Lyft: There's Life After IPO

Lyft remains an aggressive player in a duopoly ride-hailing market in the US and Canada and working to capture a substantial share of the $700 billion profit pool.

Venture-backed business owners discover a pot of gold in the $700 billion profit pools rendered by the mobility markets. More than $120 billion in venture capital has been invested in addressing these markets. Venture-backed companies burned cash of almost $10 billion competing with each other last year, as industry players tried to capture market share in these profit pools. IPOs will act as share price catalyst for firms that start to move toward profitability, while capital in both the private and public markets remains readily available.

Micro-mobility (bikes and scooters) along with the development of autonomous vehicles and vehicle sharing generated almost $20 billion in funding over the last five years after more than $500 million in total before 2013. Half of that funding has been flowing in since the beginning of last year.

Ride-Hailing Total Addressable Market

The rise in micro-mobility has been driven by large funding at upstarts like Mobike, Ofo, Bird, Hellobike and Lime. Several investments or acquisitions from larger players such as Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Meituan (OTCMKTS: MPNGY) have big venture capital funding requirements as well. Turo and Fair are considered the best examples of competitors in the vehicle-sharing category. Funding here is much smaller and still on earlier stages than other emerging categories.

The current ride-hailing backdrop is almost identical. UBER is a multi-service offering spread globally. On the other hand, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) is smaller and concentrated only in North America while solely focused on ride-hailing with a sharp focus on supply development.

Competitive Intensity

LYFT considers the transportation spend of the US and Canada as an addressable market. Consumer expenditure on transportation in the US was roughly $1.2 trillion in 2017. Governments and private firms alike in a "new mobility" market generated over $90 billion in gross revenues in 2018, growing to over $375 billion in 10 years (around 15% CAGR).

The company also believes that it has a significant opportunity to capture more of this market. LYFT has been gaining market share among new ride-hailing users and it is even experiencing a rising share of switchers or multiple app users from UBER over the past eight quarters.

However, competitive intensity limits LYFT's earnings potential as it needs to spend more on incentivizing drivers and users to be loyal to the network. LYFT faces big competition in both the US and Canada from UBER, Gett, Lime (STO: LIME) and Bird in the bikes/scooters category as well.

A Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) analyst forecasts ride-hailing miles to expand at a 5-year CAGR of 15% versus personal vehicles at greater than 2% over the same period. Utilization rates of vehicles in operation are expected to increase beyond 2024 as autonomous technology sees greater traction and personal vehicle ownership growth moderates.

In the United States, vehicles per licensed driver would start declining in 2028 while licensed drivers would see declines again as early as 2020. In Japan, a market where services like UBER's have been limited. Cars in operation are expected to begin declining as early as 2024.

The market penetration in ride-hailing is low. There remains big market potential for LYFT to capture incremental share from other means of transportation, much like seen in other sectors like online travel agencies.

On a more positive note, I can argue that LYFT may even have more upside stock potential given market capitalization of $17 billion if UBER proves to be a rewarding equity story.

Analysis of Total Addressable Market

Following LYFT's IPO, the increased investor scrutiny may result in lower incentives going forward in the US as it begins to focus on its profitability. In the long run, companies such as UBER, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Zoox and Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) will also be working on developing autonomous vehicles or software to minimize driver-related costs which could also pose a threat to Lyft.

The Year of Peak Losses

LYFT guided losses to peak in 2019. Ride-hailing has steeper operating losses but with a much higher frequency which allows for a more developed business model. I agree with the Goldman Sachs analyst saying that the reported steep operating losses are masking much better performance economics for its core ride-hailing business. LYFT has the opportunity to get more creative with its corporate structure if investors are unwilling to assign any specific value to its core franchise.

Without a doubt, I believe that LYFT's unit economics have greatly improved if we examine the company's financials over the past three years. The company's take rate in 2016 and 2017 is lower than UBER's. This despite UBER having enormous low-take-rate in the international markets.

The year 2016 was probably a very challenging time for the company, as it was trying to attain service levels to where UBER was at the time burning cash and in top US markets. Then everything started to change for the better in 2017 when "Delete Uber" took place and LYFT's service levels caught up.

The company reported revenue that is 7% above analyst consensus and EBITDA that is $70 million above the estimate of most analysts. Total revenue rose 68% year-on-year in the third quarter (much above UBER's revenue growth). Rider growth remains strong at 41% evidencing share gains in ride-hailing and incremental new additions from micro-mobility.

I found out that revenue growth appears to be spurred by price increases which do not appear to come at the expense of sales volume. More particularly, LYFT gained an average of 10 basis points in airport routes in western cities given its newer product initiatives.

Total bookings grew 76% year-on-year to $8.1 billion in 2018 (versus 141% in 2017). Bookings drove revenue of $2.2 billion which is up 103% year-on-year (versus 209% year-on-year in 2017). Revenue as a percentage of bookings (commission rate) was 26.8% in 2018, up from 23.1% in 2017.

On the expenditure side, the major expense which is the insurance costs have decreased as a percentage of revenue in the past five quarters. The contribution margin has improved from 37.8% in 2017 to 42.7% in 2018.

Following five successive quarters of contribution margin increases, LYFT expects it to come down for the remainder of 2019 by 2 to 3 percentage points versus 49.6% in the first quarter given its investments in light vehicles. The contribution margin is anticipated at 70% in the longer term, driven by the growth in revenues and leveraging of insurance expenses.

