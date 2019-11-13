Cabot Corporation: Time To Be More Careful

As a result, valuation is closer than ever to revert to historical fair value and the upside is now limited to high single digits, following conservative estimates.

My beating the drum for the Cabot Corporation (CBT) has started paying off. Since the time of my original article, the company's share price development has outperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin, as can be seen in my very first article on the company, "Cabot Corporation - Why I Just Doubled My Position".

It wasn't popular back then, to invest money into a cyclical given the macro situation, potential tariffs, and the company's exposure to the sensitive automotive industry. I, however, was convinced by the company's fundamentals - and some of that is what we've been seeing since then.

Nothing will change that this is an industrial cyclical company - meaning the inherent risk is higher than your typical consumer staple. However, I maintain my position as a Cabot long, even if I now stop adding to my position.

Let me show you why.

Cabot Corporation - Good 4Q19 despite 2 misses

Owning a company like Cabot Corporation comes with accepting ups and downs - higher volatility than one might want. You only need to look at the last 5 years of stock price history to see just what has occurred, with plenty of dips and spikes since the time. The relevant share price at this time is still nothing compared to where the stock was in 2018 or 2017, but it represents perhaps the beginning of returning to fair value.

During 4Q19, the company delivered on quite a few things.

The Specialty Fluids business is now fully divested.

New fumed silica plant in China is now completed - on time/budget.

Initiated investment programs into upgrading China carbon black plant to handle specialty carbon production (12-18 month time).

Despite headwinds in end markets, Cabot's businesses are running like clockwork, while at the same time benefiting from cost management program savings (this program is in-line).

Increased dividend by 6%, increasing my position YoC to over 3.6%.

Increased operating cash flow by 21%.

Continued conservative debt position, coming in at 1.6X net debt/EBITDA, with well over $1B of liquidity/current assets on the balance sheet.

Segment-wise, we can see the improvements more easily here.

(Source: 4Q19 Earnings Call Presentation)

Despite continued competitive pricing in China, Reinforcement Materials, the company's main segment in terms of revenue, came in at material EBITDA and margin improvements (EBITDA margin improvement by 3%) for the quarter. While results are slightly down in FY19, it's important to remember that the comparative period is a strong one. That alone shows impressive execution on part of the company.

Purification Solutions enjoyed margin benefits from pricing and product mix in sales, as well as lower fixed costs thanks to the company's savings program. This actually resulted in the segment going fully EBIT-Positive, which wasn't the case during FY18.

(Source: 4Q19 Earnings Call Presentation)

Performance Chemicals enjoyed benefits from the new fumed silica plant in China and came in with improvements for the quarter despite margin contraction due to product mix issues. The fact is, formulated solutions saw an impressive, double-digit 14% volume growth during the quarter.

This means that Cabot Corporation's three segments are all reporting excellent results for the quarter (and decent FY19), especially considering the headwinds the company faced. This explains in no small part the stock price reaction since that time, despite missing both Revenue and EPS estimates.

A quick look into the details of the 10-Q (as well as the presentation) shows us that Cabot Corporation has been an active buyer of its own stock during this year, buying back shares worth $122M in the first 9 months, and $173M during the FY19. Mainly, it was the proceeds from the sales of specialty fluids that the company used to buy back shares, increasing shareholder book value. The company also generated $137M worth of Free Cash Flow, a material improvement on 2018 numbers.

Cabot Corporation was expecting a much stronger 2019 about a year ago. These expectations obviously did not materialize - and the company's current state affects the way Cabot Corporation is viewing 2020 as well.

For 2020, the company is expecting a sequential volume decline in all segments due to headwinds, customers being more careful, maintenance, product mix, and other issues. Remember this when we look at company valuation - it plays an important part in my current thesis going forward. The CEO goes so far as to say this.

Sean Keohane Looking forward to 2020 we don't yet see catalysts to improve the current weak macroeconomic conditions. Current market signals point to a soft first quarter as customers manage inventory levels beyond the normal seasonality. We expect the quarterly shape of fiscal year 2020 to be similar to 2019 with Q1 being weak and momentum building throughout the year as we enter seasonally stronger quarters and our initiatives take hold. (Source: 4Q19 Earnings Call Transcript)

The company EPS of $3.91 for the fiscal isn't bad - but it's below where the company is able to be if segments were performing better and the company was meeting its expectations.

