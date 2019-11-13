Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: CDW Corporation

However, the stock is expensive and the industry is very competitive. Investors should look for a margin of safety if they are considering owning shares.

CDW Corporation is an IT solutions provider that pairs businesses, schools, government, and health care providers with a variety of cloud, work space, security, and hardware/software products and services.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." Today, we look at CDW Corporation (CDW), a digital solutions provider. While the company has experienced strong growth over the years, its margins and FCF streams leave us wanting more. There is a large growth runway in the cloud and services sector, but the highly competitive nature of this business does negatively affect CDW Corporation's operating metrics. Investors should consider a margin of safety if they want to own shares.

Overview

CDW Corporation is an integrated IT solutions provider. The company provides a host of hardware/software products and services, including cloud, equipment, security, digital workspace, data center, and consulting services. It deals primarily with customers in the US, UK, and Canada. Its customer profile includes private firms, healthcare providers, education, government, and small businesses.

(Source: CDW Corporation)

How does the company service these customers? Suppose you are a university that wants to migrate from in-house servers to a cloud service. These non-technically affluent organizations don't devise their own solution. Instead, they come to a company such as CDW Corporation. CDW Corporation has partnerships with a number of digital operators to be able to offer its customer base a wide variety of solutions. It would essentially help implement whatever services/products are needed to accomplish the task at hand.

(Source: CDW Corporation)

The demand for digital products/services has been strong over the past decade, and this shows up in CDW's revenues. Just over the past five years, revenue has grown 45%, while net income has grown 190%. This works out to average per year rates of 8.56% and 37.09%, respectively.

(Source: YCharts)

Fundamentals

With such a rapid rate of expansion over the past five years, we are interested in looking deeper into operations to see how the company has managed this success. To do this, we will analyze a few key operating metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

(Source: YCharts)

Considering that CDW Corporation is a non-capital intensive business model, the company operates on pretty low margins. Operating margins have drifted higher in recent years but are still at just 6.22%. This results in a mediocre 5.05% FCF conversion rate.

Why is this so? The high growth of the digital services sector also attracts fierce competition. Not only does CDW Corporation have to compete with competitors who do the same thing, but major OEMs often sell directly to customers rather than through a provider such as CDW. This pricing pressure squeezes margins across the board. On a positive note, the company has drastically improved its rate of return on invested capital. Over the long term, we would like to see margin expansion. The company's revenue growth has effectively hidden the deficiencies in converting FCF. To be fair though, the digital market and services such as cloud are so underutilized still that a lengthy growth runway remains for CDW and its competitors as a whole.

The other aspect of a company's fundamentals revolves around the balance sheet. It's important for a company to remain wary of taking on too much debt, as that can restrict cash flow streams and expose investors to risk in the event of an unexpected downturn in the business.

(Source: YCharts)

CDW Corporation currently carries approximately $166 million on its balance sheet against total long-term debt of $3.28 billion. Management really hasn't put much effort into paying down this debt - the leverage ratio has decreased via growth of the business itself. Still, the current ratio of 2.4X EBITDA is below our cautionary benchmark of 2.5X.

Dividend Growth and Buybacks

CDW Corporation began paying a dividend in 2013 and has raised its payout each year since. Thus, the company's current dividend growth streak stands at 6 years. The dividend totals an annual sum of $1.52 to shareholders and yields 1.13%. With a yield below what 10-year US treasuries are offering, CDW Corporation isn't going to serve well as an income-focused investment.

(Source: YCharts)

Over its short life, the dividend has been raised aggressively by management. Over the past five years, it has grown at a CAGR of 85.2%. Its most recent increase of 28.8% shows that the dividend still carries significant momentum. The payout also consumes just under 20% of FCF, so there is plenty of room for large raises as long as the company maintains a solid growth track.

(Source: YCharts)

The only other variable that may impact the dividend is management's aggressive share buybacks. The company has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on buybacks in recent years. This has lowered the total share count from 173 million to 143 million.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

Because of the pricing pressure that CDW Corporation consistently faces, the expansion of the company's cash streams will depend heavily on its ability to continue growing its top line. Fortunately, there are a number of ways that CDW can accomplish this. The digital services sector is still growing rapidly. It takes a long time for many types of organizations to transition to new infrastructure. CDW is seeing double-digit spending growth from customers on cloud services, digital workspaces, and services.

(Source: CDW Corporation)

The company is also continually adapting to emerging technologies and how they adapt to the marketplace. As CDW builds customer relationships, it will receive exposure to future opportunities as new technologies grow, including automation, hybrid technologies, etc.

(Source: CDW Corporation)

While CDW Corporation has established a pretty good track record of revenue growth, there are risks that investors need to be aware of. The field remains immensely competitive, and the threat constantly exists of large vendors going direct to customers. Additionally, a recessionary event could impact CDW Corporation because companies, governments and institutions tend to pull back on spending during such circumstances. We are bullish on growth over the long term. Expertise and competence are very valuable when highly technical solutions are married to non-technical customers.

Valuation

Shares of CDW Corporation currently trade near all-time highs, which is at the top of a 52-week range that has varied between $74 and $136 per share. This means that shares have nearly doubled in the past year alone.

(Source: YCharts)

Analyst estimates currently project full year 2019 EPS of $6.09. This results in an earnings multiple on the stock of 21.97X. This is a modest discount of 3% to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 22.65X.

On a cash flow basis, CDW Corporation is not quite as appealing. The stock's FCF yield of 4.40% is near multi-year lows. By looking at FCF, we can derive value from whether the price of shares has outpaced the growth of the company's cash flow streams.

(Source: YCharts)

Because the stock trades only on par with historical P/E values and sports a lacking FCF yield, we conclude that the stock is currently overvalued - not a surprise given the stock's price action in the past year. We would like to see shares fall about 15%, taking the stock to a P/E of 18.7X, or $114 per share. The company has sported strong growth over the years, but the FCF inefficiencies of a price pressured business make a margin of safety prudent.

Wrapping Up

CDW Corporation is benefiting from a high-growth industry. As more organizations seek to modernize with cloud support and other services, companies like CDW will be able to bring solutions and organizations together. However, we do have concerns about the lack of a "moat" in this business model. We find the company's profit and FCF metrics to be underwhelming for such a low-capital business. CDW Corporation has performed thanks to top line growth, but we recommend a margin of safety that isn't currently available in the shares.

