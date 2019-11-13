Air Products And Chemicals: Priced For Perfection

On a pullback, I'd consider adding shares of the company, but for now, I will pass on Air Products and Chemicals due to valuation.

Air Products and Chemicals has been an excellent investment for many different periods of time.

Over almost any period of time, Air Products and Chemicals (APD) has soundly beaten the S&P 500 index.

Source: YCharts

Air Products and Chemicals, which produces and supplies atmospheric and process gases, has had some truly striking returns over various periods of time.

But I am always more concerned with where a stock is going than how it performed in the past. In an effort to figure out how a stock will perform in the future, I think it goes without saying that examining a company's business is paramount in making a wise investing decision.

Besides strong returns, Air Products and Chemicals has a 37-year dividend growth streak going. The stock's yield may not be much higher than that of the average yield of the S&P 500, but the length of increases stands out to me.

The company has also increased earnings-per-share eight times in the last 10 years. Air Products and Chemicals has also been a fairly consistent grower as well, compounding earnings-per-share at a rate of 5% annually over the last decade.

At the moment, however, shares are as expensive as they have ever been before. Is a steady business model and multiple decades of dividend growth enough to overcome the current valuation? Let's find out.

Recent Earnings Results - A Slight Decline in Revenue, But Impressive EBITDA Growth

Air Products and Chemicals reported fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results on 11/7/2019.

Source: Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 19.

The company's adjusted earnings-per-share for the quarter was $2.27, $0.02 below estimates, but a 13.5% increase from the previous year. Revenue declined 0.7% to $2.3 billion, which was $86 million below estimates.

For the fiscal year, earnings-per-share improved 10% to $8.21. Top-line numbers were flat as a 2% improvement in volumes and a 3% increase in price were offset by currency exchange and a modification to a contract in the company's business in India.

The company's Industrial Gases Americas segment were down 5% year-over-year. This segment is the largest within Air Products and Chemicals. A 3% increase in price was more than offset by 5% lower energy pass-through, a 2% decline in volume and a 1% reduction due to currency exchange.

Industrial Gases EMEA sales were lower by 12%. This division did have a 5% improvement in volumes and managed to realize a 4% increase in price. A contract modification in India was a 12% headwind during the quarter. Currency exchange was an additional headwind to results, as was energy cost past-through and currency. Despite this, this segment saw adjusted EBITDA improve 3% to $412 million while adjusted EBITDA margin was up 350 bps to 43.9%.

Industrial Gases Asia was the one segment showing growth during the quarter, at revenues were higher by 16%. Volumes were up 16% due to new plants. This segment also benefited from a 3% improvement in price. Currency was also a headwind, reducing results by 3%. Adjusted EBITDA grew 31% and adjusted EBITDA margins increased 550 bps to 48.3%.

Where Air Products and Chemicals has really been successful over the years is improving its adjusted EBITDA results.

Source: Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 13.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter improved 16% to $957 million and adjusted EBITDA margins increased 610 bps to 41.9%. Much of this improvement was due to higher volumes and pricing compared to Q4 of fiscal 2018.

Over the last six years, adjusted EBITDA margins have improved nearly 1,700 bps. That is simply remarkable how well Air Products and Chemicals has managed to improve profitability over this period of time.

For the fiscal year, adjusted EBITDA was up 11% to $3.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA margins increased 400 bps to 38.9%. All segments of the company contributed to this growth in fiscal 2019.

Wrapping up earnings, Air Products and Chemicals expects adjusted earnings-per-share in a range of $9.35 to $9.60 for fiscal 2020. This was slightly above what analysts were looking for. Achieving the midpoint of this guidance would result in a 15.5% increase from the previous fiscal year.

The Americas and EMEA regions were down from the previous year, but both segments saw improvements in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins. The Asia business performed quite well and is seeing heavy volume growth.

Revenue for the fiscal year almost matched results for the prior year, but this was due in part to currency headwinds. Approximately 60% of sales come from outside of North America, so currency will almost always have an impact on results. Air Products and Chemicals also provided guidance for 2019 that is above what the market expected. Quarterly results were challenged, but EBITDA growth was very impressive.

