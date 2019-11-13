Goldman Sachs Is Wrong About Buybacks

One of the biggest myths perpetuated on Wall Street today is the belief that buybacks have been the lynchpin of the 2009-2019 bull market. That multitudes of uninformed investors share this belief isn’t surprising. What is surprising is that one of the Street’s most venerated institutions is perpetuating this mistaken belief. In this report, we’ll discuss Goldman Sachs’ latest warning on the stock market’s supposed overreliance on buybacks. I’ll provide evidence which confutes this notion and instead points to share repurchases being a relative non-factor in the market’s continued strength.

Making headlines recently was a report from Goldman Sachs which stated that corporate buybacks are the biggest source of demand for equities today. What’s more, according to Goldman, that demand is rapidly waning. The implication of Goldman’s observation is that the stock market faces potentially big trouble in the months to come. Unsurprisingly, the firm’s latest research report has garnered major attention among investors concerned that the bull market hinges on the buyback trend continuing.

Goldman’s downbeat warning was reported in a Nov. 9 MarketWatch article by Chris Matthews. In his article, Matthews also quoted Michael Schoonover, COO at Catalyst Capital Advisors, who pointed out that U.S. companies have announced $795 billion in share-repurchase authorizations this year. This represents a 12% decline from the approximately $900 billion authorized in 2018, which was a record.

Goldman Sachs, moreover, has forecast that share repurchase authorizations will decline by an additional 5% in 2020. The unspoken inference of Goldman’s forecast is that the diminished share buyback activity could lend itself to a bear market scenario in the year ahead. But as we’ll see, the decline in buybacks likely won’t usher in a bear since they aren’t the fundamental basis of the rising trend in stock prices.

To question the assumption that buybacks are the main fuel source for the equity bull market is to incur the wrath of legions of pundits, however. The bears are particularly keen on enforcing the “bull market based on buybacks” narrative. This story, however, is based on a misunderstanding of the nature of share repurchases. What’s more, the extent to which buybacks can actually boost equity market performance is grossly inflated.

There’s no denying that the volume of buybacks in recent years has been above the long-term average. For instance, in the six years ending in 2017, S&P 500 companies spent some $3 trillion dollars on share repurchases. In 2018 alone, companies spent a record of almost $1 trillion on buybacks. This compared with just $3.1 trillion distributed in the form of dividends.

Yet analysts differ as to just what effect these buybacks are having on the stock market. One well respected analyst who contends that the benefit of buybacks is often blown out of proportion is Ed Yardeni, the well-known Wall Street economist. Yardeni has noted that most buybacks are undertaken for the purpose of offsetting the shares which companies give to their employees as compensation.

He notes that during the 2010-2018 period, share repurchases reduced the supply of corporate shares by just 1.1% per year. Moreover, the price performance of the S&P 500 companies which repurchases their own shares wasn’t appreciably better than companies which didn’t buy back their own shares. The impact of buybacks “has been greatly exaggerated,” Yardeni wrote.

In a research report on buybacks, Yardeni also observed that dividends, not buybacks, are the best evidence that a company’s earnings are healthy. And on that score, he noted that the percentage of S&P 500 companies which paid dividends rose from 73% during 2009 to 82% during 2018. Rising dividends in turn have attracted yield-seeking investors, which subsequently have contributed to higher stock prices. Yardeni wrote:

In our narrative, buybacks have more to do with paying employees with stock grants than returning cash to shareholders. Current-dollar labor compensation totaled $91.5 trillion from 2009 through 2018. From this perspective, $4.7 trillion in buybacks over this same period is a relatively small sum if its main purpose is to offset dilution from stock grants.”

Source: The Motley Fool

A commonly held belief is that stock buybacks raise share prices. While this is technically untrue, buybacks can prevent share prices from falling as they often do when dividends are paid out. Further, cash distributions through buybacks or dividends are basically equivalent. That’s the conclusion of Rob Marstrand in a September 2018 article for Of Wealth. He wrote that in the case of stock buybacks:

Excess cash is paid out and the value of the company falls by that cash amount, just the same as with a dividend payment. However, the stock price doesn’t fall. This is because the remaining value of the company is now split across fewer shares. This means that cash distributions via dividends or buybacks are equivalent, at least if the stock is repurchased at fair value (and barring any differences in tax treatment).”

Marstrand further pointed out that there was a sizable increase in the buyback rate during the 1980s, which continued in the following years. The following graph shows that gross buybacks as a percentage of total distributions actually peaked in 2007, immediately prior to the credit crash. Marstrand concluded that this was partly due to banks doing a huge amount of share repurchases at that time. But in more recent years, he said, “things have settled into the 50-60% band.” Thus, the market’s supposed reliance on buybacks in recent years is overstated.

Source: Of Wealth

It’s worth noting, by the way, that the previously quoted MarketWatch article by Chris Matthews concludes with a timely observation. He noted that while the sharp decline in buybacks “will reduce demand for stocks on the margin, they will likely remain a key tool for corporate executives in an environment where slow economic growth creates fewer opportunities for profitable investment, and historically high profit margins keeps cash flowing into corporate coffers.”

And while analysts may bemoan the fact that the overall volume of buybacks have been reduced this year, it must be considered that last year’s buyback surge was record-setting. This means that the buyback reduction isn’t necessarily a reason to fear the end of the trend, but rather, a reversion to the mean.

In other words, buybacks will continue – even if at a slightly reduced rate. Thus, even if one is inclined to believe that the bull market is being supported mainly, or entirely, by share repurchases, there’s no reason to assume that this form of (relatively minor) support is ending. Investors should therefore ignore the alarms sounded by the likes of Goldman Sachs and others and instead focus on being on the right side of the bull market, which remains fully intact.

