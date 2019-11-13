Time For Taubman - Strong Total Return Potential

Taubman's real estate is extremely valuable and the tenant mix is more diverse than ever. I see strong gains ahead.

Taubman's dividend yield is now approaching 8%, driven by the collapse in the share price (fell by more than 50% since 2015).

Taubman Centers (TCO), founded in 1950, owns, manages and/or leases 26 regional and super-regional malls in the US, located in major markets, as well as Asia. Specifically:

20 owned properties in the US

4 owned properties in Asia (through Taubman Asia), with 1 project under development (Starfield Anseong Anseong, South Korea)

2 managed/leased centers i.e. no ownership (Miami Worldcenter Miami and The Shops at Belmond Charleston Place)

TCO was the first publicly traded UPREIT (IPO 1992) and joined the S&P 400 MidCap Index in January 2011.

TCO focuses on 'Trophy' Malls

TCO's focus is on premium A-Malls, in many instances also known as 'trophy malls'. In fact, the US portfolio is the most productive in the nation as well as relative to listed peers, including Simon Property Group (SPG) and Macerich (MAC), generating sales of $868 PSF.

Green Street Advisors, in their US Annual Grade Review, place TCO's mall portfolio between A+ and A quality, as depicted by the orange arrow in the chart below. Source: Taubman July 2019 Investor Presentation, slide 6 (data from Green Street Advisors, LLC. (2019) Annual Grade Review)

Note: grades are based on merchandise mix, productivity, location, condition/appeal and other factors.

Solid Q3 2019 results

TCO recently reported solid Q3 2019 results. Key highlights include:

sales PSF were up 11.2%, marking the 13th consecutive quarter of growth (trailing 12-month tenant sales PSF at $868)

(trailing 12-month tenant sales PSF at $868) pro-rata total portfolio NOI (excluding lease cancellation income) was up 0.7% for the quarter, and up 3.6% YTD

average rent PSF was $56.03, up 2.3%, bringing YTD growth to 1.7%

ending occupancy in comparable centers was 93.4%, up 0.1% from Q3 2018

dividend coverage remains strong, in the high 70% region based on AFFO. TCO has increased dividends 22 times in the past 24 years (note, the dividend has never been reduced, not in even during the financial crisis)

Dividend per share history:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Even during the so-called retail apocalypse, the dividend has kept on increasing. For example, it has grown by more than 5% CAGR over the past 5 years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Excluding Asia, tenant sales PSF in US comparable centers were up 12.3%, bringing 12-month trailing US sales PSF to $964. Year to date, US sales PSF were up 15%. In terms of Tesla inflating sales results, Adam Levine-Weinberg wrote an article on Macerich, which I recommend reading. TCO's CEO commented "While Tesla continues to positively impact our growth, sales for the quarter were otherwise solid”. In any event, these sales results are impressive.

In terms of financing activities, TCO successfully extended the maturities of their line of credit and term loan, at lower borrowing rates. The line of credit was extended from February 2021 to February 2024 (with two six-month extension options) and the term loan was extended from February 2022 to February 2025.

Net Income and Diluted EPS were higher due to the sale of interest in Starfield Hanam, as TCO recognized a gain on disposition of $139M and a gain on remeasurement of $145M. In particular, earlier this year in September, TCO completed the sale of 50% interest in Starfield Hanam (South Korea) to Blackstone for $300M. Following the transaction, TCO retained 17.15% ownership interest. Out of the $300M, TCO received net proceeds of ~$240M, following the allocation of property-level debt and transaction costs, which were used to pay down debt. What's more, TCO recognized a $4M promote fee (net of tax), as Blackstone also purchased the 14.7% interest in Starfield Hanam that was owned by TCO's institutional JV partner.

The Starfield Hanam sale is consistent with TCO's announcement to sell 50% of its three Asia-based shopping centers to Blackstone, which will result in TCO remaining the partner responsible for the joint management of the assets and retain the following ownership stakes:

17.15% in Starfield Hanam (South Korea) - as discussed above

25% in CityOn.Xi’an (China)

24.5% in CityOn.Zhengzhou (China)

This transaction was executed at an average cap rate of 4.1% (based on 2018 NOI), allowing TCO to deleverage in an accretive manner. In my view, this was a sensible decision given that cap rates in the US mall sector are all over the place, apparently higher than Asia even though there are very limited transactions i.e. very limited price discovery. Therefore, TCO essentially played the cap rate arbitrage between the US and Asia. Through this transaction, TCO simplified the capital structure, reduced debt, repatriated cash and increased total liquidity. In terms of debt metrics, the following was accomplished:

Debt-to-EBTIDA: lowered by ~0.5x, (results in low 8x range)

Interest Coverage Ratio: improved by ~25 bps (about 3x)

Fixed Charge Ratio: improved by ~20 bps (about 2.3x)

Reducing Debt-to-EBTIDA below 8x is a key focus. As the CEO mentioned during the Q3 2019 conference call:

We’re going to be looking for ways to opportunistically address that. Obviously, growth in EBITDA is a piece of that. We are very focused and try and get – to get back down below 8x. But this is going to be an ongoing monitoring for us. It's ongoing focus for us. And if we can find more opportunistic way like we did with the Blackstone transaction to get that number down, we're going to do that every time.

