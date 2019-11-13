Youngevity Inks Big Deal To Produce Hemp In Nicaragua

The structure of the deal could pave the way for more countries to participate in the hemp business.

Youngevity (YGYI) announced on November 12th that its wholly owned subsidiary CLR Roasters has obtained exclusive national and regional rights to grow and process hemp in Nicaragua. About a year ago, I speculated that Youngevity might well replicate its successful coffee business in Nicaragua to hemp. The costs of labor and land in Nicaragua create more leverage in coffee, and that same leverage can now apply to hemp.

CLR Roasters has a long-standing partnership with H&H Coffee Group for the supply and processing of coffee. That relationship can now expand to hemp. This deal gives the partnership access to 1,000 acres of fertile land on which to grow hemp. While other hemp companies were buying up farms for top dollar in the US and Canada, Youngevity just scored a 1,000-acre plot, which could equate to between 3,000 and 4,000 acres here in the United States. The climate in Nicaragua makes 3 or 4 harvests per year a very distinct possibility versus only one harvest per year on most US farms. While competitors are constructing green houses to get additional harvests, Youngevity simply needs to plant in the great outdoors.

The company will process the hemp with equipment from its wholly owned Khrysos Industries. Khrysos makes best-in-class and high-efficiency processing equipment capable of delivering high-quality end product. This deal is literally a field to finish product.

The ability to grow, harvest, and process hemp in Nicaragua cannot be underestimated. It will allow Youngevity to be a key supplier of hemp oil, not only for its own line of products but for other lines as well. Success in this program could become a blueprint for expanding into other international markets for growth as well as production.

The hemp business was met with initial excitement and brought scads of players into the market. Many new companies formed and drove up the price of hemp farms for about a year. Youngevity saw that there would be a processing bottleneck in the space and chose to invest heavily into that segment of the sector. Several hemp start-ups have seen market cap erosion in the last 6 months from market confusion, overzealous investing, and an overall realization that while there is plenty of room for growth, hemp farming is not a get-rich-quick scheme.

What makes Youngevity very attractive is that it allows an investor to participate in the hemp and CBD space without some of the high risks that other players in the space have. The company has a well-established direct selling business, as well as a successful coffee business. These other arms of Youngevity allow for stability as the company grows its hemp business and concentrates efforts in the very profitable segment of processing.

In my opinion, the experience of this company in the coffee business was essential in being able to quickly establish a hemp and CBD business. With up to 1,000 acres to plant, and 3 or 4 harvests a year, Youngevity dwarfs the largest hemp farm in the United States. That 300-acre farm is Colorado Cultivars. Being conservative, just 10% of Youngevity's acreage can produce an equivalent-sized crop. Further, with multiple harvests, the processing equipment and facilities can operate more efficiently and all year round.

For investors, finding the right CBD play can be a difficult challenge. Catchy names and catchy retail products may seem to take center stage, but only a few players in the space can extract profit from every aspect of the business. Field to finish with a concentration in toll processing means that Youngevity is poised to meet any demand. With a big crop, the company can have its fingerprints on a wide range of products and services within the sector. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGYI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.