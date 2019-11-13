Amyris - Another Disappointing Quarter And More Toxic Debt

Amyris continues to enjoy the financial support of John Doerr and other key stakeholders, at least for now.

On the conference call, management painted its usual rosy picture for the company's near-term future but given its abysmal track record, investors better consider keeping their wagers in check.

Taking a deep dive into the ugly details of the recent toxic convertible note exchange. Restrictive covenants might very well lead to another default.

Note:

I have covered Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Emerging specialty renewable products developer Amyris reported Q3/2019 results last week and announced the refinancing of its toxic convertible notes which the company had defaulted on two months ago.

Picture: Selection of Pipette products, the company's new baby skincare brand - Source: Company Press Release

While product revenues resembled their upward trajectory going into the important Q4 holiday season after three quarters of roughly flat sales, the 43.8% sequential increase came in slightly lower than last year's growth rate. In addition, the 80.1% year-over-year sales increase was actually the lowest growth rate so far recorded in 2019. In fact, the numbers came in well below management's most recent expectation of "recurring product sales in the quarter will likely be near the same as the sum of the first half" which would have required product revenues of close to $24 million.

Moreover, the 580 basis points sequential gross margin improvement lagged substantially behind top-line growth with product gross margins remaining firmly in negative territory at (19%).

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Author's own work

That said, the company's biggest problem remains elevated cash usage with negative free cash flow of 58.3 million setting a new multi-year high.

As a result, debt increased by $35.5 million or 21% sequentially to $204.2 million. Subsequent to quarter end the company has borrowed an additional $20.4 million from existing shareholders Foris Ventures and Naxyris.

During the quarter, Amyris defaulted on $63.6 million in toxic, convertible debt held by CVI Investments ("CVI") with negotiations to resolve the issue remaining unsuccessful initially as stated in the 10-Q:

On November 1, 2019 CVI Investments, Inc. (“CVI”) filed a complaint against the Company in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The complaint contained causes of action for breach of contract and declaratory judgment. Both causes of action arise out of the Company’s alleged failure to issue shares under a Senior Convertible Note originally issued by the Company to CVI in December 2018 (the “Note”). Under the Note, as modified in two subsequent amendments (See Note 4, Debt, 6% Convertible Notes Exchanges), the Company would repay in cash or common stock over time with interest and certain other charges. Through the complaint, CVI sought to convert certain amounts owed under the Note into shares of the Company’s common stock. The complaint was never served on the Company.

But on the Q3 conference call, management stated to have finalized a solution for the toxic debt and on Tuesday filed the respective 8-K with the SEC (emphasis added by author):

On November 8, 2019, the Company entered into a Securities Exchange Agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”) with certain private investors (the “Investors”), pursuant to which, upon the purchase by the Investors of the Second Exchange Note from its current holder, the Second Exchange Note would be exchanged for new senior convertible notes with an aggregate principal amount of $66.0 million (the “New Notes”) that are convertible into shares of Common Stock. (...) The New Notes will be general unsecured obligations of the Company, and will mature on September 30, 2022 unless earlier converted or redeemed. The New Notes will be payable in monthly installments beginning February 1, 2020 (each, an “Installment Date”), in either cash or, at the Company’s option, subject to the satisfaction of certain equity conditions (the “Equity Conditions”), in shares of Common Stock at a discount to the then-current market price, subject to a price floor (the “Installment Conversion Price”). The holders will have the right, upon notice to the Company, to defer all or any portion of any installment amount to a future Installment Date. Each installment payment will reduce the principal amount under the New Notes by 90% of the amount of such installment payment. The New Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5% per annum, payable on each Installment Date. Interest on the New Notes may be paid in either cash or, at the Company’s option, subject to the satisfaction of the Equity Conditions, shares of Common Stock at the Installment Conversion Price. Upon the occurrence and during the continuation of an event of default, interest on the New Notes will accrue at a rate of 15% per annum. The Company may at its option redeem the New Notes, in full, at a price equal to 115% of the greater of (a) the principal amount of the New Notes being redeemed and (b) the intrinsic value of the shares of Common Stock underlying the principal amount of the New Notes being redeemed. In addition, the Company is required to (i) redeem the New Notes in an aggregate amount of $10.0 million following the receipt by the Company of at least $75.0 million of aggregate net cash proceeds from one or more financing transactions, at a price equal to 110% of the amount being redeemed and (ii) redeem the New Notes in an aggregate amount of $10.0 million on December 31, 2019, at a price equal to 110% of the amount being redeemed, in each case unless such redemption is deferred by the holder. The New Notes will be convertible from time to time, at the election of the holders, into shares of Common Stock at an initial conversion price of $5.00 per share. The conversion price will be subject to adjustment in the event of any stock split, reverse stock split, recapitalization, reorganization or similar transaction.

In short, the company simply exchanged $63.6 million in toxic debt obligations into $66.0 million of at least equally toxic convertible notes which doesn't seem to make any sense given the strong support Amyris has enjoyed from key shareholders over the past couple of quarters. Frankly speaking, I didn't expect renowned venture investor John Doerr to make the same mistake twice as his indecisive course of action to provide emergency financing but at the same time not addressing the toxic convertibles has contributed to the recent default and the triggering of material penalties under the toxic note agreement.

