Trio Of Sentiment Indicators Suggests Short-Term Top Ahead In S&P 500

Quantitative analysis based on combination of the three sentiment indicators points to short-term turbulence in the next 1-3 months, and clear skies afterwards.

While CBOE Equity put-call ratio has dropped towards multi-year lows after a surge in call options buying, CBOE Index put-call ratio continues to hover near recent highs.

Spread between bullish and bearish sentiment according to AAII Investor Sentiment Survey jumped 40% month-over-month, an anomaly which happens only 1% of the time.

After a relentless ~8% rally from the early October lows to reach 3100 in S&P 500 (SPY) today, investors and traders have turned increasingly optimistic about the outlook in stock prices based on various sentiment indicators. Here a few key observations:

AAII Bullish-Bearish Spread Explodes 40% Higher in a month

According to the AAII Investor Sentiment Survey:

Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, jumped 6.3 percentage points to 40.3%. Optimism was last higher on May 8, 2019 (43.1%). Bullish sentiment is above its historical average of 38.0% for just the ninth time this year.

In addition, the spread between bullish and bearish sentiment widened to 16%. More importantly, the month-over-month jump of 40% in the spread was one of the biggest on record and happened only 6 other times last 10 years (1% percentile).

Empirically, we observe that while 5 out of 7 times stocks continued to drift higher the ensuing month, gains are limited to an average of ~1%. Meanwhile, much more substantial sell-offs followed in the 2 other occurrences during 2008 and 2011. That said, long-term picture is bullish with higher highs in every occasion.

Occurrences and forward returns in SPY where 1-mo Chg in AAII Bull-Bear Spread > 40% and AAII Bull-Bear Spread > 10%

Week Ending SPY Close AAII Bull AAII Bear AAII Spread 1-mo Chg 1-mo Forward Return 3-mo Forward Return 6-mo Forward Return 1-yr Forward Return 2008-11-03 74.87 44.8% 33.3% 11.5% +41% -6.32% -6.58% 0.58% 17.10% 2009-08-03 82.43 50.0% 35.2% 14.8% +42% 0.85% 6.36% 6.47% 13.19% 2010-09-20 95.82 45.0% 25.4% 19.6% +48% 3.07% 9.96% 15.45% 0.85% 2011-07-04 113.80 41.8% 24.7% 17.1% +40% -10.65% -13.46% -3.88% 2.95% 2013-05-06 143.70 40.8% 27.4% 13.4% +49% 0.85% 4.16% 9.60% 17.34% 2016-03-07 188.45 37.4% 24.4% 13.0% +42% 1.38% 4.14% 6.28% 19.74% 2018-01-01 264.63 59.8% 15.6% 44.2% +42% 0.74% -4.63% 1.59% -5.94% 2019-11-04 308.94 40.3% 23.9% 16.4% +40% ? ? ? ? Average -1.44% -0.01% 5.16% 9.32% Median 0.85% 4.14% 6.28% 13.19% % Positive 71% 57% 86% 86%

Bifurcation in CBOE Equity and Index Put-Call Ratio

Switching gears, we gauge traders' sentiment based on CBOE's equity and index put-call ratios. The former focuses on options traded on individual stocks while the latter focuses on options traded on the major indices, such as the S&P 500 (SPY), Dow (DIA) and Nasdaq (QQQ). On the back of the massive rally in stocks the past month, the equity put-call ratio has dropped to 0.60, which is near lows in recent years and suggests relatively bullish sentiment. On the other hand, the index put-call ratio has dropped only slightly to 1.23 and remains above long-term average, contradicting the message from its equity counterpart.

The spread between index and equity put-call ratio stands at 0.63, which is higher only 20% of the time. Before analyzing further, we take a look at another options related sentiment indicator.

Leveraged Funds' Net Short Positioning in VIX Futures Remains Elevated

According to the Commitments of Traders (CoT) report, the net short positioning (# contracts short - # contracts long) by leveraged funds has been hovering at around 90,000 contracts. In other words, speculators continue to bet on declining volatility and can be interpreted as sign of complacency. While not at extremes, previous short-term pullbacks have occurred when net short positioning is at least above current levels.

Statistical Analysis on the Trio of Sentiment Indicators

In a statistical analysis based on combination of the above 3 indicators, we discovered that in the past 10 years, there has only been 6 other times when:

1) AAII Bull-Bear Spread is above 10%

2) CBOE Index - Equity P/C Spread is above 0.55

3) Leveraged Funds' VIX Futures Net Short Positioning 4-Week Average is above 90,000 contracts

Table 2: Occurrences and forward returns in SPY where AAII Bull-Bear Spread > 10% and CBOE Index - Equity P/C Spread > 0.55 and Leveraged Funds' VIX Futures Net Positioning 4-Week Average > 90,000

Week Ending SPY Close AAII Bull-Bear Spread CBOE Equity P/C 1-Mo Average CBOE Index P/C 1-Mo Average CBOE Index-Equity P/C Spread VIX Futures Lev Money Net Short Positioning 4-Wk Average 1-mo Forward Return 3-mo Forward Return 6-mo Forward Return 1-yr Forward Return 2012-03-19 120.14 14.6% 0.62 1.30 0.69 92,789 -1.22% -3.94% 5.00% 13.90% 2012-03-26 121.14 17.0% 0.62 1.34 0.73 97,532 -0.30% -2.84% 3.32% 13.74% 2012-04-02 120.26 10.4% 0.61 1.33 0.72 97,536 -2.00% -2.57% 5.65% 13.46% 2016-07-11 202.68 12.5% 0.66 1.24 0.58 112,370 1.22% -0.76% 6.35% 16.09% 2018-10-01 282.21 20.6% 0.61 1.29 0.68 123,243 -5.53% -11.80% 1.29% 4.30% 2018-11-05 272.35 10.1% 0.67 1.23 0.56 91,845 -5.11% -2.06% 4.79% 13.44% 2019-11-04 308.94 16.4% 0.60 1.23 0.63 91,819 ? ? ? ? Average -2.16% -3.99% 4.40% 12.49% Median -1.61% -2.71% 4.89% 13.60% % Positive 17% 0% 100% 100%

We observe that while the outlook in SPY is clearly negative over the next 1-3 months, higher highs would follow after 6 months 100% of the time.

To conclude, sentiment indicators are signalling near-term turbulence ahead in stock market. That being said, consistent with our previous relative value analysis between bonds and stocks, the analysis is supportive of long-term bullish outlook. We recommend waiting for pullback or consolidation to enter long positions, as well as the following short-term trade setup:

- Sell 312 Dec 20 covered calls (for SPY holders) or Sell 312-314 Dec 20 call spreads

Rationale: Potential short-term upside in SPY looks limited to around 1% based on the above analysis. Even in the case of a spike resulting from agreement in "Phase One" trade deal between U.S. and China, we believe it has largely been priced in and profit taking would most likely take place. Hence, selling 1-month covered calls / spreads looks compelling from risk-reward perspective which would profit from either scenario of muted upside or pullback.

