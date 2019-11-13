Public Service Enterprise Group Faces Limiting Regulatory Environment

However, the utility regulatory environment in New Jersey has narrowed to targeting strictly zero-carbon, limiting current operations and future avenues for growth.

The power division uses nuclear fuel for over half of its generation. New Jersey kept Public Service’s nuclear units viable by recognizing them with zero emission certificates in April 2019.

Public Service Enterprise Group, a $30.6 billion market cap company, is trading at 95% of the top of its 52-week price range. Its dividend yield is 3.1%.

Some investors may want to consider Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) for its dividend, low beta, and application of nuclear power for electricity generation.

However, there are more attractive investments, even among utilities, given that Public Service has already realized the benefit of a favorable state decision on its nuclear units. The negative New Jersey regulatory and governmental environment for using natural gas both as a generating fuel and directly as a heating source will become problematic now and in the future given the company's 1.8 existing million gas customers and its use of natural gas for 38% of its electricity generation. This unfortunately offsets the company’s advantage of proximity to the gigantic Marcellus and Utica natural gas fields in nearby Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Company Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group has a market capitalization of $30.6 billion and an enterprise value of $47.2 billion. It comprises two major parts: a) Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G, not to be confused with shorthand PSEG or PEG for the parent company), the largest retailer of gas and electricity in New Jersey and regulated by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, and b) Power, which owns power generation assets throughout the country and generates power for PSE&G and others. It also owns PSEG Long Island, which operates Long Island’s transmission and distribution system.

Public Service Enterprise Group began in 1903, is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, and has 13,000 full-time employees.

The utility segment, PSE&G, supplies natural gas to 1.8 million customers in northern New Jersey and electricity to 2.3 million customers in a 2,600-square-mile service area across New Jersey.

The Power segment operates a range of generation facilities: nuclear, coal, gas, oil, solar, and renewables. Generation capacity from nuclear, coal, gas, and oil is 11,500 megawatts. However, Power expects to have sold all of its remaining coal units by mid-2021.

Resource Advantage Mooted

Public Service Enterprise Group has the significant advantage of proximity to massive Appalachian natural gas fields. This gas is technically available for sale both directly to PSE&G’s natural gas customers and as a generation fuel for electricity.

However, New York and New Jersey government and regulatory officials are increasingly limiting access to natural gas, specifically preferring zero-carbon sources instead for both electricity generation and, presumably, for heating.

In the diagram below, Marcellus gas is shown in green and Utica gas is shown in orange.

Credit: EIA, Natural Gas Intelligence

Public Service Enterprise Group has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions primarily in New Jersey but also in New York. In rate cases, it is answerable to a variety of input from customers to stakeholders.

Potential investors should note that, when disallowing the PennEast pipeline to bring additional needed natural gas to New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy stated, “I am committed to transitioning New Jersey to 100% clean energy by 2050.”

When combined with the experience of now-bankrupt Pacific Gas & Electric with fires, fatalities, and multiple forced electrical outages for millions - and coupled with PSE&G’s ongoing need to replace aging distribution gas pipelines for the sake of safety - a pattern for Public Service's growth is not evident.

Public Service Enterprise Group’s Competitors

Public Service Enterprise Group is part of the 15-stock, price-weighted Dow Jones Utility Average Index (DJU). Although regulated utilities each have their own territories and so don’t compete directly, they do compete for investment. Other diversified utilities in the index are Sempra (SRE), Exelon (EXC), CenterPoint Energy (CNP), and NiSource (NI).

Additional insight into the New York-New Jersey regulatory environment is also evident from the limits put on National Grid (NGG) by the governor of New York and New York's Public Utility Commission: first disallowing a 23-mile segment of pipeline needed to bring more natural gas to the state. National Grid then stopped gas hookups because it could not guarantee service, whereupon New York Governor Cuomo has threatened to revoke National Grid’s license, and National Grid is resorting to trucking in natural gas. It will surprise no one that pipelining gas is far cheaper and safer than trucking it.

Third Quarter 2019 Results

Public Service Enterprise Group’s third quarter 2019 net income was $403 million, or $0.79/share, slightly below that of the same quarter in 2018. Nine-month net income was $1.26 billion or $2.47/share.

About two-thirds of its net income was from PSE&G (the regulated utility) and one-third from Power (unregulated generation).

Operations and Strategy

In the first nine months of 2019, the utility division, Public Service Gas & Electric Company, sold 31.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and 2.78 billion therms of natural gas. For those more familiar with volumetric measurements, this means natural gas sales were about 1.03 billion cubic feet per day.

The map below shows that PSE&G’s primary service area runs diagonally across New Jersey, with gas and electric service territories overlapping in some areas but not all.

The electricity sales customer mix in 2018 was 91% residential and commercial and 9% industrial; the gas sales customer mix was 96% residential and commercial and 4% industrial.

