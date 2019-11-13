Grain Futures To Continue Trading Sideways, Driven Largely By Inspection, Export Data, Trade, And Weather

Weather to become more favorable for grains not yet harvested, with a drier pattern and temperatures expected to return closer to normal levels.

66% of corn and 85% of soybeans harvested, while 92% of winter wheat has been planted.

Investment Thesis

Grain prices to continue trading sideways with inspection, export data, trade, and weather weighing.

Corn and wheat futures boosted after positive/strong inspection data

On Tuesday, the U.S. December corn futures finished up 1.24% to $3.7762, with the U.S. November soybean futures down 0.03% to $9.1675 and the U.S. December wheat futures finishing higher 2.12% to $5.1675. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up on Tuesday 0.68% ($0.10) to $14.76, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.07% ($0.01) to $15.48 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) up 1.85% ($0.10) to $5.50. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for corn over the past week.

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past week.

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for wheat over the past week.

On Tuesday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 10.6 cents to $5.164, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 16.4 cents to $4.382. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) December contract was up $0.064 to $5.242. Further down the strip, the March contract was up $0.056 to $5.370. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for spring wheat.

Corn and wheat export inspections much stronger than last week's; wheat beats market expectations and sits 23% higher year over year; 57% of soybeans sent to China

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending November 7 at 560k metric tonnes. This came in more than last week's mark of 284k metric tonnes and within, albeit the higher end of, traders' expectations range of 330k-584k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 61%. Mexico (259k) was the main destination.

Wheat reported 529k metric tonnes, more than last week's 294k metric tonnes and more than traders' expectations range of 299k-490k metric tonnes. Wheat inspections included 157k metric tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 132k metric tonnes of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Year-over-year shipments are up 23%. China (66k), the Philippines (66k), Indonesia (58k), and Yemen (50k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 1,332k metric tonnes, less than last week's 1,482k metric tonnes and within the traders' range of 789k-1,579k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are up 9%. China (764k) was the main destination. Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending November 7, 2019.

Corn and soybean harvest progressing with soybeans nearly done; winter wheat planting also nearly finished

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of November 11, corn harvested is at 66%. That's behind both last year's 83% and the 5-year average pace of 85%. Figure 6 below is a graph comparing the years (from 1995) of corn progress in the harvested phase of development.

Winter wheat planted is at 92%. That's slightly ahead of last year's 88% and the same as the 5-year average's 92%. Winter wheat emerged is at 78%. That's slightly ahead of last year's 76% but slightly behind the 5-year average pace of 81%. Of the winter wheat planted, 54% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 57% a week ago and 54% last year.

Soybeans harvested is at 85%. That's behind both last year's 87% and the 5-year average pace of 92%.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Peanuts - 89% harvested (up 5% from the prior week)

Sugarbeets - 96% harvested (up 26% from the prior week)

Sorghum - 88% harvested (up 10% from the prior week)

Cotton - 62% harvested (up 9% from the prior week)

Sunflowers - 44% harvested (up 13% from the prior week)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Weather outlook over the next couple of weeks to see temperatures moderate closer to normal levels and the pattern to be mostly dry

Forecast models continue to support a breakdown in this highly amplified pattern that for days has produced persistent cold across the central and eastern U.S. This highly amplified jet stream pattern has been, and continues to be, highlighted by a resilient/stubborn ridge over the eastern Pacific Ocean into western North America. This ridge, fed by the warm blob of water over the eastern Pacific/Gulf of Alaska region, has led to the northward transport of anomalously warm air into Alaska. Once that air/transport of energy taps into the Arctic cold air mass in the Arctic, punctuated perpetual bouts of cold air then surge southward into Canada and the Lower 48, resulting in a trough pattern over central/eastern Canada and U.S. The current Arctic blast over the central and eastern U.S. is one of many that have plagued the eastern two-thirds of the country. This one, which happens to be the strongest of previous cold blasts, looks to be the last of the cold shots.

The aforementioned breakdown in the pattern that will take place later this week and next will be highlighted by changes in the pattern on the Pacific side, where this persistent ridge over Alaska finally weakens/fades. This will, in turn, cut off the flow of Arctic-sourced air southward into the U.S. That will result in the upper-level pattern being less amplified than in previous days, ultimately yielding a warmer pattern next week as temperatures return closer to seasonable levels (if not warmer-than-normal levels).

That said, forecast models have been advertising in the medium range (6-15 day period) upper-level ridging building over the eastern Pacific just off the west coast of Canada and the U.S., as well as over the north-northwestern Atlantic, which could keep upper-level troughing over the central/eastern U.S. into Thanksgiving week. This will keep the risks for cooler temperatures to seep into the central/eastern U.S. into Thanksgiving week, but more of a Canadian-sourced air mass as opposed to an Arctic-sourced air mass. Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (November 13-18) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (November 19-24) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Figure 9 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 14-15 day (November 26-27) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Precipitation-wise, the outlook is dry overall over the next couple of weeks, as there are no noteworthy storm systems that will track across the central U.S./grain belt. The upper-level jet stream flow will be in a zonal and somewhat split-flow configuration with storms tracking to the north across Canada and over the southern U.S. (Gulf Coast states/Florida). Figure 10 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Tuesday evening to next Tuesday evening) across the Lower 48.

Figure 11 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a drier-than-normal pattern across much of the country in the 2-8 day time frame (November 13-20).

Figure 12 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a normal to drier-than-normal pattern across much of the country in the 8-14 day time frame (November 19-26).

Final Trading Thoughts

The record cold temperatures this week could provide some upside risk to corn and soybeans that haven't been harvested yet. With much of corn/soybean harvesting and winter wheat planting done as the season winds down, weather will play less of a role in impacting the market. Given the outlook of warmer and dry weather over the next couple of weeks, downside risk should be applied to the grain market.

The market should continue to be driven by export and inspection data as it was today. Trade uncertainty between the U.S. and China will continue to result in a neutral to downside risk to prices. Overall, grain prices should trade sideways with all of these factors weighing.

Stay tuned for more updates!

