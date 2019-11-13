S&P 500: Sentiment Getting Complacent

While both gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) have seen impressive runs, posting 27% and 35% rallies from their December 2018 lows, the real star performer has continued to be the S&P 500 (SPY). The index is up 32% from its lows, continues to hit new all-time highs, and has dragged many stocks along with it for the ride. Unfortunately, thanks to this massive out-performance, I believe that we've seen many investors get complacent, with some throwing caution to the wind on new purchases. The IPO market continues to be hot with record money flowing to profitless companies, and we've seen yet another 'concept' stock IPO come out. As of October, we have regressed from an appetite for pre-earnings IPOs to pre-revenue, with Virgin Galactic (IPOA). Pre-revenue 'concept' stocks are often a sign of exuberance, as caution is thrown to the wind to invest in an idea, vs. investing in earnings, or at a minimum, sales. In addition, a couple of sentiment indicators are now flashing complacency, with my volume-based model also suggesting caution. Based on this and risk being elevated, I believe this is an opportune time to book some profits.

(Source: Author's Photo, Musselman Design Co.)

Many investors and analysts have pointed to relatively reasonable multiples, and dismal performance by a couple of the FAANG's; see Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) as a sign that there is no froth in this market. While this is a fair point, I believe much of the speculation showed up in the IPO market this year, with a record number of unprofitable IPOs debuting. As of September, we had roughly $30 billion flowing into unprofitable IPOs, above the peak in 1999 and 2000. Even more notable, the ratio of profitable to unprofitable IPOs has been on a steady decline since 2014, and is significantly skewed from 1999 and 2000 levels. While 1999 saw record fund flows to profitless IPOs, we did see a ratio of 1.5 to 1.0 for profitable and unprofitable IPO fund flows. In 2000, this ratio fell to 1.7 to 1.0. Currently, the ratio is closer to 0.25 to 1. This suggests that there is a considerable appetite for companies with no earnings whatsoever, and throwing hard-earned money at companies with only sales to show is the definition of speculation.

(Source: Bloomberg.com)

However, we hit a new high for speculation with the recent IPO by Virgin Galactic. The company which is being spearheaded by founder Richard Branson is pre-revenue and solely a concept stock for the time being. While not a perfect comparison, this is taking a playbook out of the late 90's market euphoria, where mega-wealthy Jim Clark (who built Netscape and Silicon Graphics) decided to shake up the health-care industry with Healtheon. The company had no revenues and just a vague plan in place for how they would accomplish this. Regardless, investors ate up the IPO, thinking it would be Jim's third success, as did many engineers who left competing firms to follow Jim to Healtheon.

(Source: SlidePlayer.com)

Silicon Graphics shown in green, and Netscape in yellow, were blockbuster successes, but Healtheon fizzled out quickly, and never fit the narrative of third time's a charm. While there are undoubtedly substantial differences between space-flight and a concept to shake up the US Healthcare Industry, one glaring similarity remains. These were both concept stocks with no revenues, and investors were throwing caution to the wind and buying in as they were terrified of missing out on what could be the next big thing.

(Source: Primark Datastream, Business Insider)

While a Healtheon 2.0 concept stock like Virgin Galactic is just my anecdotal belief of us seeing increased speculation, the market sentiment is also suggesting something similar short-term. We've gone from disgust with the market and investors shaking in their boots, thinking about the next tweet, to many investors looking to buy each 10% dip in many Technology (XLK) and Software names (IGV). This is despite some names being up over 300% this year like Roku (ROKU), and they've likely seen their highs. Let's take a look at a couple of indicators below to see if they are confirming what seems to be elevated speculation recently:

(Source: TC2000.com)

Daily Sentiment Index Data

Beginning with Daily Sentiment Index Data [DSI], we can see that bullish sentiment for the S&P 500 ended at 79% bulls Tuesday and has spent nearly a week at these over-heated levels. This reading suggests that we now have roughly four bulls for every one bear over the past week, and being bullish is becoming crowded short-term. This is not ideal as the majority are rarely right in the market. While we do still have 20% of market participants either neutral or bearish and unwilling to join the bull camp, that is a stark contrast from December and June when we had 90% of participants either neutral or bearish and at the complete opposite end of the pendulum.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart)

NAAIM Exposure Index

Moving to the National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM) Exposure Index Survey, we've also got a decent amount of complacency. The NAAIM Exposure Index measures current exposure by active managers using a survey from a reading between -200 and +200. Before going into more analysis on the indicator, it's worth noting how the data is derived.

The range of responses that active managers can state for their positioning is as follows:

200% Leveraged Short

100% Fully Short

0% (100% Cash or Hedged to Market Neutral)

100% Fully Invested

200% Leveraged Long

(Source: NAAIM Exposure Index)

(Source: NAAIM Exposure Index, Author's Chart)

As we can see above, we currently have a reading of 92%, which suggests that active managers are roughly fully invested. A reading of 100%, which is only 800 basis points above where we sit, would suggest that active managers are 100% long, with no cash. This is the highest reading we've seen since July, which led a nearly 7% correction in the S&P 500, and an 8.5% correction in the Nasdaq 100 Index (QQQ). Generally, readings above 77% suggest it's time to be more cautious.

American Association Of Individual Investors [AAII] Sentiment Survey

Finally, looking at AAII Sentiment Survey Data, we also have the bulls now nearly outnumbering the bears by 2 to 1. While bullish sentiment is only about 2.5% above its long-term historical average of 38.0% bulls, bearish sentiment is getting quite subdued. Bearish sentiment is now sitting at 23.9%, and this was as of last Wednesday's reading. Based on the push above 3100 yesterday briefly, I would expect that bearish sentiment is now likely below the 20% level. Similar to the other two indicators, we see quite a bit of complacency here.

(Source: AAII Sentiment Survey)

Based on all of the above sentiment indicators being on complacent readings, an argument can be made that the next 4-5% move is likely to the downside. Based on this, I believe this is an opportune time to book some profits above 3090 on the S&P 500.

The Technical Picture

While many bulls are cheering the all-time highs and new highs are generally bullish, the volume-based models I've built are busy giving short-term sell signals. The red bars below denote risk being elevated and sell signals, while the green bars represent buy signals. As we can see from the below chart, we got six of these signals before the June correction, four signals before the August correction, and five signals before the September correction. As of yesterday's close, we currently have three signals, which suggests moderate risk here.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to the bigger picture, the bulls are clearly in control, as the market remains above its 20-month moving average (blue line). As long the bulls defend the 2700 level on the S&P 500, I see no reason to become bearish on the market from a broader standpoint. However, this doesn't mean that investors should just buy with abandon either. As of November 12th's close, we have the first time-frame conflict we've seen in a few months, and this is displayed by the short-term picture showing risk being elevated, while the long-term view remains bullish.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While many bears like David Haggith have been pounding the table since February about an imminent crash, the data has suggested otherwise. There's been a dearth in bullish sentiment for most of the year, and prices are trending higher. Based on this, being bearish has made next to zero sense. Even with the recent short-term sell signals showing up, I still don't see any signs of a long-term top here just yet. However, the risk is getting elevated over the short-term (1-2 months). Given this time-frame conflict, I believe it's prudent to book some profits above 3090 on the S&P 500, and I wouldn't be in a rush to do any more buying here. I recently sold out a few positions in my portfolio, as well as taking partial profits on Microsoft (MSFT) above $147.30, from my buy earlier this year. I will remain bullish as long as the S&P 500 is above 2700, but I would not be surprised to see a 4-5% correction before any new highs. For those looking to add exposure to their portfolio, patience should pay off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.