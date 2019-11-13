Cisco: Take Advantage Of The Recent Drop In Price

Management has stated three strategic goals: accelerating the pace of innovation, increasing the value of the network, and transforming the business model.

After reaching highs of over $58 just four months ago, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) has seen its stock decline by over 17% to 48$. This has made some investors uneasy, but I believe this is a great opportunity to buy a great company at a discount. The drop in price has made both the valuation and the dividend yield more attractive, and growth prospects continue to look solid. For these reasons, I believe this is be a good moment to buy into Cisco.

Revenue and Cash Flow

Over the last five years, Cisco's revenue has grown by 7.95%, while the operating cash flow has seen an impressive 29.93% rise. The stark difference in both numbers shows that the company's operations have become more efficient, and that margins have increased substantially. This is great news, since it shows that management has been making good decisions.

For the trailing twelve months, revenue has totaled $51.9 billion, while operating cash flow has been $15.83 billion, resulting in an Operating Cash Flow margin of 30.5%. That means that for every dollar of revenue, 30-31 cents end up as operating cash flow, which is considerably high for a company like Cisco.

Strategies and Priorities

The company's growth and financial results have been very positive for the past few years. Nonetheless, in this industry innovation is key to continue growing, so let's look at what the company plans to do. To get some insight into the company's future plans and strategies to keep growing, we can look at the Annual 10-K report.

The company believes networks are becoming increasingly critical for their clients, so they are focused on providing more meaningful value trough automation, analytics, and better security across private, hybrid or cloud environments. In particular, the company is focused on moving towards more applications that work in the network or multi-cloud environments.

In particular, the document states that: “Our vision is to deliver highly secure, software-defined, automated and intelligent platforms for our customers.”

So, the question arises, how to they plan to achieve this? Well they have set three goals: accelerating their pace of innovation, increasing the value of the network, and transforming their business model. Let’s take a closer look at each one.

Accelerating Pace of Innovation:

The goal is to continue the development of their intent-based networking platform, which is designed to be highly secure and intelligent. That is, the goal is for the platform to have features aiming to learn, adapt, automate and protect the network to optimize operations and defenses. The company is also working on machine learning and advanced analytics to operate and enhance network capabilities.

The company’s SD-Access (Software-Defined Access) and their other offerings are designed to provide single network fabric that ensures a consistent network, faster launches of business services, faster resolution times and improved security.

Increasing the Value of the Network

The company expects that both the number of devices connected to the internet as well as the value of data will continue to grow. Since data is now usually distributed across entire organizations and ecosystems trough networks or the cloud, Cisco is looking to develop solutions for companies that want new IT architectures and structures. These solutions are aimed to deliver greater agility, productivity and visibility of their clients information.

They also expect customers will add billions of connections to cloud environments and will use more applications that can run on the cloud. For this reason, they are looking to deliver solutions that simplify and secure how customers work in the multicloud environment.

Finally, one of the pillars of the company is security. They consider security of data and operations of their clients are a priority. For this reason they are focused on delivering a portfolio designed to prevent, detect and remediate cyber-attacks and to integrate security across networks.

Transforming the Business Model:

The company is also looking to transform their business model. In particular, they are looking to develop and sell more software and subscription-based offerings. These include software services like system software, on premise software, hybrid software and SaaS offerings. For reference, in 2019, 75.1% of revenue was related to products like infrastructure platforms, applications and security. Meanwhile, services like software were responsible for 24.9% of revenue.

I believe the shift from products to services is a shrewd move for many reasons. First of all, it will probably reduce volatility in revenue and will provide a steady stream of cash. And second of all, because the company has better margins in their services offerings. In 2019, the company reported their products had a 61.9% gross margin, while their services had a 66.1% margin. If they continue to develop more software-based solutions, and can attract large amounts of customers, these margins will probably continue to grow as the company takes advantage of economies of scale.

Dividend

Using Seeking Alpha's dividends tab, we can see some information regarding Cisco's dividends. At the moment, the company's yield is 2.87%, which I consider is very good. In fact, in the "Valuation and Other Metrics" section I mention that the company's yield is 87.4% higher than the sector median.

It is especially good when considering the company has a payout ratio of just 42.23%. That means the company could theoretically double it's dividend and still have around 15.6% of income left for reinvestment or other purposes. This also shows that the dividend should be safe for the foreseeable future, since the company has a lot of room for maneuvering in case of extreme negative events.

Over the last 10 years, the company's dividend has grown by 423%. In fact, they have achieved consistent growth for the last eight years, and in the last five years have grown at an annual rate of over 20%. This means that, if they kept this pace for the next four years, the dividend would more than double.

Debt

In terms of debt, Cisco is in a very good position. The company has $31.7 billion in short term debt, and $64.22 in total liabilities. Nonetheless, they also have $33.4 billion in cash and short term investments, as well as $10.96 billion in accounts receivables. That means that with just cash and ST investments, they could pay all of their short term debt and still have some left.

As for the long term debt, apart from the large amounts of cash, investments and receivables the company has, they are also producing $15.83 and $11.45 billion of operating cash flow and free cash flow each year. That shows that the company is generating more than enough cash to repay their debts.

On top of all that, the company paid just $859 million in debt the trailing twelve months. That means that, assuming $64,222 million in debt, they paid on average just 1.34% interest on their debt.

Valuation and Other Metrics

In the table below we can compare some of Cisco's ratios to the Information Technology sector. Cisco has a clear advantage in both trailing and forward P/E, and trailing Price/Cash Flow. This could imply they are relatively undervalued when compared to their sector.

In terms of P/Book value, Cisco's is a lot higher. Nonetheless, since the value of the company lies in their ability to continue innovating and generating cash, this shouldn't have much weight in an investors decision.

In terms of profitability, Cisco beats the competition by a very wide margin. Gross margins are 31.8% higher than the sector median, but net income margins are 853% higher. In a competitive industry such as this, seeing a company with such great margins is amazing. This shows the company has been very efficient in their allocation of resources, and that in case of increased competition that drives down prices they have a lot of room to maneuver.

Conclusion

Cisco has been around for 34 years, and I believe it will continue to exist for many more. The company's current operations are generating phenomenal returns, and management has several strategies in place to continue innovating and excelling. The shift in business model will probably experience some hiccups, but long term the move should be great for the company's results. The current valuation and yield are very attractive, and the recent decline in price has created a great opportunity for investors to buy. For these reasons I believe investors should be long Cisco.

