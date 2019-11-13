Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory: Activist Involvement Could Unlock Value

While a sale of the company seems less likely, AB Value could help push for other changes (management, strategy) to move the needle.

In response, the board is exploring strategic alternatives. But so far, plenty of tire kicking but no bids from potential buyers.

Activist fund AB Value has taken a position and is holding management's feet to the fire.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) is not See's Candies. At least not yet. Perhaps, a Buffett acolyte like Sardar Biglari will snap it up and try to replicate the magic.

But, in the meantime, an activist is knocking on their door. AB Value has put management's feet to the fire. In response to their nomination of directors, the company has retained outside advisors to explore a sale. So far, these efforts have not produced a bid considered reasonable by the board.

It's safe to say this dog has a few fleas. Business performance has eroded. The company was more profitable during the last recession than it is today. But whether via a sale, or via an activist pushing for operational changes, RMCF could see its fortunes improve within the next few years.

Background

As the company's name implies, RMCF sells chocolate. The company is similar to See's Candies in that it sells via its own locations. The company has 337 stores in the US and overseas. Only 2 are company-owned. The rest are franchises or overseas licensees. Many of RMCF's locations are co-branded with Cold Stone Creamery.

The company got its start in the 1980s and grinded its way to a solidly profitable business. The company's cash flows permit it to pay a high dividend yield (5.6%), although the payout rate is now over 100%.

But the company has been in modest decline for several years. Generating $41.5m in sales and $8.2m in EBITDA in FY2015, trailing twelve-month sales and EBITDA are down to $34.2m and $5m, respectively.

The company's attempts at diversification have been mixed. In 2013, RMCF owned two frozen yogurt chains (Aspen Leaf Yogurt and Yogurtini). That year, RMCF swapped these assets for a 60% stake in U-Swirl Inc. (OTCPK:SWRL). RMCF eventually loaned SWRL money to executive a follow-on acquisition. This loan was secured by SWRL's operating assets.

In 2016, SWRL defaulted on the loan, and RMCF took full ownership of the frozen yogurt business. SWRL still exists as a corporate shell.

The U-Swirl business generates positive EBITDA, but has not been a strong performer. With the chocolate business treading water, and diversification a non-starter, the company offers little in terms of organic catalysts.

This makes activist involvement a key driver of RMCF's future performance. In the past year, the arrival of AB Value has pushed the company to make big moves in the "enhancing shareholder value" department.

Activist Involvement Is RMCF's Main Catalyst

In 2018, activist fund AB Value started accumulating RMCF stock. By April, AB Value filed a 13-D. The fund currently holds 7.7% of RMCF's outstanding shares. AB Value's manager, Andrew T. Berger, is an experienced microcap activist. He has also been active in distressed debt investments, including in the restaurant industry (Cosi Inc.).

This proxy filing breaks down the battle between AB Value and RMCF. After building up a position, Berger started communication with RMCF's management. At the same time, the company's founder (Franklin Crail) announced his retirement as CEO/President of RMCF.

Since April, Berger has pushed for himself and Mary Kennedy Thompson to be added to the board. Ms. Thompson has experience in the franchising business. RMCF rebuffed this request, so AB Value took the next step and delivered a nomination notice in May.

With AB Value moving in, RMCF hired North Point advisors to help "explore strategic alternatives" (i.e. a sale). RMCF's current CEO (Bryan Merryman) confirmed AB Value's proxy fight moves motivated an evaluation of strategic alternatives.

The proxy filing also contains interesting tidbits on RMCF's operations. Among their list of grievances, AB Value pointed out RMCF's lack of manufacturing efficiencies. Gross margins have fallen from 30.3% in FY 2015 to 19.9% in FY 2019.

AB Value also points out despite declining margins, the company "more than doubled the number of its distinct product offerings". RMCF's facility only operates at 41% capacity.

RMCF Delays Shareholder Vote

On August 28, RMCF announced the annual meeting date. With the date January 9, 2020, this means, it has been more than a year since RMCF's last annual meeting (August 17, 2018)

Berger was not coy when addressing RMCF management. He lambasted the company's move to delay the annual shareholder meeting, seeing it as a ploy to buy time before Berger's candidates are put up for a vote.

What is Berger's end game? A sale of the company? A 2-3 year turnaround, followed by a sale? Given management's lack of success finding a buyer (more below), shareholder activism may not do much to move the RMCF share price.

While the company is undervalued relative to peers (more below), there is good reason why. Rocky Mountain previously built up a solid business, but performance over the past few years indicates its salad days may be over.

