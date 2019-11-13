EUR/USD Could Hit The 1.05 Mark

The euro has been seeing downward pressure against the greenback since the beginning of this month:

(Source: Investing.com)

While the Federal Reserve has recently cut rates - the indications are that the central bank is ruling out any further rate cuts for the time being - encouraging employment figures in October have given confidence that the U.S. economy is not at as much at risk of a recession as once thought. As a result, the dollar continues to retain its strength in the currency markets.

Meanwhile, Mario Draghi’s legacy of quantitative easing remains alive and well at the ECB - a rate hike is not expected for the eurozone until 2022 at the earliest.

As I mentioned in a previous article, it is hard to make a case for euro upside given the ECB’s quantitative easing policy - and the current levels for EUR/USD appear to be reflecting this.

Granted, the EUR/USD is still trading above the 1.10 mark, which was not the case back in 2017:

(Source: Investing.com)

However, the euro has taken a steep fall from the 1.25 level back in 2018. Could we see the EUR/USD hit the 1.05 mark once again?

While market anxiety regarding the situation with Italy is not often heard of much these days, the fact remains that Italy is now yielding higher rates on their bonds than Greece, which has not happened since 2008. This effectively means that Italy is now deemed a riskier borrower than Greece, and investors are demanding higher yields to compensate for that risk.

Moreover, it remains to be seen whether zero rates in Europe will have a significant effect on growth. For instance, a slowdown in Chinese economic growth has significantly affected German exports - particularly in the automobile sector - and this, in turn, is dampening demand for the euro.

In this regard, other factors are leading to lower euro demand, and there is little evidence that low rates are helping to boost economic growth in the eurozone. For this reason, I expect the euro will continue to fall against the dollar, and the EUR/USD may well hit the 1.05 mark in a matter of months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.