Dividend Analysis - Long History of Dividend Increases, But Growth May Slow

As stated in the introduction, Air Product & Chemicals has nearly four decades of dividend growth.

The company has increased its dividend by:

An average of 9.9% per year over the past three years.

An average of 8.9% per year over the past five years.

An average of 9.6% per year over the past 10 years.

Air Product & Chemicals increased its dividend 5.5% for the 5/13/2019 payment. This follows two years of double-digit dividend growth. Using the annualized dividend of $4.64 and the most recent closing price of $234, the stock has a yield of 2.0%. This is just slightly above the 1.9% average yield of the S&P 500.

What it may lack in yield, the company makes up for in dividend safety. Using the midpoint for expected earnings-per-share of $9.48, the payout ratio is just 49%. This compares favorably to the five-year average payout ratio of 53% and very close to the 10-year average payout ratio of 48%.

Air Product & Chemicals' dividend also appears safe when using free cash flow. The company paid out $256 million in dividends in Q4 fiscal 2019 while generating $484 million of free cash flow, resulting in a payout ratio of 53%. Higher operating cash flow and lower capital expenditures helped lead to this payout ratio. Higher cap ex is expected to continue in fiscal 2020.

For fiscal 2019, the payout ratio isn't as attractive. Air Product & Chemicals paid out $994 million in dividends for the fiscal year while producing $980 million of free cash flow for a payout ratio of 101%. Air Product & Chemicals actually produced a much higher amount of free cash flow in the fiscal year, but capital expenditures were up significantly from previous years.

The free cash flow payout ratio looks slightly better when the time horizon is expanded. From fiscal 2016 through 2018, Air Product & Chemicals paid out $2.4 billion in dividends. The company's free cash flow totaled $3.3 billion, giving the company an average free cash flow payout ratio of 73% over this period of time.

It remains to be seen if the most recent quarter's free cash flow is a harbinger of things to come or simply an outlier. If it's the former, then dividend growth could accelerate. If it's the later, then investors are likely to see lower than usual dividend increases. Either way, the company's history of growing dividends through several economic cycles likely means that the company is conservative enough to continue to raise its dividend each year.

Valuation - Hard to Justify

Air Products and Chemicals' bottom-line results have shown high rates of growth in recent years.

Source: Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 27.

Adjusted earnings-per-share had compounded at a rate of 5% annually over the last decade, but that growth has accelerated to ~14% in recent years. Based on guidance for the current fiscal year, the company expects this accelerated growth to continue into the new fiscal year.

Even with this improvement in adjusted earnings, Air Product & Chemicals has seen its stock become quite expensive. Based on the current share price of $234 and the midpoint for expected adjusted earnings-per-share for fiscal 2020, Air Product & Chemicals' stock trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. This isn't too far the average price-to-earnings ratio of 23 for the S&P 500.

Compared to its own history, however, Air Product & Chemicals shares have begun to become very expensive. The stock has a five and 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1 and 18.3, respectively. Applying the midpoint for expected earnings for fiscal 2020 to these average multiples results in a price range of $173 to $200. Reaching these numbers would result in a 15% to 26% decline from current levels.

Of course, achieving mid-double-digit growth in fiscal 2020 likely means that Air Product & Chemicals won't fall to these levels, but this does illustrate how overvalued the stock is compared to its historical averages.

Final Thoughts

When comparing Air Product & Chemicals to S&P 500 over various lengths of time, I was surprised at how well the stock has done against the market. This piqued my interest in the company, because a stock that performs that well must have an underlying business that performs very well under of a variety of economic conditions.

Revenues for the most recent fiscal year were flat, but earnings-per-share were up by 10%. Air Product & Chemicals also guided towards strong results for fiscal 2020. The company also has done an excellent job of growing adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins.

This business performance has allowed Air Product & Chemicals to raise its dividend for the past 37 years. While I consider the earnings-per-share payout ratio to be safe, the free cash flow payout ratio is elevated. Given the company's long track record of dividend growth, a cut likely isn't to occur, but dividend growth could slow.

Unfortunately, price increases have caused Air Product & Chemicals' stock to reach a very high valuation. The current multiple is above its historical average. Given this, I am going to pass on Air Product & Chemicals, but the stock would be on my watchlist if a pullback in price where to happen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.