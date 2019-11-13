Asset Management Acquisition Is Game Changer For Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty (AGO) is a compounding machine. The company boasts at $10 billion plus investment portfolio, it operates in an oligopolistic industry, and it has smart management. The negative investment thesis has never been truly coherent of substantiated by actual numbers. Like with any insurer, losses will occur, and the actual number will take time to firmly establish as variables change. One can input just about whatever loss estimates they want, but it is very difficult to justify the current valuation of AGO stock, trading at just over half of its adjusted book value per share. To put this into perspective, even if the company were under-reserved by $1 billion, which is highly unlikely, the after-tax impact would be approximately $8 per share, off a roughly $90 per share adjusted book value. From that point forward, you’d have a clean insured portfolio after having eliminated the vast majority of its below investment grade exposures, and a highly profitable operation, unburdened with quarterly loss reserve adjustments that have been holding the company back in regard to its Puerto Rico exposures.

I think even in the most pessimistic scenarios, future losses on Puerto Rico are unlikely to be more than $300-500MM pretax, and it is even money that there will actually be recoveries when all is said and done. While the stock has been a huge winner, I can honestly say that there is just as much upside potential as there has ever been in the last five years or so. The reason for this is that the fundamentals have improved at a faster rate than the stock price. Once Puerto Rico is resolved and barring any significant developments in other major municipalities, we will be looking at a very clean picture. The stock would likely have to be revalued to a higher level reflecting the increased clarity. Meanwhile, the new asset management business could transform the company intro a far less capital-intensive operation, with even more ability to produce enormous capital returns. Even while we are waiting for this to occur, we should see above-average book value per share growth given the profitable operations, and the significant buybacks done at massive discounts to intrinsic value.

Source: AGO 3rd Quarter 2019 Equity Investor Presentation

On November 7th, Assured Guaranty reported a solid 3rd quarter, with non-GAAP operating income per share of $.79. The company increased shareholders’ equity per share, non-GAAP operating shareholders’ equity per share and non-GAAP adjusted book value per share, reaching new record highs of $68.94, $64.48, and $90.18, respectively. New business production continues to improve despite the low interest rate environment, with PVP reaching $81MM. This marked the highest third quarter of production since 2010. AGO continued its run as the leader of the primary municipal bond insurance market with a 58% market share. Insurance penetration improved to 5.7% for the quarter, versus 5.1% in the third quarter of 2018, despite lower interest rates. AGO has very significant opportunities to grow internationally, which is exemplified by the fact that it has generated international PVP in 16 consecutive quarters. In the quarter, AGO bought back 3.4MM common shares at an average price of $44.11 per share.

YTD, AGO has produced $304MM of non-GAAP operating income, or $3.00 per share. PVP through the first three quarters is $177MM, and the company repurchased 7.8MM shares at an average price of $43.34, spending roughly $340MM. The company has made material headway in Puerto Rico with the resolution of its Cofina exposures, and by executing a restructuring support agreement (RSA) on PREPA, that is still subject to several conditions. So far in the 4th quarter, AGO has already generated $70MM of PVP, and management signaled that there is a substantial pipeline moving forward. S&P also recently affirmed its AA rating on AGO’s financial guaranty subsidiaries with a stable outlook, based on the revised bond insurance rating methodology it released in July.

Of course, the big overhang on the company is its exposure to Puerto Rico. On the positive side, Puerto Rico released a summary of its September 30 bank account balances for the government and certain public corporations that totaled a whopping $16.4 billion, up from $15.5 billion a month earlier. Included in this total was $8.3 billion in the Commonwealth’s main operational bank account alone. This is far more than needed to cover the current annual contractual debt service of $1.8 billion. Let’s not forget that the General Obligation debt comes before any other expenses according to the constitution of Puerto Rico.

Never mistake Puerto Rico for a territory that is unable to pay its debts, as it easily can. Unfortunately, what you have a government and a bureaucracy that is riddled with corruption. Imagine a situation where most public employees don’t show up for work, yet they are still paid and even given bonuses. The governor was recently forced to step down due to his corruption. There have been numerous FBI arrests of politicians and friends of the political elite. While the FOMB was designed to restructure the debt and instill accountability in the government, the opposite has occurred. They have failed to demand accurately produced and audited financials. They withhold the true economic reality of the island to produce greater haircuts on creditors. This has made a toxic situation even worse and increases the likelihood of many more years of litigation that prevents the island from obtaining much-needed investment and access to capital markets.