The company's diversification has been a mistake. The U-Swirl business needs to be sold pronto. The last thing RMCF needs is to add more also-ran franchises to its portfolio. As the business continues to lose sales, how much longer is Rocky Mountain a strong enough brand for a buyer?

Valuation: Clear Discount To Peers, Recent Confectionery Deals

RMCF currently trades at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.7. This is a sharp discount to the EBITDA multiples of its larger peers:

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY): EV/EBITDA of 16.5

Lindt & Sprungli (OTCPK:LDSVF): EV/EBITDA of 22.2

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR): EV/EBITDA of 22.7

RMCF's smaller size and relatively poor operating performance may justify this discount. The aforementioned peers are established players that own multi-billion dollar brands. In the right hands, RMCF has potential. But it likely will never be a billion-dollar brand.

Looking at confectionery industry deal comps over the last five years, deep-pocketed buyers have been willing to pay high valuations for bolt-ons. According to Duff & Phelps, the six-year median EV/EBITDA for confectionery/snack deals has been 14.6x.

But buyers may be paying these multiples for growing confectionery businesses. Or at least established brands with stable, consistent sales. Unless a buyer is willing to take a gamble with a strategy change, RMCF is not the most attractive bolt-on candidate.

A buyer would also have to contend with the U-Swirl frozen yogurt business (which I assume they'd sell). To get an accurate valuation, let's assess each component of the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Based on Note 9 in the FY 2019 10-K, we know that the segments that make up the chocolate business (Franchising, Manufacturing, and Retail) have segment EBITDA of around $7.2m (adding up each segment's operating profit and depreciation/amortization expenses):

Source: RMCF 10-K (May 29, 2019)

Assigning a 14x multiple to this business gives us $100.8m. Of course, this valuation may be misleading. Based on prior performance, RMCF has around $3.5-3.9m in annual overhead expenses. But given the size of RMCF relative to potential buyers, much of this cost could be eliminated.

To be conservative, let's assume a strategic buyer is able to reduce overhead of the Rocky Mountain business to $2m/year. This gives us an estimated adjusted EBITDA of around $5m. Assigning a 14x multiple to this gives us $70 million.

As I mentioned above, RMCF's manufacturing facility operates at less than half capacity. A new buyer could shift some manufacturing to this site, wringing out additional cost savings.

U-Swirl

Based on the segment breakdown, U-Swirl generates ~$1m/year in EBITDA. But much of this is depreciation and amortization. Again, there is also overhead costs to consider. Let's say RMCF wanted to unload U-Swirl and was willing to take a bath.

I could see a private equity owner of franchise business buying U-Swirl. Perhaps, a middle market private equity firm focused on consumer franchise businesses. 7x EBITDA would be a bargain, especially if the PE buyer could merge it into another franchise management business. With this, we get $7m for U-Swirl.

Real Estate

RMCF owns its Durango, CO, manufacturing facility. This 53,000 square foot property is worth $5.5m based on its assigned book value (before depreciation). Durango is in the Southwest corner of the state, near the border with New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona.

Based on a LoopNet search, there are few comps available. None of the properties nearby are going for the ~$100 PSF book value of the RMCF facility. A sale-leaseback may not be a strong option, either.

To be conservative, I am not assessing a separate value for the Durango site. A strategic buyer could close it down, moving operations to their own plants to save money. Alternatively, they could take advantage of the plant's capacity to shift production there. Let's say this is another asset to seal the deal.

Sum of the Parts

As of August 31, RMCF has $5.7m in cash. The company's debt consists of current long-term debt maturities of $0.48m, plus lease liabilities (current and long-term) of around $3m. Deducting these from the cash gives us $2.7m in cash. Let's assume this cash is necessary for working capital and ignore it for sum-of-the-parts purposes.

Adding up our $70m valuation for Rocky Mountain Chocolate with the $7m value for U-Swirl gives us $77m, or about $12.84/share.

Let's round down to the nearest $0.50. I believe $12.50/share is a fair price. For a strategic buyer, this could be a win. Even if they unload U-Swirl for a song, they get a profitable candy business, plus a less than half-used manufacturing facility. Even if keeping the factory open is not viable, they could reduce the net cost of the acquisition by selling the property.

Are There Potential Buyers Out There?

Who would buy RMCF? Lindt & Sprungli could find it to be a nice add-on. Lindt likely paid more than 20x EBITDA to buy Russell Stover back in 2014. Other deep-pocketed potential buyers include Italian confectionery giant Ferraro. In 2017, Ferraro bought Fannie May chocolates, a similar business.

