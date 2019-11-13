Thai Union: Strong Thai Baht Hits Revenue And Low Tuna Price Turns Into Headwind

The confirmation of the IPO of Thai Union's aqua feed unit in 2020 and the increase in the company's stake in a premium seafood importer are positives for the quarter.

Elevator Pitch

Thailand-listed seafood conglomerate Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TUFUF) (OTC:THFRF) (OTCPK:TUFBY) [TU:TB] manufactures and exports frozen and canned seafood and related products; it is the world's largest producer of canned tuna. Thai Union currently trades at 11.6 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E representing a significant discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 17 times.

It has been a mixed quarter for Thai Union in 3Q2019. Thai baht strength was a significant drag on Thai Union's 3Q2019 headline revenue, while low tuna price hurt its private label segment's gross margin. On the positive side of things, Thai Union is expected to list its aqua feed unit in 2020, and the company has increased its stake in a premium seafood importer to gain further exposure to the Thai premium seafood segment. Also, there was a favorable verdict on a prior court case that the company was involved in.

This is an update of my earlier initiation article on Thai Union published on August 13, 2019. Thai Union's share price has corrected by close to 25% in the past three months, declining from Bt18.30 as of August 12, 2019, to Bt13.90 as of November 11, 2019. I retain my "Bullish" rating on the stock largely on the basis of valuation. Thai Union is at a five-year share price low and a low teens forward FY2020 P/E is attractive compared with its historical average forward P/E in the high teens. More importantly, I don't expect Thai baht strength and exceptionally low tuna prices to persist indefinitely.

Thai Baht Strength Was A Significant Drag On 3Q2019 Headline Revenue

As an exporter, Thai Union generates 87% of its revenue outside its home market, Thailand. Specifically, Thai Union derives 38% and 31% of its top line from U.S. & Canada and Europe respectively. Listed and headquartered in Thailand, Thai Union's reporting currency is in Thai baht. The Thai baht's continued strength against the company's key foreign currencies such as USD and EUR hurt its financial performance in 3Q2019.

Thai Baht Versus Key Foreign Currencies

Source: Thai Union's 3Q2019 Results Presentation

Thai Union's 3Q2019 revenue was down -6.8% YoY to Bt31,838 million, despite a 3.8% YoY growth increase in sales volume. In local currency terms, Thai Union's top line in 3Q2019 would have been down by a much lower -1.3% YoY. Similarly, the company's 9M2019 headline revenue was down -4.0% but declined by only -0.5% YoY if adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations. As per the company's accounting policies, Thai Union's operations related foreign exchange gains and losses are recorded under revenue and gross margin, while non-operations related foreign exchange gains and losses are reported below the operating profit line item.

Nevertheless, there are factors that mitigate the negative impact of foreign exchange volatility on Thai Union.

Firstly, Thai Union has 12 production facilities in 10 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, which reduces the currency mismatch between cost and revenue. Secondly, Thai Union hedges approximately half of its inventories and all of its accounts receivables as part of its currency risk management policy. The company also secures large client orders with financial hedges. Thirdly, Thai Union hedges Thai baht-denominated loans that it borrows or bonds that it issues up to their respective maturities.

More importantly, currency fluctuations are part and parcel of the risks that exporters face, and this is a seasonal and temporary effect that should abate in the coming quarters.

Low Tuna Price Hurts Private Label Gross Margin

Low tuna price was a tailwind for Thai Union in 2Q2019, as the company increased its gross profit by 13.1% YoY to THB5,364 million while its gross margin expanded by 270 basis points YoY to 16.7% that represented the company's highest quarterly gross margin since 2015. But the persistently low tuna price, representing a historical 10-year low, turned from a tailwind in 2Q2019 to a headwind for Thai Union in 3Q2019.

Tuna Price

Source: Thai Union's 3Q2019 Results Presentation

As highlighted in the preceding section, Thai Union's 3Q2019 revenue in local currency terms was still down -1.3% YoY, this was primarily due to clients in the private label tuna segment holding back on their orders with the anticipation that tuna prices could stabilize.

More importantly, the gross margin of Thai Union's private label business has been hurt by low tuna prices because of the private label business's shorter inventory cycle of one to two months. In contrast, Thai Union's branded tuna segment has a longer inventory cycle of between five and six months. Thai Union reported a gross margin of 15.9% in 3Q2019, representing a slight improvement from 15.8% in 3Q2018. The company's overall gross margin would have been much higher if not for the drag from the private label tuna segment, so the branded tuna segment benefits from higher gross margins

Tuna price is expected to remain low into 4Q2019, as catches have been good and lots of supply is coming into the market. As a result, the negative impact of low tuna prices on Thai Union's gross margin for the private label segment and sales are likely to persist till the end of the year.

