Macy's: Time To Feast On Discounted Equity

Thesis

Macy's (M) has experienced quite a turbulent year, down more than 50% from its trailing 12-month highs. While retailers have had their fair share of trouble and still have headwinds ahead of them, the sector as a whole has been undervalued by Wall Street and investors alike.

Macy's offers a tremendous amount of shareholder equity with its real estate portfolio. Macy's is also poised to capitalize on ecommerce growth, with its massive storefront presence ready to act as classic brick and mortar storefronts, as well as fulfillment centers. Macy's also offers a strong, sustainable dividend, and is a worthwhile consideration for any risk-tolerant investor looking for a strong addition to their portfolio. I am going to evaluate the three different scenarios that Macy's could face down the road, and why at these price levels, even the worst-case scenario could offer profitable equity.

Macy's Real Estate Market Value

Various analysts have had differing opinions on the value of Macy's real estate, however, it's safe to say it is at the helm of a real estate gold mine. In early 2016, hedge fund Starboard Value valued Macy's real estate at over $20 billion. That was followed up by investment bank Cowen, in late 2017, with a more modest estimate of $16 billion. Macy's real estate value would be greater than both its market cap of $4.8 billion and its entire enterprise value of $11.7 billion, assuming a fair real estate value of $14 billion. I get this figure in combination with the Cowen and Starboard estimates, as well as looking at Macy's gross PP&E value of $13.867 billion. Macy's has been writing down property for decades, so we can assume the market value of its property is higher than its gross PP&E figure when considering real estate appreciates at an average CAGR of 3% or more. In all, $14 billion seems to be a more accurate market value estimate for Macy's real estate.

How A Macy's Liquidation Might Turn Out for Shareholders

The markets have recently treated Macy's with anticipation that the retail giant is going under. Macy's is trading at near all-time lows in terms of P/B, P/E, and even market price. I am going to forecast the liquid per share value that Macy's could pay shareholders if it were to succumb to liquidation.

I have Macy's real estate valued at roughly $14 billion. Even in cases of foreclosure, real estate will still oftentimes yield more than 75% of the appraised value. I am going to run this forecast with the expectation that Macy's would receive 75 cents on the dollar for its real estate and 25 cents on the dollar for its inventories. Macy's inventories currently sit at $5.664 billion. These numbers would give Macy's a liquid real estate value of $10.5 billion and liquid inventories valued at $1.416 billion. From here I will add in Macy's large retained earnings sum of $7.883 billion, giving us liquid cash equivalents of $19.8 billion. After subtracting Macy's total liabilities of $14.426 billion we are left with $5.374 billion in liquid shareholder equity or $17.39 per share. I will take 20% off of that value to further account for any potentially overvalued assets, leaving me with my final liquid value per share of $13.91. That is approximately 16.6% below Macy's current market price of $16.22 per share.

With a Macy's liquidation seemingly being the company's worst-case scenario, an investment at current market prices appears to offer relatively low-risk exposure. Especially when considering Macy's current dividend is sustainable in terms of FCF per share and EPS, and offers a 9.46% yield. Macy's sustainable dividend and large real estate portfolio offers investors a tremendous amount of risk mitigation with shares trading in the $14.70 - $16.50 per share range. From a quantitative perspective, Macy's downside risk appears reasonable even in the case of liquidation. I would even say there's upside potential in this scenario as well, however, my point of iteration is that in the worst-case scenario for Macy's, downside risk is reasonable.

What Would a Macy's Acquisition Cost?

With Macy's massive real estate footprint an acquisition seems relatively possible, especially for a company like Amazon (AMZN). Amazon has disrupted the retail industry tremendously, and nearly every sector of it-from jewelry, to home and lawn, to groceries. While I don't think Macy's is on any company radars in terms of an acquisition target, I'm going to evaluate potential acquisition prices, as an acquisition is one of the three most likely to occur situations for Macy's looking forward.

