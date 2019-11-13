Albemarle Is Making The Right Moves

Introduction

Albemarle Corp. (ALB) continues to stay disciplined to avoid adding too much capacity in the face of a low price environment. I first wrote about Albemarle in June in the article “Albemarle – More Than Just Lithium”, rating the company at Neutral. The stock had declined precipitously during the first half of 2019 over concerns about falling lithium prices, even though Albemarle has other businesses representing about half of its EBITDA. Since then, the company first opted to save capital by expanding JV participation and scaling back expansion of its own conversion capacity. As prices continued to decline into the third quarter, Albemarle also idled the spodumene mine within the JV. Further, the company announced $100 million of cost cuts over the next two years. With these moves, Albemarle stock is trading just under where it was at the time of my Neutral recommendation in June.

Even though demand for lithium products keeps growing and bromine and refining catalysts are steady, the low price environment has caused Albemarle to forecast a 10% drop in EBITDA for 2020. After dropping more than 50% from late 2017, the share price should be near a bottom at current levels. Lithium carbonate prices have fallen to their marginal cost of production, implying little downside remaining in that market. With capex cutbacks, Albemarle is still on track to be free cash flow positive by 2021. The company has also seen interest from potential buyers of its Fine Chemistry Services and Performance Catalyst businesses. Selling these non-core assets would further raise cash and keep debt levels low at less than 2.5x EBITDA. Continued ownership of the Bromine and Refining Catalyst businesses will also provide steady cash flow.

Albemarle looks fairly valued based on the 2020 outlook. As we have seen a couple times since my first article in June, there may be dips to the $60 level due to bad news on near-term lithium supply/demand balance or general trade issues. These would be buying opportunities as the secular demand growth for lithium products remains intact.

Responding to Lithium Oversupply

Lithium compounds used in batteries consist of lithium carbonate, produced from brine sources, and lithium hydroxide, produced from spodumene rock or from lithium carbonate with an additional reaction step. Lithium hydroxide is used in newer technology batteries and is priced slightly higher. Further background on the industry is available in this short article from S&P. Carbonate and hydroxide prices continued to fall in 2019, down about 30% from a year ago and 10%-15% from last quarter. In China, lithium carbonate prices have reached $7.00/kg which Albemarle estimates is the marginal cost of production.

Source: Albemarle 3Q 2019 Earnings Presentation

In the second quarter, Albemarle announced changes to its expansion plans that would save about $1.5 billion of the $5 billion it had planned to spend over the next 5 years. These changes focused on Albemarle’s Australian assets where the company produces lithium hydroxide from spodumene rock. The company opted not to expand its Kemerton site beyond the 50 ktpa capacity currently under construction and decided not to build any upgrading capacity near the Wodgina mine. The company also renegotiated the terms of its joint venture with Mineral Resources Ltd., known as MARBL. Albemarle contributed a 40% share of its Kemerton facility while paying MRL for a 60% interest in the Wodgina mine. Albemarle will market 100% of the output. As the market improves, Albemarle and MRL will split the proceeds of any future expansion 60/40.

Source: Albemarle 2Q Earnings Presentation

With the continued fall in pricing, Albemarle decided in the third quarter to idle the Wodgina mine until prices improve. This will cause negative EBITDA growth in 2020 but has the potential to return 17%-19% on capital when it comes online.

Source: Albemarle 3Q 2019 Earnings Presentation

Returning to Positive Free Cash Flow

I have estimated EBITDA and free cash flow through 2021 in the model below. On the third quarter conference call, management guided to an EBITDA range of $1.02 to $1.06 billion. Given the high capex and working capital build this year, that results in negative free cash flow for 2019 as expected. The company also has to pay the dividend as well as $820 million for their stake in the Wodgina mine. As a result, net debt/EBITDA is expected to increase to 2.5 by the end of 2019. In 2020, EBITDA of the lithium business will be down 20%, resulting in a 10% EBITDA decline for the continuing operations of the company as a whole. Capex is still high in 2020 as Albemarle continues to work on construction of the Kemerton upgrader and La Negra in South America. While management has not included a sale of the fine chemistry and PCS businesses, I believe this is a good possibility and have shown a reduction of $60 billion in EBITDA due to the sale. I also assume the company can get 8x EBITDA or $480 million for these businesses. This allows net debt to stay about constant in 2020, although EBITDA declines and free cash flow is still negative.

In 2021, the lithium business should begin to see some price recovery as well as the startup of Kemerton and La Negra. This should set the stage for multiyear strong growth, but I have only assumed a 10% increase in Lithium EBITDA in 2021. With capex slowing down, you can see that the company can reach positive free cash flow as it has stated. Thanks to the $100 million of cost cuts across the company announced by management, FCF is high enough in 2021 to cover the dividend. Also net debt ends up within the 2-2.5x EBITDA range the company has targeted for the long term. At today’s stock price, Albemarle would be valued at 9.6x 2021 EBITDA. As I pointed out in my June article, this would value the company cheaper than both SQM and its competitors in the non-lithium part of the business. I have not modeled beyond 2021, but I expect the long-term growth in lithium demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage to result in free cash flow and dividend growth.

Other Businesses Continue To Perform

The Bromine business, which comprises about 30% of Albemarle’s total sales, grew both sales and EBITDA by double digits. Prices and volumes improved. Flame retardant demand in electronics and oil field drilling fluids was strong. In the Catalysts business, which comprises another 30% of total sales, both sales and EBITDA were up mid-single digits. FCC catalyst sales were impacted by delays in startup of catalytic cracking units at customers but this demand will show up in 2020. Clean fuels, or hydroprocessing, catalyst sales benefitted from both higher volumes and product mix. It is important to note that Albemarle is not planning on selling the refining catalyst business. Only the PCS business, which makes catalysts for polymer production is considered for sale at this time. The bromine and refining catalyst businesses will continue to be a cash cow returning cash to the company to grow the lithium business when market conditions are right to do so.

Conclusion

Albemarle has shown discipline in slowing down its expansion plans for its lithium business. With a bottoming in lithium pricing expected in 2020, the company scaled back its capital spending plans. Albemarle is positioned to deliver more product in 2021 thanks to its JV with Mineral Resources Ltd as pricing recovers. As a result, the company expects positive free cash flow and a debt ratio within its target range. The bromine and refining catalyst businesses also continue to provide free cash flow.

Albemarle is on track for sustainable cash flow by 2021. Any growth in the lithium business beyond that will generate cash that can be used for dividend increases or share buybacks. Given the long-term forecast in lithium demand growth for battery capacity, ALB is attractively valued at today’s share prices. Nevertheless, I expect some choppiness over the next year on any short term worries about lithium pricing or trade issues. I maintain my neutral rating but support buying on dips around the $60 level that we have seen a couple times this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.