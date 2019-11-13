Trending Funds With High Risk-Adjusted Returns

Introduction

Each month, I extract about a thousand mutual funds, exchange traded funds and closed end funds from Mutual Fund Observer, and rank them for Risk (MFO Risk, Ulcer Index, Category Performance During Recessions, Leverage, Debt Quality, Debt/Equity), Risk Adjusted Returns (MFO Rank, Martin Ratio), Return, Valuation (P/E, P/C, P/B), Expenses, Yield, Fund Family Rank, and Momentum (3 and 10 Month). Closed end funds (136) were limited to following the guidelines described in "5 Best CEFs To Buy For October 2019" by Financially Free Investor using CEFConnect.

I use a conservative approach appropriate for someone nearing retirement in the late stage of an economic cycle. The global economy is slowing and the Atlanta Federal Reserve GDPNow estimates the fourth quarter to be 1.0% after the third quarter came in at just 1.9%. I believe that investors should continue to be conservative in this environment.

Secular and Business Cycles

Chart #1 contains the Vanguard Wellesley Income (VWINX) which is approximately 35 to 40% equities and the Vanguard Wellington (VWELX) which is approximately 60 to 70% compared to the S&P 500 (SPY) with dividend and expenses for the past 23 years. The 100% stock fund is only now catching up to balanced funds in overall performance. Most investors are going to follow some sort of bucket approach like the one shown in Chart #1 which contains 25% in the combined Vanguard LifeStrategy Income (VASIX) and Vanguard Short-Term Federal (VSGBX), and 25% in each of Vanguard Wellesley Income, Vanguard Wellington, and SPDR S&P 500 ETF to have safe money for immediate withdrawals and re-balance to replenish the safer funds. The Bucket Portfolio has also done as well as the S&P 500 over most of the 22 years.

Over the past 22 years, the S&P 500 has earned an average of 7.3% with dividends reinvested, far below the 18.5% earned annually in the 14 years ending in 1998. The reason that the conservative balanced funds outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 22 years is that they lost less during the corrections. With slowing work force growth rate, high valuations, and high debt levels, we can expect low stock market returns over the next decade. The Balanced Funds will again outperform the S&P 500 during the next correction.

Chart #1: Balanced Fund Performance vs. S&P 500 over the past 22 years.

Valuations

The price to earnings ratio is a poor measure of valuations as illustrated in 2009 when the price to earnings ratio of the S&P 500 was over 70. It has more validity outside of recessions. The S&P 500 was 14.9 in 2012 and now stands at 22.8. The gain in stock prices has been due to a 50% increase in the price to earnings multiple during the past 8 years. This will revert towards the mean in the next correction.

Chart #2: Price to Earnings Ratio

There are better estimates of valuations than price to earnings ratio. I use a composite of Market Capitalization to Gross Value Added, Tobin Q Ratio, Cyclically Adjusted Price to Earnings Ratio, Price to Earnings Ratio, and relationship of dividends to the 10 year Treasury. Stock markets are highly valued and will put downward pressure on future returns.

Chart #3: Valuations

Top Ranked Lipper Categories

In Table#1, I show the top ranked Mutual Fund Observer Objectives for the thousand funds. The S&P 500 is shown as a baseline so that readers can compare the risk (Ulcer Index) of the "Objective" to the S&P 500. The Objectives were assigned to Buckets based on Risk (Ulcer Index), Maximum Draw Down, and Performance during Bear Markets (Average of 2002 and 2007 Bear Markets). The Buckets are intended to represent when the investments are required to cover expenses. Global and International Bonds are shown as separate buckets.

Table #1: Trending Fund Objectives

Top Ranked Funds

Table #2 shows the top ranked funds for each of the top ranked "Objectives" for each Bucket. "Schwab" represents the funds that can be purchased without loads at Charles Schwab. Unfortunately, I did not use minimum investment for the Schwab Funds and some, like JERIX have a minimum investment of $100,000.

