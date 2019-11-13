Why Cintas Core Uniform Business Is Under Pressure From Its G&K Acquisition, And Why Its Fast Growing Fire Inspection Business Faces New Risks

New private and public capital is entering fire inspection services, which we believe will impede Cintas' growth and cause margin pressure and shorter contract lengths: all negative to Cintas.

New disclosures show its fastest growing business is fire inspection. A lack of qualified labor resulted in Cintas being charged with fraud in Illinois for falsifying inspection records.

Cintas is a Wall Street darling, with shares +54% ytd on the misperception that its underlying business is healthy and the levered G&K deal in 2017 is a success.

Spruce Point is pleased to issue a unique investment research opinion on Cintas Corp. ( CTAS or "the Company"), a uniform rental, safety, and fire inspection service company. The report outlines why we believe shares face 60% - 75% downside risk to approximately $69 to $107 per share.

I. Core Business Appears To Be Facing Pressures

Cintas bid up the value to acquire G&K in 2016, and paid a large premium

Based on our pro forma analysis, with data provided by Cintas, and some modest assumptions, we estimate no underlying margin growth at Cintas

The pro forma company, is now showing rising bad debt expense, higher working capital to sales, and DSOs higher than each company was on a standalone basis.

In addition, receivables have been rising at 2x sales in the combined company. This has often been cited as a potential sign of problems by experts.

Cintas also started to disclose "discounts and rebates" which could explain part of the challenges

We observe that Cintas is becoming more reliant on short-term financing through commercial paper issuance, and that leverage is now creeping higher

II. Fast Growing Fire Protection Business Faces Growing Risks

New disclosures show Fire Protection Services is Cintas' fastest growing business

Because new information is being provided about this business, we don't believe sell-side analysts have fully evaluated its risks and rewards. Based on our research, we see new challenges facing this segment including a lack of qualified/certified/licensed labor, new private/public money entering the sector, shorter contract lengths, and signs of pricing pressure

Based on a Freedom of Information request with Aurora, Illinois, we find evidence that Cintas workers falsified inspection records. 8 of 12 Cintas workers at this location were not licensed. It is unclear if this is a systemic problem or isolated incident.

Cintas credit agreement requires it carry all valid "permits / licenses" etc to conduct its business. If the problem is wide ranging and material, it could be out of compliance with its credit agreement.

Industry professionals we spoke to said that Cintas is completing core fire extinguisher inspections at $1.50 per unit, much lower then recent historical pricing

A wave of private equity money is entering fire inspection services. It's an attractive business for private equity since its legally mandated and recurring. Sources we spoke to believe new entrants are aware of Cintas' operating challenges.

APi Group was just acquired by a UK SPAC and will be listed on the NYSE. We believe it is a big competitor to Cintas, and as a new public company, will have broader access to capital.

III. Valuation And Downside Potential

Cintas analysts ascribe an average price target of $255/share. The stock has regularly traded above fair value.

Comparable acquisitions in uniform rentals suggests 1.8x and 9.5x sales and EBITDA valuation

A recent comparable company Company in fire and security, Convergint, was just acquired for 1.7x and 15x projected EBITDA

Cintas trades at a valuation premium to other commercial service and public safety companies such as ARMK, SERV, MSA, EME, UNF, ABM, and HCSG

A few sell-side analyst reports we reviewed fail to discuss the fire protection business, or highlight any of the risks we identified.

We conduct a sum-of the-parts valuation for each of Cintas business lines, using transaction multiples, and public peers identified above. We estimate a fair value of $69 - $107 per share or 60-75% downside risk potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CTAS.