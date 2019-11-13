Hyrecar: Q4 Or Nothing

Hyrecar(HYRE) has performed pretty poorly since our last article, and rightfully so. Despite talk of ballooning demand and rapidly increasing car supply, execution so far has been quite poor. Growth has been pretty much nonexistent for the past few quarters and gross billings have remained stagnant, which is alarming for a growth company. However, management has assured investors recently that the growth slowdown is temporary and growth should continue next quarter. We think Hyrecar is a hold for now - It is too cheap to sell if management is right, yet too risky to buy as no growth has materialized yet.

Q3 – The good and the bad

Even with the revenue decline, most of the KPIs were extremely healthy and exceeded our expectations. There were 123k driver leads for Q3, up over 50% from the last quarter, with a new high of 51k in September, more evidence that there is strong demand for Hyrecar’s product on the driver side. Drivers added increased substantially QOQ from ~2800 to around ~3700, likely due to seasonality, but it was still good to see nevertheless. Rental days also increased from 140k to over 147k, which represented stronger growth than from Q1 to Q2. October saw growth in rental days accelerate, with Hyrecar hitting the 2000 DAR mark. It is really encouraging that KPIs have started to improve substantially, as many of the KPIs were flat for the last few quarters.

Source: WY Capital, Management disclosures

Despite these healthy KPIs, gross billings barely budged and revenue was down QOQ from $3.8mil to 3.7mil. Management noted that this was mainly caused by the lack of gross billings growth on longer lead times for commercial programs, along with seasonality, internal restructuring of the sales team. Net revenue margin was down, which management attributed to lower incentives that Hyrecar has benefited from in the past. However, management expects to see a substantial uptick in revenues in Q4 and expects sequential growth to continue for the whole of 2020. We think this continued revenue stagnation is a major cause of concern, but with DAR rising substantially in October, revenues should finally start rising again in October.

Source: WY Capital, 10Q

Gross profit improved to 63% in Q3 as compared to 61% in Q2 due to a full quarter of the new revenue tiers impact. We think there won't be much upside at this point for gross margins as Hyrecar has already scaled substantially and the benefit of the new revenue tiers have already been realized.

Costs were also quite elevated, with total costs increasing from $4.3mil in Q2 to $6mil in Q3, driven by G&A and S&M expenses. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as the company has been really ramping up its efforts to get car inventory and improving customer service. As long as this spend translates into growth in Q4, we wouldn’t be too worried.

This quarter seems to be a pretty productive quarter in terms of generating additional car supply. Management mentioned that they have moved forward with their OEM pilot initiative in Q3 for the exclusive dealerships for a large global car manufacturer, which should help increase the numbers of cars on the platform substantially. However, there investors should note that the amount of cars they disclose to be on the platform doesn't include attrition - for example cars that are sold. This is likely one of the reasons why Hyrecar has been unable to increase billings despite the large commercial supply.

Hyrecar has also invested heavily in customer experience, with retention improving substantially in the quarter and first call response rates increasing above 80%. By the way, this was one of the most common complaints we've heard online regarding Hyrecar, so its definitely good to see that despite focusing more on the car supply side, management isn't neglecting the demand side completely.

We think the most important item mentioned in the conference call is that average DAR has increased 22% from Q3 to October. Since DAR is the best indicator for revenue, this would likely imply that revenue from Q3 to Q4 is up around 22%. If revenue does grow that much or more, it would definitely strengthen the bull case substantially.

Valuation

It is still incredibly hard to find a good valuation for Hyrecar, given the uncertainty surrounding management guidance. We have heard conflicting reports about management’s credibility from different shareholders, with one shareholder(who didn't want to be quoted) telling us that management had made what they alleged were false statements about guidance to him, but if management does turn out to be correct, the stock is incredibly cheap with at around 1.5x 2020E revenues, pretty much unheard of for a company growing this fast.

Long term, Hyrecar aims to hit 10000 DARs, around 5x of October average DAR, which would give a ARR of around $100mil in revenue. We believe that with strong operating leverage and a highly scalable business model, Hyrecar will be able to generate over $15mil in annual operating income, easily translating into a $10 and above stock.

Conclusion

Overall, the number one concern with Hyrecar is whether revenue growth can continue its trend of growth. From the KPIs and guidance management has disclosed, it seems like revenue growth is very likely, if not certain, in Q4, but the flat gross billings growth in the last two quarters are definitely worrying. In other words, from a fundamental perspective, Hyrecar is incredibly cheap, but questions about management credibility keep us from buying for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HYRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.