While the highly conflicted Federal Oversight Board has seemingly done just about everything it can to break contractual liens, the U.S. Supreme Court let stand a lower court ruling that bondholders have a perfected lien on local government revenues contributed to Puerto Rico’s pension system. While AGO does not have exposure to these bonds, the ruling is important because it upholds the rule of law and respect for contractual liens in Puerto Rico. Fortunately, the United States is a rule of laws and while the Title III court has been tremendously disappointing, appeals courts and the Supreme Court is there to step in when things really get out of control. We are awaiting a ruling from the Supreme Court on whether the Oversight Board that was never confirmed by the Senate, has legal standing, or whether we will need a new one that actually goes through that process. Hopefully for everyone involved, cooler heads will prevail, and a settlement can be reached allowing the island to move forward.

The Oversight Board is attempting to push through a proposed plan of adjustment that seems likely to be dead upon arrival, being that it violates Puerto Rico law, its constitution and Promesa. It pays no regard to liens and priorities and was developed without the island’s largest creditors. Instead the Oversight Board offered financial incentives for a small group of hedge funds that bought their bonds at deep discounts and represent a small fraction of the outstanding debt that the Plan Support Agreement is attempting to restructure. It is amazing to think of how misguided this Oversight Board has been in its approach to creditors. Imagine ignoring those that have supported the island’s infrastructure and education for decades, while crafting a deal with hedge funds where they are being paid to try to cram down a deal that would likely halt future access to capital for the Commonwealth.

On October 1, 2018, AGO completed the acquisition of BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC and its associated entities for approximately $160MM. This acquisition has the potential to dramatically improve the outlook of the company and in turn the stock, via the generation of fee income. Unlike insurance, asset management is an asset-light business, that doesn’t pressure the balance sheet. Management forecasts the acquisition to be accretive in 2020, and if they can deliver on this, it could provide meaningful earnings growth to the company. The acquisition was funded via loans from the insurance subsidiaries, so it is likely the interest rate is a bit higher than what could be earned via traditional fixed income investments in the current rate environment.

Beyond that, Assured is planning to invest about $500MM of its over $10 billion investment portfolio into BlueMountain portfolios. S&P recently revised their guidelines relative to capital charges on invested assets, bringing the industry in line with P&C and life businesses, which have substantially lower capital charges for assets rated below A. This will allow AGO’s subsidiaries to earn higher rates of return, while also providing additional diversification. Importantly, the dividend limitations from the subsidiaries are usually based on the amount of investment income generated. Higher investment income would increase the dividend capacity up-streamed to the holding company, providing potential enhancement to buyback/dividend potential. I don’t believe that the tiny analyst community covering this stock is appropriately appreciating the potential of this long-term.

The acquisition allows AGO to deploy trapped capital into higher return investments. The key is keeping costs in line, which can be a major problem within asset management companies. Management indicated that they are trying to focus more on stabilized fee revenues based on a percentage of AUM, as opposed to more volatile performance-based fees. Ultimately, this is likely to be more attractive to clients and this should provide a nice base to grow from. In recent years, AGO made small investments into partial stakes in other investment advisors and asset managers, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see them perhaps increase their ownership at some point in the future, assuming they are happy with those relationships.

Not all asset management acquisitions are homeruns. It obviously depends on the price paid and the management team involved. I’m encouraged that not only is BlueMountain CIO Andrew Feldstein staying on, but he is also purchasing $22.5MM of AGO stock as part of the deal. That is a big chunk of change and I think that he sees some of the same potential that I do in the future of the company. I don’t think it is crazy to assume that BlueMountain can introduce the benefits of bond insurance to some of its relationships in the banking/insurance space, providing accretive synergies. I have enough confidence in the management team of AGO to believe strongly that they wouldn’t do this acquisition unless they had a clear plan with the existing management of BlueMountain on a strategy to keep costs in line, focusing on profitable growth that will be most beneficial to the company and shareholders.

As CEO Dominic Frederico said in the conference call, “As you look to 2020, it’s really going to be how much assets under management, how much fee income we can generate against the expenses and what kind of profitability. And as I said, we expect the ongoing operations to be profitable and accretive to the overall Assured Guaranty.”

At a recent price of $48 per share, AGO trades at just over 53% of its adjusted book value per share. There is a clear path to continued accelerated book value per growth via stock buybacks and retained earnings, despite Puerto Rico, which the company has been reserving for over the last 4-5 years. The excess capital position of the company is very significant and as interest rates go up, new business opportunities should grow exponentially. If management can efficiently scale asset management profitably, we are talking about a company that should trade far closer to book value, with a much higher return on equity profile. In 5 years, barring an unparalleled disruption in the municipal finance arena, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the stock trade at $90-$100.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGO, AMBC, PR bonds. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.