Unfortunately, Amyris has neither disclosed the buyers of the new toxic notes nor the terms of the settlement agreement with CVI nor the letter agreement with the new noteholders outlining debt covenants details.

Now let's try to decipher the most important terms of the new toxic notes:

Aggregate Principal Amount: $66,000,000

$66,000,000 Maturity Date: September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022 Conversion Price: $5

$5 Interest Rate: 5% p.a. - Payable monthly in cash or shares starting February 1, 2020

5% p.a. - Payable monthly in cash or shares starting February 1, 2020 Installments: Payable monthly in cash or shares starting February 1, 2020 - only 90% of the installment payment will be credited against the outstanding principal amount

Payable monthly in cash or shares starting February 1, 2020 - only 90% of the installment payment will be credited against the outstanding principal amount Monthly Installment Amount : $2,970,000 from February 1 to July 1 2020 and $3,432,000 until maturity

: $2,970,000 from February 1 to July 1 2020 and $3,432,000 until maturity Early Repayment Option: In cash or shares at 115% of the aggregate principal amount

In cash or shares at 115% of the aggregate principal amount Mandatory Redemptions: $10 million until December 31, 2019, another $10 million upon cash receipts of at least $75 million from upcoming financing transactions, both at 110% of the amount being redeemed

$10 million until December 31, 2019, another $10 million upon cash receipts of at least $75 million from upcoming financing transactions, both at 110% of the amount being redeemed Stock Redemption Minimum VWAP Discount : 12%

: 12% Floor Price: $0.80

$0.80 Pre-Delivery Shares issued to Noteholders: 7,500,000

7,500,000 Initial Ownership Limitation: 4.99%

In addition, the new toxic notes are governed by a host of covenants:

Minimum Revenue (amount undisclosed)

(amount undisclosed) Minimum Liquidity (amount undisclosed)

(amount undisclosed) Minimum Fundraising Events: $9.5 million within five business days following the issue date, another $30 million until December 31, 2019 and a further $75 million until March 15, 2020

$9.5 million within five business days following the issue date, another $30 million until December 31, 2019 and a further $75 million until March 15, 2020 Minimum Debt Equitization: $60 million of existing debt held by Foris Ventures until December 15

Furthermore, the note agreement contains additional tripping hazards like a so-called “Equity Triggering Event” which requires the company to issue additional shares at an at least 25% discount to VWAP in certain cases:

Daily VWAP is below $2.25 for three consecutive trading days Daily VWAP is below $1.75 Daily dollar trading volume is less than $0.5 million for three consecutive trading days

Note that the so-called "Pre-Delivery Shares" will either be applied against potential stock installments payments or returned to the company after the notes have been fully redeemed in cash.

Suffice to say, these conditions look truly ugly and might very well result in another debt default in the not too distant future.

At an effective interest rate of 15%, the toxic debt is not only significantly more expensive than the majority of the company's other indebtedness, the note agreement is also peppered with tripping hazards potentially leading into yet another default.

Honestly speaking, I don't understand why John Doerr did not simply provide the funds to repay the toxic notes. Even at his usual 12% interest rate including some additional warrants, this would have been a much better deal for Amyris than the above discussed toxic note exchange.

The apparently best way to deal with the new toxic notes would be to swallow the hefty 15% prepayment premium and repay the notes as soon as possible from additional funding anticipated to be received by the company over the next couple of months.

At least, according to the press release, "the company currently intends to repay the interest and debt in cash" thus avoiding further dilution for existing shareholders but this does not change the requirement to immediately issue 7.5 million "Pre-Delivery Shares" to noteholders.

That said, on the conference call management elaborated in great detail about the material improvements expected for the business in FY2020 regarding product gross margins, operating expenses and particularly cash flows as the company anticipates a whopping $70-75 million in milestone payments from its cannabinoid collaboration agreement with LAVVAN Inc. as compared to $20-25 million this year. In addition, Amyris expects to receive a large amount of cash from warrant exercises by key shareholders.

Management even projected positive EBITDA "in the latter part of next year" but this would be largely a function of achieving the projected milestone payments from LAVVAN.

Unfortunately, basically nothing of management's rosy projections has ever come to fruition so far at Amyris, so I would strongly advise investors to take the bold statements made on the conference call with a huge grain of salt.

In fact, the company will require material, additional funding over the next couple of quarters but given the onerous conditions of the new toxic debt, there's a reasonable probability for Amyris to default again.

Bottom Line:

More of the same at Amyris. Management continues to paint a rosy picture of the company's near-term future but Q3 results again came in below expectations with disappointing product gross margins and record cash outflows.

That said, the company continues to enjoy strong financial support by John Doerr and other key stakeholders, at least for now. After the anticipated shareholder approval for removing the 19.99% ownership blocker for Doerr's investment vehicle Foris Ventures on November 19, warrant exercises could result in cash proceeds of more than $70 million for Amyris.

But the elephant in the room remains the company's toxic debt as Amyris resolved the existing default by simply exchanging the existing toxic convertible notes into new toxic convertible notes at even more onerous terms, providing for a reasonable probability of yet another default in the not too distant future.

Investors looking for signs of progress should be focusing on the following areas:

Milestone payments from LAVVAN Inc. Product revenue growth Product margin improvement Operating cash flow

Given management's abysmal track record and the apparently poor handling of the toxic convertible debt, I am actually having a hard time to envision a real change for the better next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.