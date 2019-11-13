Agility: The Need To Understand The Impacts Of Change And Not Just Talk About Them

This is why books, like "Agility" by Leo Tilman and General Charles Jacoby, need to be written so that how this belief is actually incorporated into actions is thoughtfully described.

In response, I would argue that although people may voice the statement that "change is accelerating," there are many that do not incorporate this reality into their actions.

In a recent post, some readers that commented on the article indicated that the statement about how change is accelerating is commonplace and mundane.

In a recent post, Agility: A New Book For The 'World Of Disruption", I discussed a work by Leo Tilman and General Charles Jacoby titled "Agility."

The essence of the whole effort was the emphasis given to the need of modern organizations to be responsive, flexible, and timely in all that they do. The world we live in, the authors argue, over and over again, is one that is continually accelerating its pace, and unless organizations intentionally act to meet this accelerating environment, they will find themselves irrelevant.

Some readers of my blog believe that these thoughts are already "too obvious" and that nothing new is being said.

But, apparently, they may be well recognized thoughts, but in terms of application, the practitioners of corporate leadership are not applying this knowledge in the actual running of organizations.

That is, there are very bright, experienced people that do not get it yet.

Otherwise, Tilman and Jacoby would not have had to write a book like the one they have written.

In terms of "legacy" companies, companies that Tilman and Jacoby argue hang onto "static business models" that tie them to the past, even though they are not fully aware of still being caught up in the past.

I have written posts about companies like this, one of them being AT&T (NYSE:T) who I have argued has not been able to divorce itself from its past.

Tilman and Jacoby contend that these "legacy" firms become "sitting ducks."

But Tilman and Jacoby contend that this is not just a problem of "legacy" companies. Even some of the "new" Modern Corporations might have this problem as well.

As I wrote about in the "Agility" blog post, the leaders of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) also have a problem. Tilman and Jacoby bring up the point that Google is really a major advertising generator and should not be considered to be 'just' a technology company.

The argument is that Alphabet gets about 90 percent of its revenue from advertising sources. The company uses technology and is a major player in the development of technology, but it generates its revenue, primarily, from the advertising it generates.

There are two points here that I want to emphasize. First, the leaders of newer corporate entities as well as those of older corporate entities have a problem in identifying the business model they are working with.

AT&T is having a problem of identifying how it can compete as a "new" Modern Corporation. Alphabet is also having a problem identifying what its underlying business model is.

To Tilman and Jacoby, these examples represent situations in which the accelerating pace of change has contributed to the reality that these organizations have not yet accepted what their real business model is... or, should be.

Second, the leaders of modern organizations can get caught up in "tactical" strategies and fail to focus sufficiently upon the "longer run," thereby losing ground to those that can and do focus on those things that are transforming the industry and leading the rest of the world into the future.

Tilman and Jacoby present the example of Western Union (NYSE:WU) to exhibit how a company can build a future vision into their current operational activities. Here, the authors pick out an "older" company to show what can be done.

I would argue that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is also a very good example of a "big tech" firm that represents this ability to act tactically but also not lose their vision of the future.

The Tilman/Jacoby book is needed. People, in general, would argue that change is accelerating in the world, that it is almost mundane to repeat the fact.

But our leaders do not fully reflect this "mundane" fact in their actions. As a consequence, many fall behind. Many become "sitting ducks."

Investors need to recognize this fact and take it into account when committing their funds.

