Dividend Increases: November 4-8, 2019

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

I like monitoring dividend increases because I consider stocks with regular dividend increases to be candidates for further analysis.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly and sustainably if they grow earnings sufficiently.

The Dividend Champions List [CCC list] is my primary watch list.

This past week, 19 companies in the CCC list announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I own. The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Stocks I own in my portfolio are highlighted in yellow. Companies with market caps below $1B and stocks with yields below 1% are colored red. Dividend increases of at least 10% are colored green.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. HII designs and builds both non-nuclear and nuclear-powered ships, and provides refueling, overhaul, and inactivation services.

On Nov. 5, HII declared a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share.

This is an increase of 19.8% from the prior dividend of 86¢.

Payable Dec. 13, to shareholders of record on Nov. 28; ex-div: Nov. 27.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

AL is an aircraft leasing company that purchases and leases commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. AL was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

On Nov. 7, AL declared a quarterly dividend of 15¢ per share.

This is an increase of 15.4% from the prior dividend of 13¢.

Payable Jan. 6, to shareholders of record on Dec. 20; ex-div: Dec. 19.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN)

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, AAN operates as an omni-channel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. The company operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. AAN also is involved in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

On Nov. 5, AAN declared a quarterly dividend of 4¢ per share.

This is an increase of 14.3% from the prior dividend of 3.50¢.

Payable Jan. 6, to shareholders of record on Dec. 19; ex-div: Dec. 18.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

SNA manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions. It serves aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. SNA was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

On Nov. 8, SNA declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share.

This is an increase of 13.7% from the prior dividend of 95¢.

Payable Dec. 10, to shareholders of record on Nov 20; ex-div: Nov. 19.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Milpitas, California, KLAC is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. KLAC's products are used in a number of high technology industries, including the light-emitting diode and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

On Nov. 6, KLAC declared a quarterly dividend of 85¢ per share.

This is an increase of 13.3% from the prior dividend of 75¢.

Payable Dec. 3, to shareholders of record on Nov. 18; ex-div: Nov. 15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ATO and its subsidiaries are engaged in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company delivers natural gas to residential, commercial, public authority and industrial customers in nine states in the southern USA. ATO also operates intrastate gas pipelines in Texas.

On Nov. 6, ATO declared a quarterly dividend of 57.50¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.5% from the prior dividend of 52.50¢.

Payable Dec. 9, to shareholders of record on Nov. 25; ex-div: Nov. 22.

Core Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

CORE sells and distributes various food and non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, bread, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products. CORE was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

On Nov. 7, CORE declared a quarterly dividend of 12¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.1% from the prior dividend of 11¢.

Payable Dec. 13, to shareholders of record on Nov. 19; ex-div: Nov. 18.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR)

AYR, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines. The company also invests in other aviation assets, including debt investments secured by commercial jet aircraft. Its portfolio includes passenger narrow-body aircraft, passenger wide-body aircraft, and freighter aircraft. AYR was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

On Nov. 6, AYR declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.7% from the prior dividend of 30¢.

Payable Dec. 13, to shareholders of record on Nov. 28; ex-div: Nov. 27.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, EVRG supplies electricity through two operating subsidiaries, Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and Westar Energy. The company owns, operates, and maintains generation capacity and distribution lines and serves customers in Kansas and Missouri. EVRG was formed in 2018 by combining KCP&L and Westar Energy.

On Nov. 6, EVRG declared a quarterly dividend of 50.50¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.3% from the prior dividend of 47.50¢.

Payable Dec. 20, to shareholders of record on Nov. 27; ex-div: Nov. 26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

UCBI operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank, which provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, and other specialized financial services. UCBI was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

On Nov. 7, UCBI declared a quarterly dividend of 18¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.9% from the prior dividend of 17¢.

