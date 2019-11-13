Intu's Problems Mean A Likely Capital Raise

There needs to be a capital raise - but whether there's room for one without wiping out the current shareholder base looks a little unlikely.

The background is falling retail rental occupancy rates, thus falling rents and capital values. Intu is geared, too geared.

Intu - the British property company, not Intuit the American software one - has a serious problem. It doesn't have enough capital.

The British retail property market

I've been saying for some time now that there's a fundamental problem in the British retail property market. It's the internet, of course it is. Online now takes some 20% of retail sales, and there's some 20% of retail property empty except for charity shops and the like. This is a problem for a company like Intu (OTCPK:CCRGF) - again, note this is the British company, not the American software one - which specialises in owning British retail property.

It's especially a problem for a company which is geared.

This also applies, to a lesser extent, to Hammerson (OTCPK:HMSNF) and Land Securities (OTCPK:LSGOF). But it's at Intu that the problem is largest and perhaps insoluble.

So insoluble that in the near future, I think the equity could go to zero or close to it. Retail property prices in the UK are falling fast enough that I don't think that Intu will be able to recapitalise and thereby keep ahead of its debt burden.

Background

I explained back here the background to the problem. Those land and building values are going down. The various companies are all trading at a massive discount to net asset values. But those values are historic. And it's one of the peculiarities of the British valuation method that they're not valued at either the rent or capital value they would achieve on the market. Rather, it's the rent roll - which includes many upwards only rent review leases. The only way out for the tenants is a company voluntary arrangement - CVA - or bankruptcy itself. The thing being that these are both now happening in waves.

Market values of the properties are well, well, below what they are in the books, which would be annoying and loss-making if it weren't for the next thing - gearing.

Gearing

Gearing in a rising market is a lovely thing. The equity participants are able to cash out some portion of those rising values in the form of dividends as the company borrows. Super, except that the process goes into reverse if the market falls. The company now has a debt burden which must be serviced and it has to be the dividend that takes the strain.

Worse, property borrowings will insist upon a significant equity value in the properties to match those borrowings. As the property values fall that security vanishes and the borrowings become repayable. Unless more capital can be found.

Which is, roughly enough, where Intu is now.

Intu

(Intu stock price from London Stock Exchange)

And so here comes the admission from Intu:

The heavily indebted shopping centre operator said its like-for-like rental income had fallen by about 9% this year and would fall again next year owing to the tough retail climate. Intu blamed the declines in part on the company voluntary arrangements – an insolvency process used to reduce rent bills and close stores – used by Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia group and Monsoon Shares in Intu fell on Wednesday by 17% to just 33p on the back of the gloomy update. Its chief executive, Matthew Roberts said options on the table also included selling some of the company’s assets in order to reduce its near-£5bn debt pile.

The problem with selling assets is that there are only a couple of Spanish assets that aren't suffering from the same problem. Thus, the idea of a cash call - a rights issue in older parlance. But that has another problem:

Intu's tumbling share price may make it 'impossible' to raise cash to pay debts

Well, it won't make it impossible of course, but the lower the price, the more the dilution:

Before Wednesday’s announcement, Intu’s combined credit score – which measures how likely a company is to default in the next year on a scale of 100 (very unlikely) to 1 (highly likely) – was “2”, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The talk is that they might need £1 to £2 billion in new capital, which, for a company with a market value of £500 million is a pretty big ask. So much so that we'd expect the current shareholders to be pretty much wiped out if it were to happen.

A little more detail

From the results presentation and then further analysis we find that:

As a result of the hefty write-down, Intu swung to a loss before tax of £1.18bn in the 12 months ended 31 December 2018. That compared with a profit of £203.3mln in 2017. Net asset value fell to 271p a share, down from 349p a year in earlier.

A significant part of my contention is that I think that net asset value is considerably overstated. That's valuations on rent rolls, not on actual market values. However, it's market values that matter to lenders:

“NAV -24% to 312p was 8% below our 339p forecast. While debt was stable, aided by the cancellation of the final dividend, a -13% decline in property values further increased the group’s LTV to a high 53%. “Disposals are now increasingly required, hence approaches for the Spanish assets are being considered.”

Loans to value tend not - by prudent bankers at least - to be valued against reported net asset value, rather to what they think the asset might get in an actual sale.

Thus, there's significant pressure to sell assets to pay down debt. Yet none of the British assets can be offloaded in a fire sale because that would just depress whatever valuation a British banker would offer for the others.

There's also not that much room for a capital raising exercise through equity. Not without substantially wiping out the current shareholders.

My view

The only way I can see out of this - in the absence of a speculative takeover which seems to be receding in probability - is that the lenders have to take a part of the losses, which, of course, they won't do until the equity is wiped out. Thus, I think that Intu is, to shareholders, worth nothing.

The investor view

It's tempting to think that a property company simply must be worth something like net asset value. Don't believe that calculation, not the way it's done with British property companies.

In the absence of an opportunistic takeover, several of which have been discussed, I think Intu is going to zero. It can't raise more equity capital without diluting current stockholders down to near nothing. Lenders won't take losses unless the equity is gone already.

Don't even try to short it, lots of people already are, and the borrowing cost is high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.