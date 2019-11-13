Discover: Potential Recipe For Upside In 2020

In addition to a solid quarter for Discover, Visa and MasterCard also reported strong purchase volumes in 3Q, which positions the entire network industry well for 2020.

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Discover Financial Services (DFS) provides banking and payment services by offering customers credit card loans, private student loans, personal loans, and home equity loans, among other products. As of year-end 2018, the company had $90.5 billion in loan receivables and $44.7 billion in deposits issued through direct-to-consumer channels and affinity relationships. DFS operates Discover Network, the PULSE network (“PULSE”) and Diners Club International (“Diners Club”), which are core drivers of the payments business. The Discover Network processes transactions for Discover-branded credit and debit cards, providing payment transaction processing and settlement services. PULSE operates an electronic funds transfer network, providing financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to ATMs. Diners Club is a global payments network of licensees.

Valuation:

While the comps analysis from the networks, such as Visa and MasterCard, gives Discover an upside to its multiple, there are a number of banking-driven factors that push the comparative multiple downward, particularly when one takes into account potential slowing down in loan and spending, as well as the prospective worsening of credit performance in next 1-3 years. Consequently, we believe that a fair P/E multiple for Discover on 2020 earnings is 10.2x. When we apply it to our 2020 EPS estimate of $10.01, we get the target price of $102 (up from $101).

Why We Remain Bullish After 3Q Earnings:

Visa and MasterCard Confirming "Breakout" Trend: We studied Visa and MasterCard earnings for DFS reads and our overwhelming conclusion is that double-digit growth in the purchase volumes confirm our "breakout" thesis. Recession or not, consumers continue to book solid volumes that should sustain network names over the next 12 months. Given the breadth of acceptance rates across various industries, we find that even if the consumer scales down to basic necessities, volumes should remain in double digits, particularly in European and Latin American markets. This is very important for Discover - and that's why this is our very first bullet! PULSE Keeps on Pulsating to Success! Within Payment Services, the PULSE volume rose 5% Y/Y, driven by existing issuers, new issuers on the PULSE network, as well as growth in PINless products, such as PULSE E-commerce and PULSE PAY Express. Solid Growth in Credit Card Receivables: During the third quarter, loans rose 6% Y/Y, driven by 7% Y/Y growth in credit card receivables. It was all about the standard merchandise balances in 3Q, similar to the trend we've witnessed over the last several years. Meanwhile, contribution from promotional balances was minimal. Diners Club remained solid, positioned to grow its share in the US and Europe, particularly when it comes to fierce competition with Visa and MasterCard. Net Interest Income Grew Above Expectations, sending positive signals for 2020. Net interest income stood at $2.4 billion, rising 8% Y/Y. The outperformance can be attributed to 1) higher loan balances; 2) higher revolve rate; and 3) lower promotional balances. Solid Dividend Story: As we noted before, Discover's dividend payout ratio is in the top 30% of dividend-paying companies that are in the financial and/or payments industry. The ratio currently stands at 0.19, but did range between 0.05 and 0.24 over the last 10 years. Discover's current dividend yield is 2.24%, with historical annual dividend growth rate of 7-10%. It is our expectation that the company will continue to grow dividend at this pace, with the yield hitting ~2.4%-2.5% by 2020.

Business Risks:

We see the following structural risks for Discover:

Since DFS is a network, technology outages or cyber attacks remain at the forefront of any risks for the company, having the potential to disrupt its operations.

Macro risks remain important, particularly as the European economy is headed for a slowdown. Dimmer economic outlook leads to reduced spending, which in turn puts pressure on how much consumer spends.

Competitive risks (e.g., pricing), particularly from other networks, such as Visa, MasterCard, and American Express, are relevant.

Regulatory risks, especially on the banking side from Dodd-Frank, could lead to meaningful increases in compliance and legal costs for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.