Payable Jan. 6, to shareholders of record on Dec. 16; ex-div: Dec. 13.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in New York, New York, AIZ provides specialized insurance-related products and services in North America and in select worldwide markets. The company provides homeowners insurance, individual and group health insurance, and group dental, disability, and life insurance products. AIZ also provides debt protection administration, warranties, and extended service contracts.

On Nov. 8, AIZ declared a quarterly dividend of 63¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.0% from the prior dividend of 60¢.

Payable Dec. 16, to shareholders of record on Nov. 25; ex-div: Nov. 22.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

AKR is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth. The REIT is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors.

On Nov. 5, AKR declared a quarterly dividend of 29¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.6% from the prior dividend of 28¢.

Payable Jan. 15, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31; ex-div: Dec. 30.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., CCOI provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. CCOI offers bandwidths up to 100 Gigabits per second.

On Nov. 5, CCOI declared a quarterly dividend of 64¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.2% from the prior dividend of 62¢.

Payable Dec. 9, to shareholders of record on Nov. 22; ex-div: Nov. 21.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Based in Richmond, Virginia, WRK manufactures and sells paper and packaging products for the consumer and corrugated markets. The company operates virgin and recycled fiber paperboard mills and consumer packaging converting operations. WRK manufactures containerboard, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging and preprinted liner board for sale to consumer and industrial product manufacturers.

On Nov. 7, WRK declared a quarterly dividend of 46.50¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.2% from the prior dividend of 45.50¢.

Payable Dec. 3, to shareholders of record on Nov. 19; ex-div: Nov. 18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

EMR provides technology and engineering solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of a broad range of electrical, electromechanical and electronic products and systems. Formerly known as EMR was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

On Nov. 5, EMR declared a quarterly dividend of 50¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.0% from the prior dividend of 49¢.

Payable Dec. 10, to shareholders of record on Nov. 15; ex-div: Nov. 14.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

UTMD develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools, as well as many other specialized medical devices. UTMD was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

On Nov. 5, UTMD declared a quarterly dividend of 28¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.8% from the prior dividend of 27.50¢.

Payable Jan. 3, to shareholders of record on Dec. 13; ex-div: Dec. 12.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

FUN owns and operates amusement parks, water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point on Lake Erie; Kings Island near Cincinnati; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles; and California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California. FUN was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

On Nov. 6, FUN declared a quarterly dividend of 93.50¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.1% from the prior dividend of 92.50¢.

Payable Dec. 17, to shareholders of record on Dec. 4; ex-div: Dec. 3.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Calgary, Canada, ENB is an energy transportation and distribution company with operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates the world's longest crude oil and liquids pipeline system. ENB owns and operates Canada's largest natural gas distribution company.

On Nov. 6, ENB declared a quarterly dividend of 55.97¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.0% from the prior dividend of 55.42¢.

Payable Dec. 1, to shareholders of record on Nov. 15; ex-div: Nov. 14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MCHP develops, manufactures, and sells specialized semiconductor products for a wide range of embedded control applications. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. MCHP was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

On Nov. 5, MCHP declared a quarterly dividend of 36.65¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.1% from the prior dividend of 36.60¢.

Payable Dec. 5, to shareholders of record on Nov. 21; ex-div: Nov. 20.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, AAN, SNA, and ATO.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