With that being said, Macy's stands with $14 billion in real estate, $5.664 billion in inventories, $7.883 billion in retained earnings, and liabilities totaling $14.426 billion. While the market has significantly undervalued Macy's, I don't believe an acquisition would be able to occur at such a discount. Macy's gross PP&E is $13.867 billion, so even if Macy's agreed to sell its real estate at a 20% discount from that value, it would get $11.093 billion for it. Let's say Macy's agreed to sell its inventories at 50% of market value, it would get approximately $2.832 billion. Cash wouldn't be sold at discount, thus I could see Macy's easily getting $21.808 billion for its real estate, inventories, and cash. After subtracting Macy's total liabilities we're left with a total shareholder equity of $7.382 billion, or $23.89 per share. Keep in mind that value is inclusive of Macy's real estate being 20% discounted and its inventories being 50% discounted. So this estimate could even be on the low end for a fair acquisition price. However, a Macy's acquisition at $23.89 per share would provide approximately a 47% return with shares purchased at or around the current market price of $16.22 per share. That return potential is quite attractive when considering that estimate could be on the low end, as well as the 9.46% dividend yield. In all, $23.89 would be near an absolute minimum in terms of a possible acquisition price per share.

What A Prosperous Macy's Looks Like

Macy's is currently on its management's path to profitable growth, and I believe it will achieve that goal. Macy's management outlined its 4-step path to profitable in Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing Conference in September of 2019. It was clear: Achieve comparable sales growth, expand market share, retain a healthy customer base, and grow profit. Macy's has already achieved the first step of comparable sales growth, as FY19 revenue came in at $24.971 billion, .12% higher than FY18's revenue of $24.939 billion.

Macy's is forecasted to earn $2.86 per share in FY20. Prior to FY16, Macy's traded at an average P/E ratio of roughly 15, which is a more than fair earnings multiplier for a company of Macy's stature. A fair market price for Macy's with its current earnings forecasts and an earnings multiplier of 15 would be $42.90 per share moving into the end of the fiscal year.

With Macy's demonstrating success at the forefront of achieving comparable sales growth I feel confident in its ability to achieve its end goal of profit growth. Macy's has grown its ecommerce sales at impressive double-digit rates. It expects $1.5 billion in sales from mobile alone in FY19, which would represent a 50% increase from its mobile sales of $1 billion in FY18. Macy's is actively investing in its online platform to bring users the best experience possible, and its online sales growth figures show Macy's is doing a good job.

A prosperous Macy's will be one that accommodates online shoppers with flawless online platforms while optimizing its storefronts to act as brick and mortar department stores as well as fulfillment centers. With its foot in the ecommerce door, Macy's is also accessing a customer base it never could before. I feel confident that as Macy's refines its online platform and optimizes storefronts operationally, sales and profit growth will follow. Macy's is financially sound and stuffed with shareholder equity. With current trailing earnings of $3.30 per share, Macy's should be trading in the low $40's per share range. As forecasts show Macy's earning around $2.86 per share in FY20, a high $30s to low $40s per share range would be a fair value for the current market, implying Macy's is currently undervalued by potentially more than 100%. A prosperous Macy's will at some point in the near future climb back to prices closer to its intrinsic value around $42 per share. With shares purchased at current prices around $16.22 per share an investor could realize a capital gain of 100% or more with a forward dividend yield in the double digits, as the current yield on cost sits at 9.46%.

Macy's Tremendous Amount of Shareholder Equity is Undervalued

Macy's offers a tremendous amount of shareholder equity. Its on-the-books total shareholder equity stands at $6.315 billion, coming out to a book value per share of $20.27. With shares trading at $16.22, Macy's is trading at a mere 0.80 times book value. This level of discount from book value should be a head turner alone, especially when looking at the stability in Macy's other key financial metrics.

