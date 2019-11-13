JPY/USD: Downside Risk Still Remains

In this light, I expect that the JPY/USD will see downside from here.

Meanwhile, employment figures in the USA remain strong and the Federal Reserve has not signaled that further rate cuts are on the way.

At the end of last month, I made the argument that the yen was set to rise further against the dollar.

My reason for doing so was that the Bank of Japan could potentially decide that further rate cuts would not spur economic activity and the currency would subsequently rise.

However, while we saw a brief surge in the JPY/USD at the end of October, the currency has since descended to a low of 0.00917:

Source: investing.com

As expected, the Bank of Japan chose not to lower rates further on October 31. However, this comes with the caveat that the central bank could be prepared to cut rates further in order to hit its 2 percent inflation target – even if it has not done so this time.

This appears to have sent the yen lower due to the fact that the BOJ has indicated that they are leaving the door open for further rate cuts – save that a rate cut did not materialize this time around.

Since 2015, the Bank of Japan has been struggling to hit the 2% inflation target – we see that inflation levels in Japan has remained largely stagnant in spite of low rates:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Meanwhile, the US dollar continues to remain strong. Particularly, strong employment figures in October provided a boost to the greenback, and funnily enough the Federal Reserve essentially did the opposite of the BOJ in October – cut rates while pausing any future rate reductions. In spite of ongoing geopolitical risks, the Fed takes the view that these do not pose a significant enough risk to adversely affect economic growth – with the recent strong employment figures being a case in point.

In this regard, the yen is unlikely to see significant gains against the dollar for the time being – the greenback is remaining one of the strongest currencies in the market – and there is little sign of this changing.

When looking at the weekly chart, we see that the JPY/USD is already trading on the higher end of the range, and in this regard the yen could have further room to fall:

Source: investing.com

I expect the yen to either remain stationary or descend against the greenback for the remainder of this year – the currency looks to be overvalued against the USD at this point.

