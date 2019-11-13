BCB Bancorp: Buy On Dips

The current stock price is very close to the estimated one-year ahead target price. Therefore, BCBP is not a good buy at current level.

Quarterly dividend is expected to be maintained at $0.14 per share in 2020, implying a high dividend yield of 4.32%.

After plunging sharply in the third quarter, loans are expected to slightly improve on the back of decent economic activity in operating region.

BCB Bancorp's (NASDAQ:BCBP) third quarter results were mostly in line with expectations. However, the significant 2.0% quarter-over-quarter decline in loans gave a negative surprise. Going forward, loan growth is expected to slightly recover, but it will most likely not be sufficient to counter normal growth in non-interest expense. Consequently, I'm expecting earnings to decline in 2020 compared to 2019. Despite the earnings decline, I'm expecting next year's dividends to be maintained at current level.

Loan Growth Likely to Recover

As mentioned in the 3QFY19 earnings release, loans decreased in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of 2019 as the management focused on re-positioning the balance sheet, which included curtailing loan growth and strengthening the capital position. Going forward, loan growth is expected to somewhat improve due to decent economic activity in the company's main operating region. BCBP focuses on residential and multi-family mortgages in New Jersey, which is why the strength of the housing market and unemployment are two important drivers for demand of the company's credit products. New Jersey's unemployment has improved remarkably in recent times, as shown in the chart below. The low unemployment will encourage greater demand for mortgage loans in the coming quarters.

Data by YCharts

The company also operates in New York, where the rent control regulations can limit growth. However, the concentration in New York is not at a problematic level as BCBP has 3 branches in the state, as opposed to 30 branches in New Jersey.

Based on the above-mentioned factors, I'm expecting BCBP's loan growth to improve slightly in 2020 to 1.0%, as shown in the table below.

Re-pricing Gap to Benefit Margin in the Near Term

BCBP's assets consist primarily of mortgage loans; therefore, the assets carry longer maturities than liabilities, which mainly consist of deposits. Due to this re-pricing gap, BCBP's net interest margin, NIM, is expected to rise slightly in the near term as yields will be maintained while funding cost will decline following the 75bps Fed rate cut. Towards the second half of 2020, however, it is likely that NIM will start declining as loans re-price.

Based on the re-pricing gap and my assumption of stable Fed funds rate going forward, I'm expecting average NIM in 2020 to be 3bps higher than the 2019 average. The table below shows my estimates for yield, cost, and margin.

Despite the expectation of a slight increase in both average NIM and year-end earning asset balances for 2020, BCBP's net interest income is estimated to decline next year because average balances of assets and liabilities during the year will be different from year-end balances.

Non-Interest Expenses to Drag Earnings

BCBP's subsidiary bank has opened three new branches in 2019 that will keep occupancy charges, and consequently non-interest expenses, elevated in the coming year.

On the other hand, non-interest expense growth will be eased by management's commitment to control salary expenses. Despite the increase in branches, BCBP's headcount actually decreased to 352 by the end of September 2019, from 356 at the end of September 2018. As mentioned in the 10-Q, the management is focused on managing headcount throughout the organization. This strategy will limit the growth of salary expenses in the coming quarters. I'm expecting non-interest expense to grow by 2.6% year over year in 2020, which will lead to an efficiency ratio of 64.3% for 2020, as opposed to an average ratio of 61.8% for the first nine months of 2019.

Due to lower net interest income and higher non-interest expenses, I'm expecting BCBP's earnings to decline by 6% year over year in 2020 to $1.11 per share. The table below shows my earnings estimates.

BCBP Offering High Dividend Yield of 4.32%

BCBP has maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share since 2014. Based on the historical trend, I'm expecting the company to continue to pay $0.14 per share in every quarter of 2020. This dividend estimate suggests a high forward dividend yield of 4.32%.

Despite the prospects of earnings decline, there is very little chance of a dividend cut as the dividend estimate suggests a payout ratio of 54%, which is higher than peers, but low when compared with BCBP's own history. Further, BCBP's dividend faces very little threat from regulatory requirements of capital adequacy. The company's Tier I capital ratio was reported at 11.88% at the end of September 2019 as opposed to regulatory requirement of minimum 8.0% for well-capitalized purposes.

Updating Target Price to $13.0

BCBP has traded at a price to book, P/B, multiple of 1.07 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $12.1 gives a target price of $13.0 for December 2020. This price target is very close to BCBP's closing price as of November 8, 2019, leaving barely any upside. The table below shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

The target price of $13.0 is slightly higher than my previous target price of $12.9.

Conclusion: Maintaining Neutral Rating

Due to the negligible price upside of 0.1%, I'm maintaining a neutral rating on BCBP (previous stance was also neutral). I'm recommending an entry point of $11.78, which is 10% below the target price. Investors should consider buying the stock at that level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.