AAN's price line [black] is at the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in AAN in January 2010 would have returned 14.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SNA's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in SNA in January 2010 would have returned 16.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ATO's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ATO in January 2010 would have returned 15.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: November 12-25, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date AmerisourceBergen ABC 1.87% $85.54 14 12.20% 0.4 11/15 12/02 Arbor Realty Trust ABR 8.05% $14.91 8 14.40% 0.3 11/14 12/02 Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM 3.24% $43.24 44 12.00% 0.35 11/20 12/12 Aflac AFL 2.00% $53.97 37 7.90% 0.27 11/19 12/02 AGCO AGCO 0.81% $78.94 7 8.40% 0.16 11/14 12/16 Assured Guaranty AGO 1.49% $48.30 8 9.90% 0.18 11/19 12/04 Applied Industrial Technologies AIT 1.94% $63.81 10 5.50% 0.31 11/14 11/29 Apartment Investment and Management AIV 2.95% $52.82 9 9.60% 0.39 11/14 11/29 Assurant AIZ 1.93% $130.61 15 18.90% 0.63 11/22 12/16 Allete ALE 2.95% $79.71 9 3.30% 0.5875 11/14 12/01 Alaska Air ALK 1.98% $70.84 7 45.00% 0.35 11/18 12/05 Autoliv ALV 2.95% $84.06 9 4.20% 0.62 11/19 12/05 Amgen AMGN 2.62% $221.31 9 22.90% 1.45 11/14 12/06 Atmos Energy ATO 2.17% $107.00 35 6.90% 0.58 11/22 12/09 Avista AVA 3.35% $46.29 17 4.10% 0.3875 11/20 12/13 American States Water AWR 1.45% $84.36 65 6.90% 0.305 11/14 12/02 Barnes B 1.06% $60.23 8 6.60% 0.16 11/25 12/10 Booz Allen Hamilton BAH 1.49% $72.32 8 14.30% 0.27 11/13 12/02 Brunswick BC 1.60% $59.90 7 50.80% 0.24 11/18 12/13 Bunge BG 3.59% $55.72 18 11.00% 0.5 11/15 12/02 Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB 2.81% $32.78 5 4.10% 0.23 11/13 11/27 Bloomin' Brands BLMN 1.74% $23.05 5 N/A 0.1 11/15 11/27 Bassett Furniture Industries BSET 2.96% $16.91 8 16.40% 0.125 11/14 11/29 Bankwell Financial BWFG 1.81% $28.71 5 N/A 0.13 11/14 11/25 Cogent Communications CCOI 3.94% $64.90 8 22.80% 0.64 11/21 12/09 CDW CDW 1.14% $133.82 6 85.20% 0.38 11/22 12/10 Community Healthcare Trust CHCT 3.64% $45.58 5 N/A 0.415 11/14 11/29 Church & Dwight CHD 1.36% $67.05 23 9.30% 0.2275 11/14 12/02 Cummins CMI 2.85% $184.09 14 14.60% 1.311 11/13 12/02 CenterPoint Energy CNP 4.12% $27.94 14 6.00% 0.2875 11/20 12/12 Cohen & Steers CNS 2.21% $65.20 10 9.50% 0.36 11/15 12/03 Columbia Sportswear COLM 1.03% $93.27 13 14.60% 0.24 11/20 12/05 Core Mark CORE 1.83% $26.21 8 15.70% 0.12 11/18 12/13 Carlisle CSL 1.24% $161.93 43 12.90% 0.5 11/15 12/02 Calavo Growers CVGW 1.28% $86.00 8 7.40% 1.1 11/14 12/06 Chevron CVX 3.94% $120.96 32 2.80% 1.19 11/15 12/10 Community West Bancshares CWBC 