores with scores of 56, 98 and 30, ranking BABA 1st among 53 industry competitors. Such high score is evidence of the intense innovation activity within this company with identification of clear patterns/clusters. Investors shall definitively consider this company for further analysis.

The overall patent score of BABA is 184, which is above average. The company is in Grade B, a very good grade (grades ranging from A to F, with A being the best grade).

Patent value score is related to the identification of the patterns/clusters which translate into alpha generation. The higher the value, the more patterns/clusters have been identified. The investor should note that it is better to select companies at the start of their innovation cycle as stock market price might have already increased. Further, financial analysis is therefore warranted before including any of these companies in your portfolio. According to the models, a positive score indicates that the company is a buy, a score of zero or below with a patent index different from null is a hold, and a negative score with no patent index is a sell.

No value is provided to a single patent, but to a specific patent portfolio. The main criteria taken into account for conferring patent value to the patent portfolio are:

specific patents, e.g. PCT patent applications have intrinsic value as shown, which makes sense for those familiar with PCT applications (patent index creation)

by intense analysis and model construction, identification of specific patent patterns/clusters, specific fluctuations of patent activity (patent index) over time = specific value. This has been performed with basic rules, no over-fitting, by checking first via backtestings the stock outperformance, third-party validation and real-track.

given historical time frame, we look at recent patent activity, a few years only are taken into account, in order to concentrate on forward looking innovation that is not yet or not fully part of a company stock valuation. This can be omitted if one wants to determine the full valuation of a company based on our approach.

Our patent models show that patent size doesn't matter (presently, the market doesn't confer a value to important patent portfolios, on the contrary as shown) ! To be more precise, there's no or very little correlation between patent portfolio size and patent value score. Hence, companies with important patent portfolios often display negative scores, whereas small companies the opposite. Hence, big patent portfolios are not indicative of future stock market increase; it's all related to the way the companies file patent applications, with identification of specific patterns of patent activity that will translate into alpha generation. See Figures 1 and 2 for some results on this subject matter.

The patent value score presented here is based on a basic model constantly providing outperformance. Basically, the patent value is thus given by the financial community. Likely more weight should be given to the identified fluctuations/patterns as these patent applications, in particular PCT applications, represent after all the actual/future innovation and core/fundamental value of a company.

Patent risk score is related to patent activity. Advantageously, the investor can choose companies according to their patent risk score in order to adapt to the risk profile of the investor. However, as is usually the case, the investor should note that the less risk taken, the less probability that alpha will be generated, and, on the other hand, the more risk taken, the more probability that alpha will be generated (backtesting evidence).

Patent disruptive score is also related to patent activity and in particular to specific patterns of intense patent activity over a particular period of time. In general, it is more difficult for heavy PCT filers to display high values in such scores. Disruptors are more easily found in new emerging companies.

The investor should also note that the mere filing of PCT applications is an indication of success, but certainly not the best way to select companies. What is much more interesting are the specific patterns or fluctuations in the patent index detected and translated in the various patent scores.

Based on the historical data used, BABA is considered a mid-stage company that is disruptive, growth, secure, further as well as innovation star in its second cycle of innovation. It also indicates that BABA is in relation to all companies in the technology sector:

in 1st position for its patent index, in 1st position for its overall score in 1st position for rest of the scores

Maximum and minimum values are indicated for the patent index and each score for the last year, three years and 260 weeks, with indication if scores have decreased/increased in the last year from its maximum and minimum. Decent increase can be seen in the Min values when comparing 260 week and 156 week period, however maximum value has dropped from 1005 to 907 when comparing 156 week and 52 week period. This can be explained by the decrease during 2018 and since then the index keeps moving higher steadily and is expected to reach the previous high next year.

Figure 7 - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) SCORECARD - Source Innovalpha

Figure 8 displays a summary view of BABA displaying its grade, patent index, grade, overall patent score, patent value, patent risk and patent disruptive scores.

Figure 8 - BABA portfolio view - Source Innovalpha

Figure 9 displays BABA's patent index and stock price over time. Decent correlation can be seen from 2016 until the end of Q3 2017 as both index and price increased substantially, however, from Q4 of 2017 to the Q4 of 2018 a decrease in the Patent index can be seen while the stock price continued to increase until the middle of 2018. In second half of 2018 highly correlated move to the downside can be seen and since the beginning of 2019 both the price and index have been trading higher, however, the price does lag behind in the last months and could potentially go below the Patent index once again, creating a potential undervaluation and an entry opportunity.

Figure 9 - BABA's patent index and stock price over time - Source Innovalpha

This recovery is quite substantial, and a stock price increase makes sense (but other factors can exampling this increase, see below).

After all, innovation represents one of the core values of a company, in particular in the technology sector, with strong R&D/innovation and good innovation strategy/management translating into the filing of patent applications and hopefully in the launch of new products on the market.

Figure 10 shows BABA's overall patent score and its stock price over time, whereas Figure 11 shows the patent value score and stock price over time and Figure 12 shows BABA's patent disruptive score and stock price over time. The graphs are all similar with a decline seen in the past 2 years.

