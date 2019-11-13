Zendesk: Valuation Still A Bit Expensive At These Levels

Zendesk (ZEN), a leader in enterprise software for customer support services, reported a good quarter with revenue and EPS both ahead of expectations, though billings growth showed some signs of deceleration. Shares have traded up just under 10% since the company reported earnings, though still remains ~25% below their all-time highs. Even though the quarter results were not perfect, investors seemed to be happy enough with the metrics for a small relief rally.

After Q2 earnings, the stock proceeded to trade down ~20% as management provided full year guidance that was below expectations. However during the Q3 call, management talked about their raised 2019 guidance, which I believe led to the shares trading up. After this small rally, I think investors really need to consider the valuation when it comes to this name. Billings growth slowed to ~25% during the quarter and came in below expectations. Even though these billings seemed to be pushed into Q4, we could start to see billings growth more consistently come in below 30%.

Data by YCharts

Revenue grew 36% during the quarter and came in ~$3 million above expectations for ~24% growth. Even after management talked about some execution challenges during last quarter, it seems like execution was strong and revenue was healthy. However, this quarter management talked about how their billings growth of 25% was artificially low as some deals were pushed into Q4.

Despite this, the stock has performed well since reporting earnings, up ~7%, though I believe valuation is at a point where investors should be careful to put new capital to work. Billings growth decelerated to under 30% for the first time and investors should start to question when this will become the normal trend.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter grew 36% to $210.5 million and only showed ~1% of deceleration from the 37% growth seen last quarter. Revenue was also ahead of consensus expectations for ~$207 million. While the law of large numbers starts to kick in for the company, revenue growth has remained pretty strong in recent quarters.

Revenue growth in North America grew 41% during the quarter and accelerated from the 38% growth seen last quarter. However, growth in EMEA decelerated to 29% (from 33%) and APAC decelerated to 27% (from 31%). The international slowdown makes sense considering the global economic concerns and challenges in the current market, though investors should continue to expect strong growth from those regions. In addition, dollar based net expansion rate of 116% was pretty consistent with the 117% seen in Q2.

Source: Company Presentation

The only big knock on this quarter was billings of $216 million grew ~25%, which came in well below consensus expectations for ~$230 million. Management noted that a few large deals were pushed into the Q4, which means we should see strong billings growth in Q4. I think the bigger concern is whether or not billings growth of 30%+ will continue to be sustainable over the next several quarters. While revenue growth remains strong, if we start to see billings growth slow down this could start to put negative pressure on the stock

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margins during the quarter increased to 76%, compared to 73% in the year ago period. I believe, over time, gross margins will continue to come in around the 75% level due to the software aspect of the business model.

Operating margins also expanded more than expected, growing to 5% during the quarter compared to 2% in the year ago period. Consensus seemed to expect margins closer to breakeven so the upside here was nice to see. As the company continues to gain scale and operating leverage, we should see margins start to expand even more. It should be noted that gross margin also expanded by 300bps, which likely flowed directly to operating margins.

The revenue beat combined with better than expected operating margins led to EPS of $0.12 for the quarter, ahead of consensus expectations for $0.07.

Q4 guidance includes revenue of $226-228 million, which represents ~31-32% growth. While this growth would be a somewhat meaningful deceleration from the 36% growth this quarter, Q4 guidance was slightly above consensus $226 million. With billings seemed to be pushed more into Q4, I think this revenue guidance is a little conservative and will likely turn into a beat.

For the full year, management now expects revenue of $813-815 million, up from $807-811 million. This represents a ~$5 million increase at the midpoint, which was above consensus expectations given the Q3 revenue beat. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be $23-25 million which would represent a margin of ~3% at the midpoint.

Valuation

While management did raise their full year revenue guidance and it could still be slightly conservative, the stock has performed well since reporting earnings, up just under 10%. This seems to have taken away most of the potential upside for another beat during Q4. Management will also look to guide 2020 during next quarter, which investors could start to become a little more concerned about considering the slight revenue deceleration over the past few quarters combined with billings growth now under 30%.

ZEN is known as being one of the leaders of enterprise software for customer support services, an area of IT where spending is not likely to drastically slowdown in the coming years due to enterprises placing more emphasis on the customer experience. I believe over the long term, ZEN is a great name to own, even though valuation has approached 10x forward revenue.

Data by YCharts

ZEN has a current market cap of ~$8.0 billion and with ~$200 million of cash and ~$470 million of debt, the company has an enterprise value of ~$8.25 billion. Using management’s revised revenue guidance of $813-815 million, we can start to build out a potential 2020 estimate.

With Q4 revenue growth implying 31-32% growth, I will assume ~30% growth during 2020. Assuming 2019 comes in at the midpoint of management’s guidance, which could ultimately be a little conservative, we could see 2020 revenue of ~$1.05 billion, resulting in a 2020 revenue multiple of ~7.8x.

This multiple seems to be pricing in a strong 2020 in addition to revenue growth remaining healthy and operating margins likely expanding. After the recent run-up in the stock, I would be hesitant to put new money to work in this name until valuation comes down a little bit. Investors have been harsh to higher valued software names in recent weeks and this rotation is not favorable for ZEN.

If we assume revenue comes in ahead of management’s 2019 guidance and is able to grow closer to 35% during 2020, we could see a bullish scenario of ~$1.1 billion in revenue, or ~7.5x 2020 revenue. I doubt there will be much multiple expansion at this level, so investors would earn their return on continued beat and raise quarters.

For now, I remain on the sideline as valuation seems to be pricing in a strong 2020. I think the stock will continue to be strong over the years but I would be hesitant to put new money into the name at these levels.

Risks to ZEN include continued global economic uncertainties which could impact the company’s revenue growth and consistency. In addition, along with many other software names, the company trades off a high forward revenue multiple, which could contract quickly if we were to experience a market correction, much like what we saw during the latter half of 2018.

