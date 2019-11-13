Facebook Pay: Late In The Game

FB's entry into payment is expected, but we are not impressed by the timing as the digital wallet space is becoming increasingly crowded.

Facebook (FB) is launching Facebook Pay that is designed to facilitate payment across Facebook's key properties including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Users can send money to other Facebook users (i.e. P2P money transfer) and shop for goods by adding their preferred payment into FB Pay.

Source: Facebook

FB Pay will be first available on Facebook and Messenger in the US this week for fundraisers, in-game purchase, event tickets, P2P, and ecommerce services from Facebook Marketplace, and gradually be rolled out to additional countries and settings.

The bottom line is that we believe FB's entry into payment is too late given the crowded digital wallet battle that is happening globally and that driving merchant and user penetration will be costly for FB. However, we do believe that FB's shift into payment is inevitable given the maturity of the social network model that is driven by ad revenue, which we believe to be a relic of the web 2.0 era. We also believe that FB Pay is a more sensible product than the Libra, which is unlikely to materialize given the regulatory pushback around the world.

Because of FB's massive traffic on the platform, fintech services such as payment is not only critical for maintaining high user engagement but act as the catalyst for other higher-margin fintech products such as personal lending, wealth management, Robo-advisory, ad-based stock trading (such as the case with Robinhood), and potential opportunities in SME lending.

Although we applaud FB's move into payment, we question its timing. We note that FB Pay is at least 5 years behind Tencent's WeChat Pay that is sharing China's massive payment landscape with Alipay. In the US, the digital wallet battle is becoming increasingly crowded with Apple Pay (AAPL), Google Pay (GOOGL), PayPal App and Venmo (PYPL), and Square Cash App (SQ) along with wallets by hardware companies such as Samsung.

For any payment service providers, the key success factors are merchant and user penetration. However, we believe that driving penetration on both ends will be difficult for FB and potentially costly given the amount of marketing involved.

On the user side, we believe that FB has an advantage given its >1bn DAUs across its key properties. Having a consistent payment platform that can achieve interoperability across these properties will result in superior user experience and keep them engaged with the platform. Our concern is how FB plans to change user spending habits. For example, a credit card or an Apple Pay user will not suddenly shift to FB Pay just because it is available after spending years of using those products. A considerable amount of incentive is required to "sweeten" the deal on the user side and a likely route FB will take is to offer discounts or reward programs to attract and retain users. These discounts and rewards are ultimately a cost item for FB. With the transaction rate likely to be no more than 10bps (which is similar to what Apple Pay makes), an aggressive reward system could pressure FB's margins.

On the merchant side, we are more concerned about merchant adoption, given that FB will need a large merchant acquirer or ISO team to promote and drive merchant acceptance of FB Pay. FB will likely need to partner with the merchant acquirers as well as using its acquiring team to lock down the key partnership (i.e. Large QSR chains such as Dunkin Donuts or McDonald's) as well as partnering with traditional ISOs on mapping out the smaller merchants. Judging by the rollout of Apple Pay in the early days, we believe that merchant acceptance will be gradual as the large incentive is required to drive this adoption. This means that FB might have to offer the merchants a certain level of rebate or no-fee transactions to drive penetration while taking on the bank handling cost that further pressure the margins.

In terms of economics, we believe that FB's transaction rate should be no more than 10bps, in-line with that of Apple Pay. A simple calculation suggests that FB Pay could generate between $2bn and $7bn in annual revenue for FB assuming different DAU, daily transaction value, and take-rate percentage.

Source: author

On the high-end, we assume 100% DAU penetration and average spend of $10/day. Assuming slightly better take-rate percentage, FB could generate $7bn in revenue annually on payment transactions. On the other hand, if we assume 80% DAU penetration, a $5/day transaction value and a 10bps take-rate, we derive $1.8bn in annual revenue.

We believe aggressive pricing to 5bps or even no bps might be an option that FB could use to drive merchant penetration considering its rivals all have sizeable merchant penetration. The question investors should think about is: why should the merchants accept FB Pay when credit cards, digital wallet, and cash all work just fine.

Assuming that FB successfully executes on driving FB Pay adoption, we believe it could leverage the network effect to cross-sell higher margin lending products such as credit card and personal loans, which could be a negative for fintech lenders such as LendingClub (LC).

In short, FB's move into payment is largely expected but what the market is not impressed is that it took them so long to do so. We believe that the market will stay on the sideline until they see solid execution and early signs of sustainable revenue contribution.

