Oragenics And AGO13 In Severe Oral Mucositis

AGO13 is a novel oral rinse solution that utilizes genetically engineered bacteria to deliver mucosal protectant, trefoil factor 1, to initiate healing/repair in mucosal tissues.

SOM associated with hematologic malignancies are currently treated with FDA approved Kepivance, a recombinant human keratinocyte growth factor developed by Amgen to reduce the incidence and duration of SOM.

SOM is a debilitating non-hematological complication that leads to limited oral function and it has no FDA-approved therapies.

Chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments in patients diagnosed with head and neck cancer is associated severe oral mucositis.

Clinical Differentiation And Gap

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) is a small-cap ($21M) clinical-stage company developing innovative therapies for SOM and infectious diseases. Focusing on SOM associated with head and neck cancer (HNC.) radiotherapy, Phase 2 investigative drug candidate AGO13 was in-licensed from Intrexon (XON) in 2015.

In the US, ~500,000 individuals are diagnosed with OM annually and the prevalence is expected to rise in parallel with an increasing incidence of HNC projected at 65,000 every year. The annual addressable market for oral mucositis in G8 countries was estimated to be $638.8M in 2016 with a subsequent global annual projection of $2.6B in future years.

At present, Kepivance (formerly palifermin), a recombinant human keratinocyte growth factor developed by Amgen (AMGN), remains the only FDA approved therapy for reducing the incidence and duration of SOM in patients with certain types of blood cancer (i.e. hematologic malignancy) who are being treated with high-dose chemotherapy and radiation therapy followed by a stem cell transplant.

There are no FDA approved therapies for non-hematological SOM. Several drug candidates including Avasopasem manganese by Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) and Validive by Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) are in clinical development to treat non-hematological SOM. Mechanistically, AGO13 is pharmacologically differentiated from the aforementioned investigative drug candidates.

Clinical Study

Oragenics’ forte is to use genetically modified bacteria to deliver protein therapeutics or make other potential compounds. AGO13 is made up of genetically modified bacteria called Lactococcus lactis (L. lactis), bacteria commonly used to produce dairy products including cheeses and milk. In AGO13, the DNA of L. lactis has been changed to secrete a protein called human Trefoil Factor 1 (hTFF1).

Trefoil factors are peptides synthesized in epithelial surfaces and play an important role in the maintenance and protection of mucosal surfaces. Three forms of the trefoil peptides (TFF1, TFF2, TFF3) have been identified in the stomach and duodenum. hTFF1 is normally expressed in the stomach and mucosa where it protects and heals mucosal tissues, such as the tissue in the mouth, when these tissues are damaged by cancer therapies such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Oragenics documents the following clinical data for AG013:

A Phase 1 pharmacokinetic study in 10 healthy volunteers showed that live AG013 L. lactis adhered to the entire oral mucosal surface up to 24 hours after administration of the rinse. A Phase 1b study of AG013 in HNC patients demonstrated that AG013 was safe and well-tolerated.

Analysis of the Phase 1b data showed ulcerative OM patients treated AG013-treated experienced a 35% reduction in the duration of ulcerative OM relative to placebo-treated patients. Furthermore, over 30% of patients treated with AG013 were complete responders, defined as patients who did not develop OM, while all patients receiving placebo developed OM.

A Phase 2b study is ongoing to evaluate the clinical efficacy, safety, and tolerability of AG013 in the reduction of signs and symptoms of OM in patients receiving induction chemotherapy for the treatment of their head and neck cancer. Interim data readout suggests lower SOM incidence after AGO13 treatment. Topline data will be reported in Q1/2020.

Institutional Investors And Analyst Ratings

Upcoming catalytic events include completion of patient enrollment for the Phase 2 study of AGO13 in OM. Topline data will be reported in Q1/2020. As the lead drug candidate, clinical failure of AGO13 would be a huge setback clinically and financially with a potential selloff. AG013 was granted orphan status in the European Union. The clinical development of the Lantibiotics drug candidate, OG716 for C. difficile infection is expected to enter clinical trials in 2020.

At the end of Q3/2019, OGEN reported cash of $25M. Institutional ownership stands at 13.71% based on 13F filings. Analysts recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $2.

Market Outlook

President and CEO Dr. Joslyn on the future of AGO13:

We will be looking to do partnerships with other companies who would bring AGO13 for oral mucositis forward and commercialize the product in licensing deals, wherever those deals could be done around the world. The money that flows into the company from those licensing deals from our most advanced programs are what is going to fuel the expansion of our research capabilities in infectious disease.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.