2.13% $10.31 6 N/A 0.055 11/13 11/29 Discover Financial Services DFS 2.08% $84.45 9 15.20% 0.44 11/20 12/05 Duke Energy DUK 4.32% $87.59 15 3.30% 0.945 11/14 12/16 Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT 1.95% $19.49 20 4.80% 0.095 11/14 12/06 Emerson Electric EMR 2.70% $74.07 62 3.20% 0.5 11/14 12/10 Enbridge ENB 7.74% $38.26 23 10.90% 0.74 11/14 12/01 Equinix EQIX 1.85% $531.24 5 N/A 2.46 11/19 12/11 Enviva Partners EVA 7.51% $35.69 5 N/A 0.67 11/14 11/29 Expedia EXPE 1.42% $95.66 8 17.20% 0.34 11/18 12/12 First Defiance Financial FDEF 2.84% $31.04 9 26.20% 0.22 11/14 11/22 FLIR Systems FLIR 1.27% $53.43 9 12.20% 0.17 11/25 12/06 Gildan Activewear GIL 1.98% $27.09 9 20.00% 0.134 11/13 12/09 Corning GLW 2.70% $29.62 9 13.00% 0.2 11/14 12/13 Gorman-Rupp GRC 1.59% $36.58 47 9.10% 0.145 11/14 12/10 Great Western Bancorp GWB 3.39% $35.37 5 N/A 0.3 11/14 11/29 Healthcare Services HCSG 3.17% $25.22 17 2.80% 0.2 11/21 12/27 HNI HNI 3.08% $39.66 9 4.00% 0.305 11/15 12/02 Honeywell International HON 1.98% $182.01 9 12.70% 0.9 11/14 12/06 Hershey HSY 2.16% $142.85 10 8.80% 0.773 11/21 12/16 Haverty Furniture HVT 4.00% $19.98 10 24.60% 0.2 11/22 12/11 Haverty Furniture HVT-A 3.88% $19.60 10 24.80% 0.19 11/22 12/11 Hawkins HWKN 2.14% $43.01 15 4.90% 0.23 11/14 11/29 Innospec IOSP 1.04% $99.83 6 12.20% 0.52 11/18 11/27 International Paper IP 4.44% $46.22 10 9.30% 0.5125 11/14 12/16 Jones Lang LaSalle JLL 0.54% $159.86 9 13.30% 0.43 11/14 12/13 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 2.89% $131.35 57 6.40% 0.95 11/25 12/10 KLA-Tencor KLAC 1.95% $174.42 9 10.80% 0.85 11/15 12/03 Kroger KR 2.37% $27.00 14 11.50% 0.16 11/14 12/01 Gladstone Land LAND 4.43% $12.08 5 -18.60% 0.0446 11/18 11/29 Littelfuse LFUS 1.06% $180.82 10 13.80% 0.48 11/20 12/05 Eli Lilly LLY 2.28% $113.17 5 2.80% 0.645 11/14 12/10 LeMaitre Vascular LMAT 1.00% $34.17 9 19.50% 0.085 11/19 12/05 Lindsay LNN 1.39% $89.10 16 20.00% 0.31 11/14 11/29 Main Street Capital MAIN 5.78% $42.54 9 4.30% 0.205 11/19 12/11 Marriott International MAR 1.45% $132.53 10 19.50% 0.48 11/20 12/31 Microchip Technology MCHP 1.58% $93.68 18 0.60% 0.37 11/20 12/05 Moody's MCO 0.92% $217.46 10 14.40% 0.5 11/20 12/12 Marcus MCS 1.91% $33.52 6 12.00% 0.16 11/22 12/16 Manulife Financial MFC 5.02% $19.92 5 11.80% 0.25 11/18 12/19 Magna International MGA 2.63% $55.50 9 15.60% 0.365 11/21 12/06 Marathon Petroleum MPC 3.27% $64.90 9 19.00% 0.53 11/19 12/10 MSCI MSCI 1.10% $246.18 6 N/A 0.68 11/14 11/27 Middlesex Water MSEX 1.70% $60.31 47 3.90% 0.2562 11/14 12/02 Microsoft MSFT 1.39% $147.07 18 12.10% 0.51 11/20 12/12 Neenah Paper NP 2.43% $74.20 9 18.60% 0.45 11/14 12/03 Oil-Dri Corporation of America ODC 2.86% $35.02 17 4.90% 0.25 11/14 11/29 Oshkosh OSK 1.30% $91.96 