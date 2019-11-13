Energy Transfer Partners: Diversification Will Payoff If Upstream Turmoil Worsens

Whether this will eventuate will primarily depend on the future direction of oil and gas prices, which are notoriously difficult to predict with any accuracy.

Although Chesapeake Energy itself is not the most important company, the larger concern stems from the risk that this is only the beginning of a wave of turmoil.

Introduction

Recently, there has been a degree of pain spreading across the unit prices of many large names in the United States Master Limited Partnership space, as investors become more concerned regarding the weak operational and financial performance of the upstream oil and gas industry. Although unit prices had already been sliding since September, they have accelerated during the last week following Chesapeake Energy (CHK) issuing a going concern warning. Few partnerships have escaped this selloff, with mainstay names such as Energy Transfer Partners (ET), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), MPLX (MPLX) and Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) all down between approximately 10% and 20% since September as of the time of writing.

The extent that these risks impact any partnership depends on a case by case basis, however, Energy Transfer Partners appears to be quite well positioned, regardless of the market signaling concerns through sending their distribution yield to north of 10%. Instead of analyzing their current financial metrics that only reflect their previous operational conditions, this article will instead discuss the primary qualitative characteristic that should ensure they can maintain an adequate financial position to navigate any potential industry turmoil.

Chesapeake Energy, Upstream Industry Financial Pain & Declining Rig Count

Similar to any business, the operational and financial performance of their clients is very important and naturally when your business revolves around the gathering, transportation and processing of oil and gas, the more produced the better. Clearly, oil and gas producers under severe financial pain are likely to reduce their production in the future, whether intentionally or due to insufficient capital being available, which is naturally negative for the Master Limited Partnership space. A more concerning issue arises from the prospect that companies entering bankruptcy court will break their contractual commitments and thus leave pipeline owners with empty lines and thus holes in their earnings. This fear last reared its head in early 2016 during the depths of the 2015-2016 oil price crash, a period of time that ultimately resulted in several partnerships reducing their unsustainable distributions.

Although the severe financial pain currently gripping Chesapeake Energy is nothing new as they have been fighting for survival for roughly half a decade now, the situation has recently taken a turn for the worst with their going concern warning. Whilst in isolation they are not particularly important to the broader Master Limited Partnership space, the underlying concern is that this is only the beginning before a large wave of bankruptcies. Although the outcome of this will depend on oil and gas prices, the concern itself is certainly warranted given that by the time that August rolled around in 2019 there were already nearly as many bankruptcies as the entirety of 2018.

The difficulties currently facing upstream oil and gas companies are also visible through the active oil and gas rig count data, with numbers declining steadily for almost the last twelve months, see the two graphs included below:

Image Source: Trading Economics.

Whilst oil and gas production has been on a rapid tear during the last few years in the United States, given the stark trend of a declining active rig count, this may at least slowdown in the future due to the very high decline rate of shale production. Regardless of whether oil and gas production will begin dropping in tandem, the steadily declining active rig count indicates the pain felt within the upstream oil and gas industry, which is struggling to access either the necessary capital or economically attractive resources. Considering shale oil and gas is still relatively new in the grand scheme and many companies were never previously mindful of producing free cash flow, it seems more likely to be stemming from a difficulty sourcing adequate capital.

Diversification Equals Resilience

The primary attractive qualitative characteristic during times such as these where the future may be rough is their diversification, both their geographically and their process type.

Image Source: Energy Transfer Partners September 2019 August Presentation.

It is clear that very few of their competitors can match their geographic diversification and hence given the fragmented nature of the upstream oil and gas industry, their client base is also highly diversified. This indicates that they are not as reliant on any one producing basin nor upstream company as are the majority of their peers and thus they are well positioned to mitigate the losses from any possible future bankruptcies.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully they are also not a one trick pony, with their earnings adequately diversified between various process types with the largest single one, crude oil transportation and services, amounting to only 25% of their adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter of 2019. Admittedly demand for many of these processes is positively correlated, however, they are not perfectly correlated and thus it still further diversifies their client base and lessens the risks they face from bankruptcies.

This diversification, both geographically and process type, works in a similar way as diversifying an investment portfolio and should ensure that barring a catastrophic black swan event, any losses suffered due to any upstream bankruptcies are manageable.

Conclusion

Whether these concerns and underlying pain in the upstream oil and gas industry continue will naturally depend on the direction of oil and gas prices, which are notoriously difficult to predict with any accuracy. Instead of trying to micro manage and guess every short-term commodity price movement, investors can instead focus on selecting strong quality businesses that are capable of mitigating any realistic negative scenarios. Although it is certainly possible that their unit price could drop lower, given their diversified portfolio of assets, they should be capable of managing any possible losses without jeopardizing their financial position.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Energy Transfer Partners' Third Quarter 2019 Results, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