EBITDA margins notably improved from -65.7% in 2017 to -43.7% in 2018 due to marketing leverage. The company also anticipates consolidation towards profitability in the longer term on a greater scale along with operational efficiencies. Margins are forecasted to reach at 62.7% in 2023 from 49.6% in the first quarter of 2019.

GS forecasted the company's revenue CAGR from 2018 to 2021 to be at 34%. Conversely, EBITDA margins would bolster to -8% of total revenues by the year 2021 versus -44% in 2018. The company's growth would be driven by gross margin expansion, operating leverage within sales and marketing and slash in incentives.

The company bears the risk of having scant capital to deploy as well as less EBIT and FCF to burn. The $3.0 billion in post-IPO net cash of LYFT is weaker in comparison to UBER's $7 billion net cash and $13 billion in gross cash. LYFT can deploy the capital for the US and Canada ride-hailing expansion, while UBER would probably allocate more than 20% food delivery and other services. I'm pretty sure that UBER is also fierce in fighting wars on ride-hailing in Brazil, India and the U.S. as well as several other markets.

Equally interesting to note, LYFT rolled out a new interface to integrate all of its service offerings that involved its network of scooters and bikes, Shared Saver rides as well as the availability of public transit data on its app in new markets. Shared Saver has accumulated more than 10 million rides since launch.

Comparative App Unique Visitors

Other services offering innovation include the launch of Lyft Pink as well as an expansion in university partnerships. Further, Lyft Business continues to gain traction with more than 200,000 employees and is now enabled to use SAP Concur in two months since launch.

LYFT vs. UBER

I think investors generally identify the most imminent risk is the company being perceived as a subscale relative to UBER. Hence, LYFT is seen as operationally less efficient.

In hindsight, the company has come a long way towards catching up with UBER. Overall service levels are the same in major US markets, more particularly those on the West Coast that LYFT has a strong market share. However, the daily frequency of LYFT is only one-third of UBER's with only 30% market share which puts the company at a disadvantaged position.

UBER is currently more profitable based on EBIT per trip or mile. This puts LYFT at a disadvantage. UBER's superior cost structure implies that as the competition on subsidy continues, UBER is confident to lose less money than LYFT per trip.

Inversely, if the subsidy war ends, UBER will still earn more money per trip. The company has 2X the volume of trips in most markets so it will yield better incremental margins than LYFT over time.

UBER can invest more and spread its cost over 2.3X as many trips in the US and 8X the volume globally. UBER is investing $600 million in its Advanced Technologies Group in 2019, which is bigger than LYFT's entire research and development budget. More products, greater ability to subsidize and more engineers over time may tip the lever back towards UBER.

Based on a research note by Barclays (NYSE: BCS), LYFT's gross bookings appear understated relative to UBER. Gross bookings growth posted 61% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2019 and approximately 2X UBERS' forex risk-neutral rides bookings growth. LYFT also records market-wide user discounts as a subtraction to gross bookings. Thus, making the two companies tougher to compare.

A hypothetical example, a 30% market-wide discount to the fare would reduce an average of $20 far to around $10 in gross bookings ($6 for the discount and $3 for the tax). This is around 50% below the same trip for UBER. The impact is complicated to measure further. But changes in fare mix could yield a positive impact on UBER's gross bookings including fares that have tolls. LYFT excludes these monetary amounts from its bookings.

With all that said, I remain confident that LYFT has done an amazing job of closing the gap on unit economics over the past three years. The company has experienced significant improvement in EBIT and take rate per ride since that time. The EBIT per ride has decreased in 2018 and 2019, as the company made bigger investments in bikes/scooters and the car leasing program.

Stripping those out, EBIT per ride for the core franchise is more stable than the aggregate. Thus, I think LYFT is still less profitable than UBER's rides business yet it is not that far off.

Stock Valuation

My stock valuation still reflects a certain level of pessimism. The company thrives on a duopoly-structured industry, which should mean rational competition over the longer term.

Meanwhile, investors could argue that ride-hailing is a better sector in the long term from the standpoint of frequency, take rate, etc.

Analyst Consensus

I noted there is little valuation support for the company. It delivered on every economic metric as promised. It even raised 2019 revenue guidance and announced that it is keenly focused on cutting down costs going forward. Yet shares traded down 11% the following day and more than 20% that week when the guidance was announced.

LYFT vs. S&P 500

I'm Neutral on LYFT shares with a price target of $54/share on market capitalization of $16.0 billion.

My Takeaway

While the company has been able to lower its losses in recent years, achieving profitability would greatly depend on its ability to yield returns on investments in its network of transport vehicles, engage its drivers and riders with fewer incentives and cutting down its insurance costs.

On a high note, however, LYFT manifested a trend toward operational efficiencies lately, along with higher prices and a more limited promotional competitive environment as the major drivers behind its most recent stock outperformance.

I hold on to the notion that there is an uncertainty that exists in measuring the impact of new technologies. More particularly, the ones as relevant as ride-hailing will affect multiple existing markets (taxi services, public transportation, etc.) and create new markets such as delivery, autonomous driving or micro-mobility.

I still consider LYFT as an aggressive player in the ride-hailing market in the US and Canada in the longer-term outlook. Given the significant addressable market opportunity in these two countries, there is a strong growth potential for the company. It strives to expand its offerings and constantly engage its users.

However, concerns over the timeline in achieving profitability exists, even as its bigger rivals compete backed with huge funding, more sustainable business dynamics and a larger scale.

