Marathon Oil In Q3: Zealous Cost-Cutting Bears Fruit

On November 6, Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), an American E&P company, presented its Q3 results. EPS was above analysts' predictions, while revenue was bleak as dropped WTI price hindered MRO from showing substantial sales growth despite higher output.

It has been a while since I previously covered this shale player. Back then, in May, when I delved into its Q1 results, I expressed cautiously bullish sentiment anticipating that OPEC+ production curbs would have a material effect on oil demand and, consequently, propel WTI and Brent prices. Yet, my hypothesis was a precarious one, as not oil supply but demand rattled traders and investors during summer and autumn 2019. Rekindled trade war sparked concerns that global demand for oil and oil products would turn tepid, so Brent price was not supportive of oil equities’ rally except for days in September when the market digested the news that essential Saudi oil infrastructure had been knocked off after the Houthis’ attack. The rally was, however, short-lived, as oil facilities were repaired quickly.

While, this year, WTI price has been fickle and not supportive of shale-focused E&P players' higher capital spending (as the bulk of them had already been grappling with burdensome costs and unbearable capital expenditures), a few players decided to recalibrate their strategies and, instead of pouring hefty funds into drilling & completion, cut expenses and capex to fortify the balance sheets and reward stock owners using free cash flow. Marathon Oil was one of them. As Q3 results vividly illustrate, the firm succeeded on that path.

The top line

MRO topped analysts' expectations on EPS but failed to live up to revenue prognosis, as the magnitude of the pressure from the unfavorable environment was a bit higher than the Wall Street pundits expected. MRO's Q3 production increased by 6% YoY to 425 kboepd (after divestitures), primarily on the back of the prodigious output growth of the U.S. onshore unconventional assets, which yielded 13% more. The jump was driven by high-margin oil production at the Bakken formation and the Eagle Ford; the latter is slightly less attractive regarding profitability as oil comprises only 59% of output there.

Yet, total revenue dropped 16% YoY. As WTI plummeted and was well below $60 for the most part of 2019, its performance had a pernicious effect on the company's top line, and, consequently, put pressure on margins.

Data by YCharts

However, thanks to zealous cost-cutting, Marathon managed to offset this impact and remain profitable, and even expanded margins slightly, which, I reckon, is worth meriting. More specifically, GAAP operating income was up 6%, thanks to cost reduction. MRO curtailed its Last Twelve Months SG&A expenses by 16.9%, while total operating expenses fell 21.4%. Importantly, in Q3, the firm had no impairments, which typically arise when companies have to include a more conservative oil price in their reserves valuations (Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), BP (NYSE:BP), and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), to name a few, had to make these adjustments in Q3). So, it had not impacted GAAP EPS.

However, it is worth clarifying that Q3 GAAP EPS was also spurred by a minuscule effective income tax expense that equaled only 6%, together with an unrealized gain on disposal of assets and also unrealized gain on derivative instruments. In sum, an adjusted quarterly net income of $111 million has been the weakest compared to six previous quarters.

At the same time, 9M cash flow from operations also decreased because of weaker net income and an unfavorable change in working capital. It equaled $2.05 billion, while in 2018, it was $2.34 billion. The CFFO margin, however, was healthy; stood at 57.3%.

After all, though we likely will not see any meaningful revenue growth in the near term (analysts anticipate only 1.4% growth in 2020) because of curbed capex, MRO will at least avoid a conundrum when massive debt pile on the balance sheet provokes investor questions regarding solvency. Fortunately, Marathon's total debt/EBITDA, the metric investors watch closely, stands at a safe 1.6x.

Free cash flow

As I have clarified in my articles a plethora of times, I prefer not to use the sophomoric top-bottom line approach solely, but instead ameliorate the analysis using ROTC and Free Cash Flow to Equity or Free Cash Flow to a Firm. FCF helps to offset the impact of accruals and factor in working capital and capex. As MRO is not heavily leveraged, FCFE to Equity (Free Cash Flow net of interest) looks like a reliable metric to me.

As a reminder, Marathon Oil reports non-GAAP organic FCF, but its definition slightly differs from the one I use; for instance, it excludes working capital. At the same time, I prefer to factor in cash flow from operating activities (net of working capital and interest) and capex from the cash flow statement.

In line with its strategy, MRO cut 2019 capex. Its 9M additions to PP&E were $2.05 billion compared to $2.34 billion a year ago. That helped to remain FCF positive. I estimate its 9M FCFE to be $65 million; LTM FCFE amounted to $286 million, specifying a 2.9% FCF yield and FCFE Return on Equity (FCFE/Average Shareholder Equity) of 2.4%, which is, unfortunately, not perfect, but explainable, given current market conditions.

Interestingly, if we take into account inorganic FCF or net cash flow from operations minus cash flow provided (consumed) by all investing activities (including divestitures), we will notice that surplus was lower, as, a year ago, the bulk of its capex was covered by cash inflows from divestitures, but, this year, disposals resulted in cash outflow. So, unfortunately, MRO's inorganic 9M FCFE equals only $125 million compared to $1.49 billion a year ago.

For a broader context, other peers like Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) still struggle to balance capex and CFFO, as they were unable to generate both Q3 and Last Twelve Months cash flow sufficient enough to cover capital investment and remained FCF negative.

Data by YCharts

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) (that suffered from the evaporation of investor confidence and subsequent slump of the share price) has also been outspending CFFO this year.

Data by YCharts

Peer comparison

This year, MRO has failed to beat the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and a few peers like Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) as they had strong catalysts (e.g., the Stabroek Block development in the case of Hess and the Leviathan gas field in the case of Noble). Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) also fared better. Even the share repurchase program did not help MRO to deliver positive returns.

Data by YCharts

In the table below, I summarized a few relevant metrics to uncover if MRO is relatively imperfectly priced compared to its key E&P peers, including Enterprise Value/EBITDA and Return on Total Capital.

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha Premium

Hess Corporation is clearly overpriced due to growth prospects secured by the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, while MRO is apparently underpriced.

Apart from that, MRO still remains undervalued according to the Price/Operating Cash Flow ratio, which I highlighted in the first coverage in March 2019.

Data by YCharts

Final thoughts

I would not say Marathon Oil stock is a first-class investment with an attractive risk/reward profile and definite upside potential. However, MRO has been delivering on its promises, cutting costs, optimizing the portfolio, and generation FCF, and that is key. The market shuns companies that promise too much and then squander funds while also failing to meet investor expectations.

With the simplification of structure, MRO disposed of assets in Kurdistan and Libya, thus reducing the overall risk of the portfolio (Hess, however, decided not to cut its exposure to Libya despite the protracted civil unrest). At the same time, divestiture of the U.K. oil fields helped to remove substantial asset retirement obligations. So, after the spin-off of refining business, Marathon transformed itself from an international oil company into a U.S. onshore player (still, it has cash flow-generating assets in Equatorial Guinea). That is reasonable regarding focus, yet, as we have seen in the case of Hess, global expansion and exposure to oil fields with low breakeven could spur stark bullish sentiment enough to generate market-beating returns.

As the market edged higher, inspired by the U.S.-China trade negotiations, oil stocks were also slightly up. In the case of a trade deal, stocks will definitely extend gains. In the worst case, vertiginous sell-off is likely.

In sum, I change my medium-term sentiment on MRO from cautiously bullish to neutral.