However, there are expectations that tuna prices should recover to a more normalized level by 2020, boosting Thai Union's sales and gross margin next year. This is because low tuna price is also equivalent to low returns for fisheries, and certain fisheries are likely to shut down if they are unprofitable.

Listing Of Aqua Feed Business

Thai Union confirmed plans to list its aqua feed business in early 2020, following the release of its 3Q2019 results on November 5, 2019. Thai Union has a 66.9% equity interest in Thai Union Feedmill or TFM, one of the country's leading producers of aqua feed. Thai Union plans to reduce its stake in TFM to 51% following the IPO.

Started in 2000, TFM is a leading aqua feed producer in Thailand, and its strength lies with its research & development or R&D. TFM claims to be an industry leader in aqua feed formulation, feed development, and new farming techniques. Some of TFM's past innovations include FeedKind, an alternative protein with the potential of becoming a fishmeal replacement in shrimp feed; and Profeed Turbo, a premium quality shrimp feed brand offering higher-than-average protein vis-a-vis competing products and brands.

TFM generated 50.7% and 43.5% of its 1H2019 sales from fish feed and shrimp feed respectively, with other products contributing the remaining 5.8% of revenue. The company's historical financial metrics are decent. TFM achieved a +4.8% revenue CAGR in the FY2016-FY2018 period, and revenue was up +8.7% YoY in 1H2019 due to revenue contribution from its new sea bass feed product. TFM's historical average net profit margin, ROA, and ROE are approximately 10%, 15%, and 20% respectively.

The IPO of TFM will help to raise funds to support TFM's expansion plans. TFM has established an overseas joint venture with an Indonesian frozen seafood company PT MSK and India-listed Avanti Feeds Limited [AVAT:IN], a manufacturer and exporter of animal feeds and shrimp products, to explore growth opportunities in the Indonesian aquaculture industry. In its home market, Thailand, TFM is investing in a new fish feed line at its current Mahachai factory site to cater to growing domestic demand.

TFM has already submitted its IPO filing to the Securities Exchange Commission, and it is expected that the IPO of its aqua feed unit will help to unlock the value of this business segment previously hidden within Thai Union's vast seafood conglomerate.

Increasing Stake In Premium Seafood Importer

Thai Union has recently entered into an agreement to increase its stake in Thammachart Seafood, Thailand's leading premium seafood importer and restaurant operator, from 25.1% to 65.0% for Bt121 million. Thammachart Seafood supplies premium imported and local fish, frozen and smoked seafood at approximately 160 retail outlets in Thailand and also operates seven seafood restaurants.

Thai Union has a few initiatives in place to leverage on its increased stake in Thammachart Seafood. Firstly, Thai Union's existing frozen foods brand Qfresh will be re-branded under Thammachart Seafood and re-positioned as a brand offering premium frozen seafood. Secondly, Thai Union is eyeing the growth potential of Thailand's retail market. Thammachart Seafood's existing retail outlets are already located in all the premium retail locations in the country, and Thai Union wants to finance Thammachart Seafood's further expansion in the retail market. Thirdly, Thai Union wants to promote the sale of other seafood products and categories not as popular in Thailand now. For example, Thai Union hopes to encourage increased consumption of salmon by supplying more salmon products to Thammachart Seafood.

More importantly, given the negative impact of Thai baht strength and low tuna prices have had on its business, it makes it more critical for Thai Union to enter into businesses where it has pricing power. The Thai premium seafood segment is one example of that. Although Thammachart Seafood's annual revenue of Bt1 billion (Thai Union's revenue was Bt133 billion in FY2018) is unlikely to move the needle for Thai Union, it is a step in the right direction.

Favorable Verdict On Prior Court Case

In December 2017, Thai Union's U.K. subsidiary John West Food Limited was charged by the Marine Management Organization on eight counts of doing business directly with illegal, unreported and unregulated or IUU fishing. On October 31, 2019, John West announced that Not Guilty verdicts were declared on doing business directly connected to IUU fishing, which brings this case to a positive conclusion.

Earlier in 2Q2019, Thai Union's U.S. subsidiary, Chicken of the Sea International, reached a settlement with approximately 90% of the plaintiffs, regarding an anti-trust lawsuit which alleged that Chicken of the Sea International and two other major tuna suppliers in the U.S. have been fixing tuna prices.

The recent conclusion of Thai Union's two legal cases in two consecutive quarters in 2Q2019 and 3Q2019 should be positive for the company.

Valuation

Thai Union trades at 17.8 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 11.6 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of Bt13.90 as of November 11, 2019. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a significant discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 17 times.

Thai Union offers a trailing 2.8% dividend yield and a consensus forward FY2019 dividend yield of 3.2%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Thai Union are foreign exchange rate fluctuations, seafood price volatility, and a delay in the listing of its animal feed business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.