The patent value score is of more importance in order to determine the direction of the stock price. A higher correlation with stock price is expected with the patent value score in view of the way it has been computed and tested, see our previous articles.

A decorrelation between the stock price and the patent value, risk and disruptive scores are identified with a gap increasing between value and price since the beginning of the year as the value score continued to decline and stock price slightly increased. This indicates that the company is overvalued as of now as there is not enough innovation that can produce substantial value.

Figure 10 - BABA's overall patent score over time - Source Innovalpha

Figure 11 shows the correlation between BABA's patent value score and its stock price over time. A higher correlation is expected between stock price and patent value score in view of the way it is computed, see above. Currently the price of BABA is clearly above what the patent value score would indicate and indicates that the stock is overvalued.

Figure 11 - BABA's patent value score over time - Source Innovalpha

Figure 12 - BABA's patent disruptive score over time - Source Innovalpha

The investor should therefore also check the historical patent profile of companies in order to immediately identify in a convenient way any modifications in their patent scores over time and identify if actual stock valuation, market price makes sense.

WIPO indicates that BABA principal markets in terms of patent protection are the following countries/regions: China, PCT Countries, USA, EU, Japan, India and some minor activity in Australia, Malaysia and Canada, see Figure 13.

Not surprisingly, China is in first place for patent applications filed, followed by PCT applications as it is the home market for the company. And in the past years nothing substantial has changed in the distribution of markets where patents are filled. Notable is the large increase in patent applications for China in 2017 as 4,235 patents were filed compared to 1,210 in 2016.

In terms of the various classes under which BABA filed patent applications, the top three classes have remained pretty much constant throughout the 5 year period. An overwhelmingly large majority of patents were filed under electric digital data processing (G06F), followed by H04L -transmission of digital information and G06Q - Data processing systems or methods, specially adapted for administrative, commercial, financial, managerial, supervisory or forecasting purposes

The only changes have been between 2018 and 2019 with an increase in focus for G06K (recognition of data; presentation of data; record carriers; handling record carriers). Recent years have also seen an increase in G06Q, now even preceding H04L.

Figure 13 - Top patent applications by region/country for BABA since 2015 - Source WIPO

Figure 14 is a standard bubble chart showing Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) as clear outlier on the far right, with overall patent score on the Y axis and patent index on the X axis (the bigger the bubble the higher the disruptive score). BABA, despite its size, is still a very interesting company. Such kind of bubble charts are very useful to immediately identify interesting companies.

Figure 14 - BABA with overall patent score vs patent index - Source Innovalpha

Figure 15 displays a different view of the bubble chart which further highlights their usefulness in identifying promising/interesting companies, e.g. Alibaba Group Holding Limited as an outlier on the right. Overall patent score is on the y axis and disruptive score on the x axis (the bigger the bubble the higher the PI index). This bubble chart clearly shows that there are very few companies with both positive patent value and disruptive scores. In fact, only a few companies, as mentioned before, have positive disruptive scores and even fewer with a positive value score. Hence, this bubble chart indicates that many companies have not been able yet to put in place innovation management/strategy that creates value with disruptive capacity.

Figure 15 - BABA with overall patent score vs patent disruptive score - Source Innovalpha

Figure 16 displays another view of a bubble chart with the overall patent score on the y axis and risk score on the x axis (the bigger the bubble the higher the PI index). Here, BABA appears as an outlier on the far right with again and further displays the advantage that BABA has over its competitors. A useful view to select companies with low patent risk.

Figure 16 - BABA with overall patent score vs patent risk score - Source Innovalpha

Figure 17 displays the current struggle to set new highs for the past 1.5 years as it reversed from its all-time high of 211 USD and declined about 39% to the current several-year low of 129.77 USD. Since then the price has been trading in an increasingly tighter range as it continues setting both higher lows and lower highs and has formed a triangle pattern. For the past months the price traded above the triangle support line, however in the past weeks, strong bullish momentum can be seen and the price is currently looking to break above resistance line. If this is achieved and a new higher high is set above 196 USD level we can expect bullish momentum resume in the upcoming years and potentially see new all-time high as soon as next year. Additionally, a divergence of trend lines indicate a breakout will happen by the middle of 2020, however, if the current momentum does not persist, we could see continuation of sideways action or even further bearishness.

Figure 17 - BABA Technical analysis - Source Tradingview

Conclusion

The number of patents is not relevant, what matters is PCT patent dynamics. To reach a conclusion, at the least four things are taken into account: (I) company's actual patent value score (II) company's historical profile with patent scores in relation to its stock price with gap analysis (III) comparison with competitors, outlier or not and (IV) company's technical analysis.

BABA displays impressive patent activity with four stars in patent risk score, 3 stars in value score and a decent 2 stars in the disruptive score which ranks BABA 1st among competitors for all of the scores indicating buy.

BABA appears to be an industry outlier indicating a buy.

Based on BABA's patent scores and historical profiles in relation to its stock price, investors should sell BABA as the patent value and disruptive scores show a decline whereas the stock price has increased creating an unfavorable gap, indicating a sell.

Technical analysis indicates a neutral rating.

Therefore, overall rating for BABA is neutral.

