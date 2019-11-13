VXX: It's Just Not Worth It

The market is hitting new highs and we are in November – both of these reasons suggest the VIX will remain low.

Over the last month, the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) has done what it tends to do best by dropping nearly 20%. I’ve covered this instrument heavily in the past and in this article, I will both reiterate my strongly bearish stance on this ETN as well as argue why even though the VIX is low, it’s still a bad time to hold volatility ETPs.

Understanding VXX

Let’s start this conversation off with a discussion about what exactly VXX is. If you check my post history about VXX, I tend to start each article off with an in-depth dive about the mechanics of VXX to help readers understand exactly what it is they are trading. In my experience, reading comments and talking with other traders, the fundamental building blocks of this ETN are simply misunderstood and many investors simply don’t understand that VXX is basically an instrument of wealth across anything but the shortest of time frames.

First off, the premise of VXX is simple: it gives exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and is billed as a very straightforward idea – it gives exposure to VIX futures. Specifically, it tries to give you exposure in such a way that your average futures contract held is roughly 30 days into the future. Simple enough.

While this methodology is simple and straightforward, it masks a very real problem: it accelerates and compounds the effects of roll yield. To understand this, let’s take a look at the current VIX futures curve.

Given the current futures curve, VXX is holding exposure in a market which is in contango (futures contracts increase in value as time progresses). At present, we are fairly late in the rolling cycle so VXX is currently holding about 88% of exposure in the contracts which expire on December 18th and the other holdings are in November 20th futures.

If you do the math, 88% of the exposure of VXX is currently in a contract which is 13% above the other holdings. This is a problem because of the tendency of roll yield. In general, financial markets have a tendency in which the prices of contracts later in the curve tend to move towards the front of the curve as time progresses. This graphic from Wikipedia captures the relationship perfectly.

This relationship tangibly means that as time progresses, the holdings of VXX which are currently 13% out of the money will be declining in value to approach the front of the curve. To understand the point, if VIX were to go nowhere through time and VXX immediately placed all exposure in December and held until expiry, you would lose 13% of your investment over the next month. All of this loss is simply due to roll yield. In other words, you would need the VIX itself to increase by 13% over the next month to simply be break-even in this situation. This is a real hurdle to overcome.

This roll-yield-in-a-contango-market problem is a large issue in commodity ETPs but the methodology of VXX dramatically amplifies the problem by constantly shifting a greater amount of exposure into later month contracts during a month.

This is very important for traders to understand because the underlying roll returns upon VXX are more than simply a side note – they are the main enchilada behind what drives price movements in VXX. To numerically understand this, here is the return of the underlying index which VXX directly follows.

You are seeing this correctly. VXX follows a market index which has dropped by an annualized rate of nearly 54% per year for the last decade. VXX is an ETN which is marked to the returns of this strategy. If you hold VXX, this is the return of what you are holding.

One decade ago, the VIX was sitting at 24. Today the VIX is sitting at 12.7. This is a difference of 47%. In other words, if you were somehow able to simply receive the return of holding the VIX over the last decade, you would have lost 47% of your money. However, if you had followed VXX’s methodology over this time period, you would have lost 99.96% of your money leaving your investment essentially destroyed. For example, if you had placed $100,000 in VXX’s methodology a decade ago, you would have $44 remaining.

If you’re considering trading VXX to the long side, please carefully consider these numbers. VXX is essentially a lottery ticket that has the chance of paying out with a 50-100% return over a period of days, but you pay for it through a near-constant grind downwards. By the time the rally in the VIX actually comes, your investment is liable to be substantially underwater due to negative roll. This baseline drift is incredibly hard to overcome and you must have perfect timing to earn a return in VXX. In my opinion, a long investment in VXX simply isn’t worth it.

Volatility Markets

If you’ve read the last section and are still determined to trade VXX to the long side, I have bad news: we are currently in a period of time in which statistics would strongly suggest that we are going to see subdued movements in the VIX. In other words, even though the VIX is very low, I believe that market data strongly suggests that we are going to see continued lows in volatility.

The first study I use for this is the predictive ability of new highs and lows in the S&P 500 in relation to future movements of the VIX.

The chart above shows the percentage of times that the VIX is higher a certain number of days into the future given that the S&P 500 just hit a fresh 1-month high or 1-month low (using the last 27 years of market data). This data is fairly clear and unambiguous: when the market hits fresh highs (which we have hit several over the last few days), odds would strongly favor downside in the VIX. This data encompasses both high and low VIX environments and is robust across the available data.

Another key relationship is that between price changes in the S&P 500 and the VIX itself.

When the S&P 500 rises, the VIX tends to fall. Given that we are currently breaking into all-time highs and momentum remains positive (as measured by the MACD), it makes sense that we will continue to see highs in the coming weeks. There is the probability that we will see a pullback in the market simply due to profit-taking (which will certainly lead to a moderate pop in the VIX) over the next few days, but the underlying trend remains intact: we are in a bullish market and are likely going to continue grinding higher until a technical reason emerges for a reversal.

And another key reason why I believe that the VIX will remain subdued is seasonality. Put simply, on average, the VIX drops from October into November.

The VIX level is currently a bit below the median level of the last 27 years, but the general seasonal pattern can be pretty clearly seen – it’s normal for the VIX to be lower in November than in October and December.

For all of these reasons, I believe VXX is a strong sell at this time.

Conclusion

VXX continues to decline as roll yield exacts its hefty toll on shares. To profitably trade VXX, you have to overcome an average decline of nearly 54% per year due to roll yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.