Looking Forward - Batteries

Cabot is, other than expecting headwinds for 2020, also investing in new markets. A good example of this is the lithium-ion battery markets, where the company's portfolio of advanced conductive carbons and fumed metal oxides offers better performance than many of the current technologies. This has already shown results, and Cabot Corporation is qualified with 7 out of 10 global battery manufacturers. (Source: 4Q19 Earnings Call Transcript)

Let's look at a quick valuation update.

Valuation

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Looking forward to the coming years for Cabot Corporation with an eye for historical valuation and expected earnings, things aren't looking as positive as they once did. This has several reasons.

We now know that the company itself expects earnings to be lower going into 2020. This is already taken into consideration, looking at an expected EPS drop to $3.85/share by a total of 9 analysts. However, when looking at the consecutive years and the expected EPS growth, it's my strong belief that this is too generously calculated. I wouldn't, at the very least, want to be on the wrong side of such a failed guidance with an investment at the "wrong" cost basis.

Given that analysts also have the track record of missing estimates - with a 10% margin of error - of almost 50% when it comes to this company, I don't believe the 17.17% annual rate of return at a historical P/E of 14.56 in 2022 to be as fully conservative as I'd like it to be. I choose to guide closer to today's valuation of around 10-12 times earnings, giving us a potential annual return of 9%-10%.

Cabot Corporation at a discount of <10 times TTM earnings was an opportunity I was quick to grab. A great company basically was on sale. The same company at >12 times P/E, considering the company's own guidance for 2020 however, I'm not as eager to put capital into this company - especially not at a yield almost a full 100 bps below my own cost basis yield.

To call Cabot Corporation "fairly valued" at this time would be wrong. The numbers don't back it up. The company is still undervalued - and there is value and potential for excellent returns here. It does, however, come with a few raised fingers of caution for those of you seeking to invest here.

Let's do a thesis update.

Thesis

Cabot Corporation is an excellent company - and it remains one after FY19, but it comes with some warnings. It's doing the right things with its cash and capital - divesting structurally volatile businesses, buying back shares, investing in PP&E and increasing cash flow even in times of trouble. Over the past year or so, it's become more fundamentally attractive to own. The value proposition is simpler. As it was changing, this "end product" was one of the things which appealed to me. Now it seems to be materializing. What more could we logically ask for?

However, the company on its own cannot change the outlook of an entire market or sector. Nothing changes the fact that it's a cyclical in a difficult industry facing headwinds - not even better fundamentals and overall structure.

Add to this that over the past decade or so, looking at 2010-2019, this company has seen extreme volatility in its annual FCF, Book Value/share and EPS, ranging from excellent numbers to actual negative numbers, due to headwinds, feedstock pricing, macro/oil pricing as well as numerous divestitures and acquisitions. This makes the firm extremely difficult to predict, in addition to operating in a very volatile sector.

Because of this, my firm stance is to acquire company stock at a material discount to fair value.

At today's share price, it becomes a question of what other alternatives are available as to whether today's share price is attractive. It could be if you moderate your expectations and see little else to invest in. If you want an industrial, a chemical company producing rubber black - Cabot is an option and a great one.

I believe, however, that if we see the headwinds the company themselves expect, there's a very significant risk that we, going forward, are going to be seeing drops in valuation again. Perhaps as low as 10 times earnings or below. If we do see this, I certainly mean to invest more into the business - and I believe anyone who sees the same value here should as well.

Until then, however, I'm changing my stance to a "Hold" with a "Neutral" outlook to reflect this belief and the company's own guidance - I'm that conservative, despite the continued undervaluation in terms of its history.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

My current stance on the company is a "HOLD", given the declining value proposition as the share price sees more and more expansion due to excellent performance. Combined with Cabot Corporation's own guidance, I'm willing to wait for better entries here before buying more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.