But while there is potential for strategic buyers to step in, a recent press release casts doubt on the success of a sale. On November 11, RMCF provided an update on the "strategic alternatives process".

The release mentioned that the company received an unsolicited takeover offer for the company back in March. But after conducting due diligence, the buyer backed out. Talks with other potential buyers also resulted in zero headway.

This ties into the key risk with RMCF stock: eroding operating performance. While M&A deals have been aplenty in the confectionery space, buyers are concerned with the current trajectory of RMCF's business.

Key Risks With RMCF Stock

Eroding Operating Performance

There are a few caveats for RMCF stock. Simply put, the company is not growing. As of the latest 10-Q, sales were down 5.3% year over year. But thanks to decreased franchise and operating costs, pre-tax income went up, from $1m in Q3 2018 to $1.2m in Q3 2019.

For the six months ending August 31, 2019, sales were also down. Total revenue was $15.8m, down from $16.2m during the same period in 2018. But again, decreased sales and marketing costs helped boost pre-tax income from $1.8m to $2.2m.

This boost is an uptick after years of decline. Since 2015, the company has become less profitable. Much of this is driven by the closure of some RMCF and U-Swirl locations. Based on AB Value's remarks in the Proxy Filing, the number of RMCF outlets has declined 9% since FY15. The yogurt business has fared worse, with 59% fewer outlets now compared to FY15.

Whether the company remains independent or is acquired by a third party, new strategies are needed.

Another issue is how this company will fare in a recession. But looking at past financials, the company weathered the last recession fairly well. Between FY 2008 and FY 2009, operating income fell from $7.9m to $5.8m:

(Source: RMCF FY2012 10-K)

Performance stayed around this level until FY13, when operating income fell to $2.54m. This drop was a one-time event, triggered by the initial U-Swirl transaction.

This rebounded by 2014, seeing operating income go above the $6m level throughout 2015-2016, before seeing declines starting in FY17.

With a secular decline in Rocky Mountain's popularity, I am concerned about how the company will do next recession. Eroding performance has scared off potential buyers.

With RMCF not the most prime takeover target for strategic or financial buyers, we may be barking up the wrong tree in terms of an M&A catalyst.

Liquidity And A Double-edged Dividend

One interesting factor with RMCF is the dividend. The company's low debt and high cash flow allow it to pay a nice yield (5.65%) to investors. But as I mentioned above, the payout ratio is well over 100%.

RMCF has paid out this dividend for years, even during the last downturn. The quarterly dividend has increased from 0.10 in the late 2000s to 0.12 today. RMCF is no dividend growth play, but this yield may serve as a floor for the RMCF stock price.

Unless we see a dividend cut. RMCF has cash on hand to cover the difference, but what happens if operating performance takes a dive? This relatively illiquid microcap stock could see a big drop if yield-hungry investors dump the shares on a dividend cut.

Liquidity is another major concern. This stock only trades a few thousand shares a day. If AB Value fails to make headway and starts trimming their position, the stock could fall materially.

But no value play is without its flaws. In a wide portfolio of microcap value stocks, the company may be a worthwhile position.

Consider RMCF For A Microcap Value Portfolio

There are many good reasons why RMCF stock is undervalued relative to peers. RMCF is no See's Candies, but it could be in the hands of the right operator.

A strategic buyer like Lindt or Ferraro may see the company as a bolt-on opportunity. Given the high multiples of recent deals, perhaps, they would be open to paying the industry deal median (around 14x EBITDA) to buy this dog with a few fleas.

AB Value is the key catalyst to drive value in the short term. Whether AB Value gets the company sold, or pushes for management changes, the presence of activism helps to mitigate the current management from sitting on their hands and doing nothing. It also helps that the founder has retired. Based on last year's proxy statement, it appears none of Franklin Crail's children are involved in the business. This says to me that RMCF may be open to management/strategy changes to improve profitability.

But, on the other hand, the company has engaged in pursuing strategic alternatives. So far, they have not found an adequate buyer. However, we do not know whether they can't find a buyer at the valuation discussed above (around $12/share), or a buyer at a valuation that motivates the company's founder to cash out.

So, bottom line, is RMCF a buy? RMCF is a worthy consideration for a microcap portfolio. The recent status of the sales process indicates buyers are not as interested in RMCF as a bolt-on. But the continued efforts of AB Value may mean other changes to move the needle within a reasonable timeframe.