7 45.90% 0.3 11/15 12/02 Otter Tail OTTR 2.81% $49.85 6 2.40% 0.35 11/14 12/10 PBF Logistics PBFX 9.69% $21.47 6 N/A 0.52 11/13 11/26 Provident Financial Services PFS 3.65% $25.18 9 7.90% 0.23 11/14 11/29 Pool POOL 1.08% $204.36 9 18.70% 0.55 11/13 11/27 Primerica PRI 1.05% $129.95 10 17.80% 0.34 11/19 12/13 Prudential Financial PRU 4.29% $93.31 11 15.80% 1 11/25 12/12 Phillips 66 PSX 3.05% $118.10 8 18.50% 0.9 11/15 12/02 Ryder System R 4.19% $53.45 15 10.30% 0.56 11/15 12/20 Robert Half International RHI 2.16% $57.52 16 11.80% 0.31 11/22 12/13 Reliance Steel & Aluminum RS 1.90% $115.72 9 9.70% 0.55 11/14 12/06 Ruth's Hospitality RUTH 2.14% $24.35 7 29.70% 0.13 11/20 12/05 Shenandoah Telecommunications SHEN 0.79% $36.57 6 8.40% 0.29 11/13 12/02 Sherwin-Williams SHW 0.77% $587.24 41 11.50% 1.13 11/14 12/06 Selective Insurance SIGI 1.35% $68.21 5 7.30% 0.23 11/14 12/02 J.M. Smucker SJM 3.35% $105.13 22 8.20% 0.88 11/14 12/02 Southern Missouri Bancorp SMBC 1.61% $37.24 8 9.10% 0.15 11/14 11/29 Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG 2.18% $106.18 10 7.20% 0.58 11/25 12/10 Standard Motor Products SMP 1.69% $54.42 10 13.80% 0.23 11/14 12/02 Snap-on SNA 2.56% $168.94 9 16.60% 1.08 11/19 12/10 Southern SO 4.09% $60.69 19 3.40% 0.62 11/15 12/06 Simon Property SPG 5.34% $153.60 10 12.60% 2.05 11/14 11/29 S&P Global SPGI 0.89% $255.13 46 12.30% 0.57 11/25 12/11 Extended Stay America STAY 6.37% $14.45 6 N/A 0.23 11/19 12/04 Steris STE 1.02% $145.60 15 10.20% 0.37 11/25 12/20 Southwest Gas SWX 2.88% $75.74 13 9.80% 0.545 11/14 12/02 TE Connectivity TEL 1.97% $93.18 7 12.40% 0.46 11/21 12/06 Target TGT 2.44% $108.35 52 9.80% 0.66 11/19 12/10 TJX TJX 1.58% $58.40 23 21.90% 0.23 11/13 12/05 Thomson Reuters TRI 2.11% $68.26 26 1.30% 0.36 11/20 12/16 Timberland Bancorp TSBK 2.10% $28.61 7 34.10% 0.15 11/14 11/29 Tractor Supply TSCO 1.45% $96.63 10 19.60% 0.35 11/22 12/10 United Parcel Service UPS 3.12% $123.01 10 8.00% 0.96 11/15 12/04 U.S. Physical Therapy USPH 1.03% $116.96 9 18.10% 0.3 11/15 12/13 United Technologies UTX 1.98% $148.39 25 5.30% 0.735 11/14 12/10 Visa V 0.67% $179.74 12 20.40% 0.3 11/14 12/03 Valero Energy VLO 3.58% $100.48 9 30.90% 0.9 11/19 12/11 Vulcan Materials VMC 0.91% $136.51 6 94.70% 0.31 11/18 12/05 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 2.92% $62.72 44 7.30% 0.4575 11/15 12/12 WEC Energy WEC 2.71% $87.18 16 8.90% 0.59 11/13 12/01 Whirlpool WHR 3.09% $155.31 9 13.90% 1.2 11/14 12/15 WestRock WRK 4.63% $40.64 10 26.90% 0.47 11/18 12/03 Aqua America WTR 2.17% $43.20 27 7.70% 0.2343 11/14 12/01 Woodward WWD 0.58% $112.45 5 12.20% 0.1625 11/15 12/02 Zions Bancorporation ZION 2.68% $50.72 7 51.60% 0.34 11/13 11/21

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.