Things get interesting when considering the true market value of Macy's real estate. On the books Macy's PP&E was listed at $9.119 billion as of 3Q19, however, between analyst estimates and an evaluation of gross PP&E and accumulated depreciation, I am confident Macy's real estate holds a true market value of approximately $14 billion. Additionally, Macy's has $5.664 billion in inventories and $7.883 billion in cash, bringing total assets to $27.547 billion. With total liabilities at $14.426 billion, we are left with a total shareholder equity of $13.121 billion, or $42.47 per share. With shares trading around $16.22 per share this is another massive disparity in price and value worth looking at.

How Macy's Became So Undervalued

While retailers have faced significant headwinds amidst the consumer adaptation to ecommerce along with fierce competitors like Amazon, the market has unduly undervalued the department retail industry. Macy's has suffered losses from an extremely competitive environment, but not enough to justify such a low market price. In FY15 Macy's was trading around $69 per share with revenue of $28.105 billion the same year. Retail department store bears argue that slumping sales due to consumer adaptation to ecommerce is justification for quoting retailers as if they are becoming obsolete. However, Macy's posted FY19 revenue of $24.971 billion, approximately 11% less than FY15, and yet is trading approximately 77% below its FY15 market highs. My point is that Macy's recent sales troubles don't warrant the amount of market value it has lost. Macy's, along with many other companies, encountered a strong competitor in Amazon. In the midst of dealing with hanging on to a fragile customer base, Macy's was also faced with having to invest in its online platform, as well as how it was going to penetrate a newly accessible market. All of those combining factors led to a series of disappointing earnings reports followed by the collapse of Macy's stock price.

Risks Associated With Macy's

The risks surrounding Macy's are that of its sales troubles as well as the controversial value of its real estate. Bears argue the reality that commercial retail properties rarely sale/lease at market value. Amongst that, retailers can see equity deteriorate quickly in the face of trouble, as they will close stores, own properties that can't be sold/leased, sell/lease properties under market value, sell property to pad earnings, re-lease a property it sold and previously owned, lease a new property after the sale of an owned property, and over discount inventories. Any of the situations listed above are red flags for department store retailers and lead to an overall reduction in shareholder equity.

Monitoring earnings reports for Macy's investors will be imperative to truly mitigate risk. The reality is that Macy's has a book value of $20.27 per share and is currently trading around $16.22 per share-20% below book value. At current market prices, investors are getting a 20% equity safety net, as well as a near 10% dividend yield that is sustainable. In upcoming reports, investors need to ensure revenue is comparable or exhibits growth, as well as ensuring that revenue and earnings are derived from business operations and not the sale of real estate. Considering a Macy's liquidation would be the worst-case scenario, the current downside risk associated with Macy's is approximately 17%. That figure is based on Macy's current shareholder equity value, which is subject to change every quarter and should be thoroughly monitored.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Macy's has been unduly undervalued by the market. Macy's suffered from moderate sales declines over the past several years, however, it has still produced positive earnings amidst its few years of decline, and it hasn't compromised its real estate portfolio in doing so. Macy's has also lowered its long-term debt and total liabilities in the same time. Macy's posted FY19 revenue growth in the heart of extreme competition and adaptation. Macy's management has been executing its plan to get back to growth, and there aren't many reasons to believe they won't accomplish that goal. Macy's revenue is stabilizing and looking up, online sales have been growing at double-digit rates, storefronts are being optimized, and Macy's is still investing in its real estate portfolio. Macy's is trading at a P/E ratio is 4.86, a P/B ratio of .80, provides a near 10% dividend yield on cost, has very acceptable debt levels, and has an intrinsic value around $42 per share. While I can't say when the market is going to correct the disparity between Macy's intrinsic value and market price, I can say with confidence that Macy's is undervalued. It may take time for this correction to occur, as the social stigma behind ecommerce is the catalyst behind department retailers being so unduly undervalued, however, the correction will occur. Overall, I recommend Macy's on the grounds that its book value and intrinsic value are both substantially below current market prices, it offers a near 10% dividend yield on cost, and risk/reward appears favorable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.