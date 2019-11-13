Summary

Macy's declining profitability and rock-bottom valuation have brought its potential real estate value into focus.

Macy's has had mixed success as it has sold off downtown real estate in a variety of cities over the past five years.

The Herald Square flagship store in Manhattan is by far Macy's most valuable property, but estimating its value is tricky.

Hudson's Bay has sold one flagship department store in Manhattan and published an appraisal for another during 2019, providing some guidance.