The Asia transaction is a good example of TCO's ongoing capital recycling strategy, that has minimized the need to raise common equity. In fact, historically, TCO's growth has been predominantly self-funded. On a net basis, TCO have issued only ~$50M of common equity since IPO (more than 25 years ago). Nonetheless, TCO's market cap has quadrupled since then.

Source: Taubman Asia Blackstone Transactions Presentation, slide 3

Five Key Success Factors

TCO identifies that performance is driven by the following "five key success factors":

Best Demographics Best Locations Premier In-Line Tenants High Quality Anchors & Department Stores Omnichannel Complementary

Source: Taubman July 2019 Investor Presentation, slide 9

In terms of 'Best Demographics', TCO focuses on high household income and densely populated locations.

Source: Taubman July 2019 Investor Presentation, slide 11 (data from Evercore ISI Research Reports dated March 11, 2019.

In other words, TCO shares the view that the average household income of the MSA served by a retail venue should significantly exceed the national average so that the center can be characterized as 'successful'. This is why high-end mall owners, like TCO, choose to locate in high-income areas and often look at metrics such as average household income and median household income, inter alia.

Moreover, TCO focuses on the the top U.S. markets as part of its 'Best Locations' focus.

Source: Taubman July 2019 Investor Presentation, slide 10 (data from Green Street Advisors. U.S. Mall Outlook 2019, Mall REIT Asset Value Concentration by Market.)

In other words, locating in top MSAs is key to attract high profile tenants. It is an important consideration especially for luxury and high-ticket tenants like Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Tesla and Apple, among others.

In addition, TCO has an edge especially with regards to struggling anchor department stores. In fact, TCO has the greatest exposure to high quality specialty department stores like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdales (owned by Macy's), and the lowest exposure to 'troubled' department stores like Sears and JCP.

Source: Taubman July 2019 Investor Presentation, slide 15

It goes without saying that high quality anchors attract both inline retailers and customers, and Taubman’s portfolio is well-positioned in this regard.

What's more, TCO's high quality assets are experiencing growing demand from digitally native and emerging brands like Casper, Indochino, UNTUCKit, Fabletics, Industrious and True Food Kitchen, among others.

Source: Taubman July 2019 Investor Presentation, slide 13

Digitally native brands are moving into physical retail stores as the omnichannel strategy grows in the modern retail landscape. In fact, according to Green Street Advisors research, TCO's portfolio has the highest concentration of digitally native brands among US publicly traded mall REITs.

The combination of the aforementioned factors has resulted in a resilient portfolio delivering durable superior performance. For example, average rent and tenant sales psf are on the rise for US comparable centers over the last five years, despite the doom-and-gloom headlines about the retail apocalypse. Things are not falling off a cliff. On the contrary, results are promising.

Source: Taubman July 2019 Investor Presentation, slide 16

Occupancy trends have also proven to be resilient. TCO expects about 95% comparable center occupancy at year end 2019.

Source: Taubman July 2019 Investor Presentation, slide 16

Occupancy and leased space trends remain healthy, despite the doom-and-gloom headlines about the retail apocalypse.Things are not falling off a cliff. On the contrary, these are promising results.

The outcome? Taubman is making progress over time in terms of NOI and AFFO per share.

Source: Taubman July 2019 Investor Presentation, slide 17

The important question is how will these trends look in 3, 5 or 10 years from now? In my view, much better, as progress is being made and things are heading in the right direction. All this turbulence has created the opportunity to purchase TCO common shares today at a substantial discount to NAV and dividend yield approaching 8%, despite strong dividend coverage and healthy operating metrics (rising tenants sales, rising rent psf, stable occupancy, etc).

I do not believe this opportunity will last for too long and we are poised for substantial dividend yield compression, driven by significant capital gains (share price appreciation). Since 2016, the share price is down more than 50%, despite the Company making solid progress. As a result, the dividend yield has been on the rise.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, the spread between TCO's dividend yield and the 10 year treasury rate is remarkably high. This contradicts the notion that in today's low interest rate environment, investors value attractive, stable income, which is something I believe TCO offers.

Data by YCharts

It is important to note that, historically, the 10-year treasury rate was in most instances well above TCO's dividend yield. Let's see how long this inversion will last.

This anomaly in the spreads has been largely driven by anchor department store vacancies, exacerbated by the general retail apocalypse narrative. However, this cannot last forever, especially since underlying operating metrics delivered by mall REITs like TCO, MAC, SPG and Brookfield (BPR) are solid. Also (and this is an important point), mall REITs across the board have successfully navigated anchor bankruptcies. I see no evidence that mall REITs are failing. No doubt, it has been very tough over the past few years, especially for some B-Mall names, but things are not falling off a cliff. In fact, the uses and categories in the mall space are more diverse than ever, with emphasis on lifestyle tenants (restaurants, entertainment, fitness, coworking, etc). I see this as a healthy transition. Malls are becoming mixed-use destinations with an ever-increasing social element, like 'town centers'. In my view, this 'new mall' model is less risky than the previous copy-paste, cookie-cutter approach which excessively focused on apparel. Perhaps one day, in the not-so-distant future, these 'town centers' will actually command a premium. Clearly, at the moment, they are out of fashion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.