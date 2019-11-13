BP: Still A Believer, But Losing A Little Patience

Last month, BP p.l.c (NYSE: BP) reported 3Q earnings, which failed to yield any real progress on improving the company's financial position. On the contrary, it posted lower-than-expected numbers due to "lower prices, maintenance and weather impacts". In addition, BP was required to record a one-time charge associated with the recent divestments it has announced. While the company is no longer hobbled by the financial responsibilities of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, it has not firmly reestablished itself due to the over-leveraged balance sheet. Management needs to address this matter sooner rather than later to provide assurance to shareholders about its ability to weather another downturn similar to the oil price crash back in 2014.

In 2017, when BP shared its future plans to accelerate growth, the company signaled to shareholders and the energy community as a whole that it had successfully resolved its financial responsibilities associated with the Gulf of Mexico oil spill and was ready to regain its position as a top supermajor.

However, more than two years into this transition, the company has only been able to keep some of its promises. BP has successfully brought 23 major projects on-line to keep it on track to deliver 900,000 thousand barrels of new production by 2021. It has also been aggressively expanding its convenience retail network across the globe, including in India and Mexico, in order to meet its EBITDA target for 2021.

A Quarter To Forget

For many reasons, this quarter was sort of a kitchen-sinking quarter for BP. Earnings and cash flow (from operating activities) were impacted by the persistently low energy prices. This restricted management's ability to pare down the company's net debt, which stayed flat from the previous quarter. Furthermore, the majority of the scheduled divestments, including the Alaska asset sale, will only be closing sometime early next year, withholding valuable funds until then. To top it off, BP had to pay the final cash installment for its purchase of BHP shale assets. All the factors listed above have ensured that the company's gearing ratio stays above the targeted 20-30% range deep into the next year, as highlighted by CFO Brian Gilvary on the earnings call:

Assuming recent average oil prices, and in line with expected growth in free cash flow and receipt of divestment proceeds, we continue to expect net debt levels to reduce and gearing to move towards the middle of our targeted range of 20-30% through 2020.

Dude, Where's My Dividend Increase?

All of the above would have been fine, and the quarterly results labeled as a blip in BP's continued growth. Regrettably, Mr. Gilvary also had the following to say:

So I think now would have been premature to move the divi. And I think actually now with the board as we change out and we go through the chief executive succession, I think it probably signals, the dividend will come back, we'll certainly discuss it at 4Q, but it's more likely it will be beyond that.

Of course, BP was quick to retract that statement a few days later, but not before causing minor anguish for its shareholders. While I was not completely disappointed by the original statement, which amounted to a backtrack on previous promises, it definitely called to attention the slack BP has financially.

Energy prices have and probably will remain lower for longer. Natural gas prices have been testing the price floors for the past few months with worries for a potentially mild winter. Earnings and cash flow will continue to be impacted until momentum returns to energy prices.

BP needs to start demonstrating the ability to live within its means. Even with the funds from asset disposals, the company would not be cash flow-positive for the YTD. Furthermore, the company needs to quickly deleverage its balance sheet so that it has the necessary levers to pull if energy prices continue to go lower and pressure profit margins.

Conclusion

To be clear, I am still a believer in the transformation BP has undergone for the past 10 years. In my previous article on the company, I highlighted the opportunity for investors to earn a high but stable yield, especially with the growth targets it has set for itself by 2021. I still stick by my statements from that article.

However, the only difference today is my growing worry about BP's slow progress in de-levering itself. It is very likely for the energy markets to continue being depressed until the next year. Therefore, it is imperative for the company to act soon. For this reason, I would rate BP as a Hold/Neutral until there is some traction on this issue being resolved going into the next year. Of course, I will reevaluate my rating higher at that point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.