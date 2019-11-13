Hercules: Undervalued BDC With 9.2% Yield

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) is an internally managed business development company (BDC) with a market capitalization of nearly $1.5 billion.

As it stands today, the company is in a strong position relative to its investment portfolio and where its common equity shares trade today.

Latest Earnings

The company released its latest earnings results earlier this month on Nov. 3. The company reported net investment income (or "NII") of $38.9 million, representing a near-33% increase on a year-over-year basis. HTGC's total investment income was $69.2 million, up nearly 32% year-over-year from Q3 2018. On a per share basis, NII of $0.37 is strong.

The company has a history of strong shareholder returns and I am comfortable with the 9.2%+ yield offered at current levels for the common equity as the distribution is covered in excess of 100%.

Source: macrotrends.net

HTGC has a solid history of dividend growth and payouts, issuing $1.33/share in YTD distributions so far in 2019 alone. Since its IPO in 2005, HTGC has issued $920 million in aggregate distributions, or $16.30/share. Unlikely many other investments with high yield, though, HTGC's yield is arguably sustainable on a go-forward basis as it is a lower yield on cost at today's share price levels than the company's effective yield on its investment credit portfolio of ~13.4%.

While HTGC is currently trading at a premium to NAV of 1.32x (compared to its BDC peers which trade within a 0.85-1.1x NAV band, typically), I still think it is a worthwhile investment due to its strong history of dividend growth and comfortable margin of safety relative to the actual yield the portfolio obtains from its underlying companies. Its Q3 2019, NAV of $10.38/share is attractive even at a $13/share+ price. This consistent premium-to-NAV trading also allows the company to issue equity under their ATM facility on an accretive basis to NAV.

For those investors comfortable writing put options, one contract I have my eye on is the April 17, 2020 $12.50 strike put option. At $0.20/contract, the $12.30/share break-even offers 11%+ cushion to the downside while allowing investors to capture some current yield by selling this premium today.

One thing I also love about the HTGC business model is that Hercules often obtains equity warrants for its venture debt deals with growth companies. While the current environment has been less than friendly to unprofitable "growth" companies coming public, this warrant portfolio nonetheless stands to make HTGC some serious returns upon the successful IPO of these companies at higher valuations than when Hercules provides debt capital. The company estimates the warrant gains could amount to between $0.55 and $1.27 on a per-share basis, even assuming half of the warrants in the portfolio will not monetize.

HTGC also has several debt issues for investors comfortable with those securities, including 4.625% notes due 2022, baby bonds due 2033 and 2025, convertible notes due 2022, and two tranches of asset-backed notes due 2027 and 2028 respectively.

Risks

As HTGC's team is focused on deploying capital into growth companies, there always is a risk for macroeconomic or cyclical fundamentals to deteriorate, in which case the capital raising outlook for growth companies could become less favorable. As a debt lender, however, this does not pose a huge risk in my view as HTGC has a diversified portfolio of credits and generally has a first lien senior secured position in the capital structures of companies in which it invests. Most of HTGC's portfolio investments are publicly traded as well and have access to public capital markets; even in worst-case scenarios for capital raising in the growth company space, there exists the potential for these companies to issue equity to service the debt due to HTGC.

The risk of declining underwriting standards is also one to watch, as the bull cycle becomes longer in the tooth. The Hercules team has a strong track record, but things change especially when cycles begin to turn - I will be continuing to follow HTGC's credit underwriting closely. One good way for investors to do this is to set up a Google alert for Hercules Capital in order to receive up-to-date intelligence on press releases put out by companies that receive financing from HTGC.

Investors should be aware that the HTGC common equity tends to trade at a premium to NAV, typically in the 1.3-1.6x range. While the common equity shares today are at the lower end of this range, there is no reason this range could not break and that the equity shares would trade closer to NAV or even at a discount to NAV, affecting returns for shareholders detrimentally. I am comfortable with this risk to the long thesis as the company should recover its premium to NAV trading position over a medium to long-term investment horizon, as I believe its fundamentals are better than those of other public BDCs.

Conclusion

HTGC is a strong BDC and has limited downside risk on a prospective basis. I consider it a strong generator of yield in my portfolio, and will be watching for additional downside in the equity price in order to add opportunistically. Good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HTGC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.