Source: Powersetter.com

While the Power division has a range of capacity, in the first nine months of 2019, the mix fell more toward nuclear, at 53%. In the chart below, natural gas and oil are grouped together at 38% but can be assumed to be primarily natural gas. The power division is reducing its reliance on coal, and indeed coal represented only 9% of generation fuel in the first nine months of 2019, down from 10% in 2018. The company and its regulators have agreed that nuclear generation is preferred as a zero-carbon source and the state certificated Public Service’s nuclear units as zero-emission in April 2019, keeping them economically viable.

The company expects to eliminate all coal from the Power division’s fuel mix by 2021.

Indeed, in its November 12, 2019 presentation to the EEI Financial Conference, the company explicitly states it has no plans to build or buy new fossil generation, e.g. presumably including natural gas.

Credit: Public Service Enterprise Group and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

At the end of October 2019, Public Service exercised an option for exclusive negotiation to acquire a 25% equity interest in Ørsted’s Ocean Wind project, subject to further approvals.

Public Service Enterprise Group plans a $12-$15 billion capital program over 2019-2023. Among its goals of reliability, resiliency, and clean energy, the company will also modernize aging pipes. Public Service notes it has 4,000 miles of cast-iron pipes, more than any other utility. These pre-1960 pipes are 25% of its mileage but the source of 65% of its leaks.

Company Governance

As of October 4, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ranked Public Service’s overall governance as a 2, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (3), shareholder rights (5), and compensation (2). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

At October 30, 2019, shorted shares were 1.56% of floated shares.

Insiders own a negligible 0.09% of the outstanding stock.

Other Stock and Financial Highlights

Public Service Enterprise Group’s November 12th, 2019 closing price was $60.45/share, 95% of its 52-week high of $63.88/share and 92% of its one-year target price of $65.93.

This closing price gives Public Service a market capitalization of $30.6 billion; its enterprise value is $47.2 billion.

Trailing twelve months’ operating cash flow was $3.13 billion and levered free cash flow was -$527.75 million.

A dividend of $1.88 per share yields 3.1% at the company’s current stock price. Public Service Enterprise Group’s trailing price-to-earnings ratio is 21.1 at trailing earnings per share (EPS) of $2.86. Analysts’ average estimate for 2020 EPS is $3.41/share, yielding a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7.

The company’s return on assets was 3.4% and its return on equity was 9.9%.

According to its 10-Q, at September 30, 2019, Public Service Enterprise Group had liabilities (current and non-current liabilities and long-term debt) of $31.9 billion and assets of $46.8 billion, giving it a liability-to-asset ratio of 68%.

Data by YCharts

Public Service Enterprise Group’s average analyst rating from fifteen analysts is 2.2, or “buy” leaning slightly toward “hold.”

At June 29, 2019, the company’s top four institutional holders were Capital World Investors (8.4%), BlackRock (8.4%), Vanguard (8.3%), and State Street (5.4%). Some institutional fund holdings represent index fund investments that match the overall market.

Notes on Valuation, Beta, and Interest Rates

The company’s market value per share is about twice the book value of $29.61/share, indicating very positive market sentiment.

Beta is a quite low 0.29: Public Service's stock moves with much less volatility than the overall market, as is typical for utilities.

The ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is 12.1, above the desirable maximum of 10.0. Like the price-earnings ratio, this suggests the stock is not bargain-priced.

Finally, Public Service Enterprise Group, like all companies with significant debt levels, is subject to the risk of an increase in interest rates.

Recommendation

Investors who want a modest-dividend (3.1%) low-beta stock may find Public Service Enterprise Group of interest.

However, with the Pacific Gas & Electric experience in mind, investors may be wary of being on the hook for a state regulator's or governor's zero-carbon focus over incomplete gas pipeline repairs. Moreover, Public Service may soon lack sufficient gas heating and fueling capacity, due to disapproval of gas supply pipeline connections. The limitation of any new electric generation fuel and residential/commercial heating sources to nuclear and renewables may also become problematic.

Thus, given the need to replace existing leaking pipelines, in light of the negative utility regulatory and government examples of California and New York and given New Jersey’s drive toward zero-carbon energy for both electricity generation fuel and heating - a drive that would and has already excluded cheap nearby natural gas - I do not recommend this company to long-term or growth investors.

I hope you enjoyed this piece. I run a Marketplace service called Econ-Based Energy Investing which features my best ideas from the energy space, a group of more than 400 public companies. I offer three different portfolios for your consideration, as well as weekly in-depth articles, including a mix of portfolio reviews and company-specific deep dives. I'm bringing my experience from decades in the industry to this service to help investors deal with the ups and down of the energy sector. Interested? Get started here with a two-week free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.