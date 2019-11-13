Beware Europe's 'Reflation Trade'

But we are convinced that the resolution of the US-China trade war will not necessarily turn things around for EU manufacturing and exports more in general.

There has been increased attention on European assets, which are believed to be undervalued.

A recurrent theme lately - especially by US-based investors - is that markets should get ready for a "reflation" trade.

A Weak Eurozone Economy

The European Commission's recently updated eurozone growth forecasts point to weak growth - especially in big manufacturing countries such as Germany and Italy - for 2020 and 2021.

As a whole, the eurozone is projected to grow only 1.1% in 2019 and 1.2% in 2020 - hardly enough to continue reducing unemployment, and definitely not enough to create inflation and, with it, push long-term interest rates up.

Broadly speaking, there are two ways to get out of the current slump - according to the European Commission: either a decisive turnaround in the trade wars that are disrupting the global supply chains, or a fiscal expansion in eurozone's most virtuous countries.

We don't see either happening anytime soon.

Trade Wars

The ongoing trade spat between the US and China, as well as the US and the EU, is considered the main culprit for Europe's economic slowdown from the 2016-2017 peak.

The data supports the thesis: European Manufacturing PMIs turned negative, while Services PMI stayed positive - a signal of an asymmetric slowdown in sectors that were hit by the trade war.

As a manufacturing-heavy economy based on exports, the EU was surely meant to suffer from the disruptions to the global supply chains. And a trade truce would surely have a positive impact on the companies most affected - in particular, German and Italian export-oriented firms.

But while the (at least partial) resolution of the ongoing trade disputes could help bringing back some confidence, our sense is that a lot of the damage that was done is irreparable and is likely to have a broader impact on Europe's export-based economic model.

As the ongoing political debate in the US shows, America - regardless of which political party is going to be in power - is unlikely to go back to its previous globalist stance.

And more in general, the more fragmented world - from a trade perspective - is likely to remain a trickier universe to navigate for European companies even as short-term tension subsides.

A Fiscal Push

Textbook economics recommend that this would be the perfect timing for (certain) European countries to start opening the fiscal taps.

On that note, our sense is that ECB President Christine Lagarde was appointed with precisely that mission - to push eurozone countries to increase public investments, which is seen as crucial for the success of the Central Bank's monetary policy. In fact, one of the key issues for the near future is how the ECB plans to hit its inflation target of "below, but sufficiently close to 2%" if the eurozone economy continues to underperform.

Many US-based analysts and investors have indeed floated the possibility that rich northern EU countries might decide to increase spending, and perhaps even launch a broad public investment plan. But from what we understand, this is, just wishful thinking for now.

Evidence that markets are impatiently waiting for fiscal policy to kick in could be seen, for instance, in investors' reactions to the early August news that Germany was about to embark on a 51 billion euros spending plan to implement a new environmental agenda.

Unfortunately for many who had begun shorting the 10-year Bund, after the initial excitement, the German government made it clear that the plan was to be phased out over several years, and that its financing would not defy the notorious "Schwarze Null" rule - the commitment to a balanced budget.

It's fair to say that a level of excitement, with subsequent disappointment, seem to be a constant reaction of investors to big announcements coming from the EU. On the US side, many are time and again ready to believe Europeans could finally move faster, only to be underwhelmed when the inevitable pushback comes.

That is not to say that debate over fiscal policy isn't very much alive in Brussels and other EU capitals. A big question is, for instance, whether single countries, or the EU as a whole through a new vehicle, should implement a decisively expansionary fiscal policy.

We have been aware that many economics departments in eurozone central banks and treasury departments have been analysing the impact - if any - that a fiscal expansion in the so-called eurozone core would have on demand in the periphery.

From what we understand, the results are inconclusive, and there is no direct evidence that increased deficit in the core would stimulate the economy in the periphery. Of course, this is far from being an argument against deficit spending in countries that have fiscal space, but the latter is understood to be a suboptimal solution.

There is, instead, more interest in the "European solution," especially in Brussels. The Meseberg Declaration, signed in June 2018 by France and Germany, did envisage the creation of a eurozone "fund" with the capacity to be deployed in countries suffering from low growth. But the size of the fund is small, and it is unlikely to make a difference in the grand scheme of things considering the size of the eurozone economy and the underinvestment - around 3 trillion - that the eurozone has accumulated since the 1990s.

All in all, neither a trade truce nor fiscal expansion are likely to deliver the reflation that investors expect from the European economy. Add a pinch of political instability, with Italy's government barely stitched together and Spain going through constitutional and political turmoil, and at least from a macro perspective, you still want to stay away from those European stocks.

Not quite the reflation trade markets dream of.