Table #2: Trending Funds for Top Ranked Fund Objectives

Bucket 1: Safety Vanguard Fidelity Schwab CEF ETF 1. Money Market VMMXX FMPXX 2. Ultra-Short Obligations TRBUX GSY 3. Short Invest Grade Debt VFSTX FAUDX PRWBX IGSB 4. Short-Intmdt Invest Grd Dbt FTHRX BRASX VCSH Bucket 2: 1 to 2 Years 1. Gen U.S. Gov FGOVX AGZ 2. Gen & Ins Muni Debt VWAHX FTABX OPTAX FMB 3. Intermediate U.S. Gov VSIGX MFGSX VGIT 4. Intmdt Municipal Debt VWITX FLTMX GSMIX MUNI Bucket 3: 3 to 4 Years 1. Income VWINX FASIX MACFX AOK 2. Balanced VWELX FBALX JABAX 3. Utility FSUTX MMUFX BUI VPU 4. High Yield Muni Debt ORNAX NMZ HYMB Bucket 4: 4 to 5 Years 1. Equity Income VDIGX FEQIX NSBRX DGRO 2. Real Estate VGSLX FRIFX CSRSX RNP REZ 3. Natural Resources FIW 4. Growth & Income VIVAX FIKFX PRDGX HTD FVD Global & International Bonds 1. Global Income PRSNX HOLD 2. Global High Yield FSHNX PRHYX PGHY 3. EM Hard Crncy Debt TRECX MSD VWOB 4. EM Local Cncy Debt VEMBX OEMYX ELD Global & International Equity 1. Global Infrastructure FGIYX NFRA 2. Intern Real Estate FIREX IRFIX IFGL 3. Global Real Estate JERIX REET 4. Intern Small-Cap FSTSX VIISX

November Model Portfolio

The November Model Portfolio is shown in Tables #3 for Portfolio Visualizer results for the past 14 months and Table #4 for Mutual Fund Observer Metrics for the past 24 months. I compare the Model Portfolio to a great fund, Vanguard Wellesley because it is a fund that I want to outperform during the late stage of a bear market and during a recession. The Wellesley Fund is part of my personal portfolio. The Model Portfolio has had a slightly better performance than VWINX with slightly lower draw down.

For anyone interested in the 50 funds in the universe used to create the November Model Portfolio, I have created an Excel Spreadsheet of the Mutual Fund Observer data which is attached here. The Portfolio Visualizer link to the November Portfolio is provided here.

Table #3: November Model Portfolio Performance Sep 2018 to Oct 2019

Ticker Avg Annual Return Max. Drawdown Sortino Ratio FPNIX 4% 0% 8.1 VCSH 6% 0% 8.2 FTBFX 8% -1% 4.6 SPTI 8% -1% 4.4 VWAHX 8% -2% 3.7 JMUIX 7% -1% 4.9 NVG 14% -10% 1.6 NMZ 13% -10% 1.6 BHK 18% -4% 4.4 VWINX 9% -3% 2.1 LGLV 15% -8% 1.5 FVD 11% -8% 1.1 FWRLX 13% -13% 1.1 FRIFX 11% -4% 2.5 TRECX 11% -1% 7.5 PRSNX 9% -1% 5.9 VTABX 9% -1% 6.3 JERIX 17% -8% 2.2 Metric Model Portfolio VWIAX Average Ann Return 11% 9% Max. Drawdown -2% -3% Sortino Ratio 3.5 2.1

Table #4: November Model Portfolio Performance Nov 2017 to Oct 2019

Global and International Real Estate

Janus Henderson Global Real Estate (JERIX) and Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares (CSSPX) have minimum investments at Charles Schwab of $100,000. Two alternative funds to consider are the Fidelity International Real Estate Fund (FIREX) and First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate ETF (FFR). These are shown in Table #5.

Table #5: Top Performing Global Real Estate Funds

Symbol JERIX CSSPX FIREX FFR Name Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares Fidelity Intern. Real Estate First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Dvlpd Mrkts Real Estate APR %/yr 9.9 8.9 9.3 7.5 MAXDD % -13.0 -12.2 -13.0 -13.3 Ulcer Index 4.0 4.1 4.5 5.1 Martin Ratio 2.3 2.0 1.9 1.4 Sortino Ratio 1.4 1.2 1.4 0.9 MFO Risk 4 4 4 4 MFO Rating 5 5 5 3 Age yr 11.9 22.4 15.1 12.2 ER %/yr 1.0 0.9 1.0 0.6 Yield %/yr 2.9 2.3 1.7 2.8 AUM $M 432 1,593 584 60.4 MFO Great Owl No No Yes No

Summary

I believe that the markets may do well to the end of year because of seasonal trends, and may even do well because next year is an election year, however risks are rising. I suspect that there will be better times to rotate into other funds over the next 6 to 9 months as volatility continues. My approach has been to sell funds that I want to reduce exposure to while the market has been high and wait for better times to buy.

